Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI

Hayden Panettiere got into an extremely dicey situation.

According to TMZ, former Nashville star and One Live to Live and Guiding Light alum (she played Sarah Roberts and Lizzie Spaulding, respectively) Hayden Panettiere looks to have gotten swept up in some violence with boyfriend Brian Hickerson. Sadly, it’s not the first time.

Nearly two years ago, the actress reportedly left Hickerson after suffering years of abuse at his hand. Those close to her were happy she’d finally gotten away and hoping that this was the end of their chapter together. Shortly after, the actress took to social media to speak out about what happened, “with the hope that my story will empower others in abusive relationships to get the help they need and deserve.” She took out a restraining order on him, and shortly after, he was charged with criminal counts of domestic violence and assault.

It’s not always easy to get away, though, even when you think you’re out. The mental and emotional grasp of an abuser can feel overpowering, and so many times, the situation can end up repeating itself. Though it’s impossible to know what’s really going on as outsiders, Panettiere appears to be back with Hickerson and getting dragged into a whole new mess of problems.

More: A Guiding Light rematch on General Hospital?

TMZ reports that the actress and her boyfriend were in a street brawl Thursday night, allegedly after being thrown out of a hotel bar when one group of patrons claimed Hickerson spit on them. Once the entire group was outside, the violence broke out, despite security’s best efforts to pry everyone apart. Panettiere, though, seemed less to be taking part in the fight, than trying to get Hickerson under control. At one point they all seemed to succeed until he broke free and started in on the brawl again.

There’s video of the entire incident and, after it’s finally over, Panettiere apologized to hotel staff, saying, “I’m so sorry.”

According to TMZ, while police did arrive on the scene, everyone had already vanished by then and no one filed any charges, which is lucky for Hickerson, as he’s on probation until 2025. As we said, it’s a situation we can’t really know unless we’re in it, but we will say that we wish Panettiere all the best.

If you could use something a little lighter about now, check out the gallery below of the One Life to Live cast, then and now.