Credit: George Chinsee for Stylecaster, Stylist: Andrew Gelwicks at The Only Agency, Hairstylist: Bradley Leake, Makeup Artist: Nicholas Wlodarski at Dew Beauty Agency, Stylist Assistants: Kyle Gleason, Antoinette Hester; Jill Johnson/JPI; ABC

“I didn’t know what was happening!”

Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

While much of the world first discovered Chrishell Stause when they binged Netflix’ Selling Sunset, soap fans had fallen under her spell years earlier. But even if you think you know everything there is to know about All My Children‘s erstwhile Amanda, you might be surprised by some of the tea spilled in the just-published digital issue from our sister site, StyleCaster.

For example, if you thought she was living the high-life while filming All My Children in New York City, think again. As she tells it, a shady manager managed to bamboozle her into the kind of contract that might be described as every actor’s nightmare. “I was living in New York, working on TV, and I couldn’t get my money,” she recalls. “I didn’t know what was happening!”

Only after a friend looked at the contract did the truth come to light. “This person basically had me sign away 20 years of my career,” she reveals. “It took a lot of work to get out of it.”

These days, her circumstances are much improved, as millions can see for themselves on each week’s episode of Selling Sunset. But even shifting from acting to selling real estate wasn’t necessarily as easy as one might assume. It took over a year for her to make her first sale. And yes, she was often recognized by soap fans. “It was definitely an ego check,” she admits.

As for her much-publicized marriage to (and divorce from) Justin Hartley (ex-Adam, The Young and the Restless), that is definitely something she has put in her rearview mirror. While the topic is definitely covered in her newly-released memoir, Under Construction: Because Living My Best Life Took a Little Work, Stause opted not to give her former spouse an advance peek at the tome. “There are certain people I am on good terms with, or at least there’s a mutual respect there,” she told StyleCaster before indicating that Hartley was not amongst them.

More: Justin and Chrishell’s relationship timeline

For more on all things Stause — including the origin of her unique name and a slew of drop-dead pics — check out StyleCaster‘s free digtal issue here.

And check out these then-and-now pics of your All My Children favorites!