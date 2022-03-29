When Calls the Heart Preview: Serious Questions Arise Surrounding [Spoiler] — Plus, Hope Valley Residents Are About to Witness One Heck of a Competition
It’s animal versus machine in an all-out race to the finish line.
Previously on When Calls the Heart, Elizabeth fought back against those who were threatening her place at The Jack Thornton School and in Sunday’s April 3, 8 pm, episode titled “Journey Into the Light,” her new accreditation to teach Angela is questioned.
When Augustus Landis, the school inspector, returns to Hope Valley, he makes his concerns for Angela very clear and wonders if Elizabeth is the right person to help her navigate her unique studies. And if she doesn’t have enough to deal with, as we previewed back in February, Elizabeth will be forced to watch as Lucas and Nathan go toe-to-toe once again — this time in a race: animal versus machine!
And Nathan walks in a conversation between his niece Allie and Mei and says, “I see you two have met.” Allie was sharing details of their trip from seeing her grandparents, to which Nathan jokes about “how slow” they apparently rode back. Mei offers to take Allie for a ride one day and teases, “I race like the wind.” Find out who appears next to welcome Allie back to Hope Valley and what Allie tells her uncle when it comes to the town’s newcomer in the sneak peek scene below.
Plus, get a look at what Minnie does in order to change the heart of a man she does not like — all in the name of helping her daughter Angela — in the preview video.
