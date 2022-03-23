Credit: Paramount Network (3); Paramount Network screenshot (2)

Now’s as good a time as any to start watching!

Clear your schedule and free up your weekend, folks, because Pluto TV dropped an announcement that’s going to suck up all of your time. Starting this Friday, March 25, Pluto TV announced that their More TV Drama channel will begin streaming season one through three for free. No cable needed, no login or subscription to Peacock (where the early seasons are currently streaming) required.

All that is required is your time. The channel is streaming Season 1 beginning Friday at 3:00 pm ET, Season 2 starting on Saturday at 3:00 pm and Season 3 on Sunday at 12:00 pm. We’ll wait while you free up your schedule.

If you haven’t seen the show yet, trust us, it’s worth it. Sex, murder, alliances, betrayal — Yellowstone does not disappoint. Plus, it has Beth Dutton, who’s got more insults ready to fire off than there are cattle at the Dutton Yellowstone Ranch. (Technically, the show’s named after the family ranch, not the national park.)

In other words, you’re in for one heck of a crash course! Of course, for those who’ve been fans for ages now, the Pluto news is a great way to get a little refresher in while we wait (im)patiently for Season 5 — which is hopefully set to begin filming any day now! And with their 1883 spinoff already airing on Paramount+ and two more shows (1923 and 6666, taking place in the early twentieth century and on the Four Sixes Ranch, respectively) in the works, now is the time to catch up on the Yellowstone universe!

