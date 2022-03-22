As Beloved Soap Vet Makes His Boyfriend His Husband, They Celebrate the ‘Most Magical Moment You Will Ever Have’
Love is love is love.
All My Children alum Jonathan Bennett (JR) has been off the market for a little while now, but he and beau Jaymes Vaughan made it official this past weekend as they tied the knot in a gorgeous beachfront ceremony in Mexico.
When Bennett shared the news with Instagram along with the gorgeous People photos, he wrote that he and Vaughan “highly recommend standing next to the person you love and declaring that love loudly and boldly, in front of your chosen family and as unapologetically emotional as you want. Because it is the biggest honor and most magical moment you will ever have.”
More: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ kids are all grown up
The two were clearly enjoying the visit down south as the day before the wedding, Bennett posted a photo of the soon-to-be-husbands swinging the day away on the sand as he was “Hanging with my fiancé.”
“It was honestly a dream wedding,” the AMC vet told People. “We kept having to stop and remind ourselves that we weren’t on a movie set, but this was actually our real life. If you had told me this was one of my Hallmark movie sets, I would have believed it. It was that perfect.”
More: Relive Bianca and Reese’s Pine Valley wedding
Congrats to the happy couple, and we wish you all the best as you start your lives together!
Real-life weddings often pale compared to the extravagant daytime affairs (though we have a feeling Bennett’s could hold up to any soap ceremony out there), but if you’re feeling in a festive mood after all this talk of marriage, how about checking out our gallery of the top 35 daytime weddings of all time — ranked, of course!