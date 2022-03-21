news mashup, Maurice Benard, Jack, Carter, Paris, TR, Lani, Erika Slezak
Credit: ABC, Howard Wise/JPI (2), Jill Johnson/JPI, George DeSota/JPI

Plus, previews of what’s coming next! 

We get it. You’re busy. Every now and then, some of the latest breaking news is going to slip under the radar. But that’s why we’re here — it’s literally our job to catch you up on the latest happenings in the daytime world! Whether you love The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital or The Young and the Restless — or all of the above — this is your one-stop shop to find out what’s going on.

The Bold and the Beautiful

carter mashup women

The Bold and the Beautiful‘s Carter used to be one of our favorite characters, but lately he’s been rubbing us the wrong way. It took some pondering, but we finally figured out why he’s been driving us crazy. Fortunately, it’s something that can still be fixed!

Thanks to pre-emptions, Bold & Beautiful had a short week. Yet as Richard points out in this week’s column, the show managed to pack a fair amount of non-sensical plot points into three episodes. Plus, Thomas’ big mistake, Grace’s baffling behavior, Steffy’s memory loss and more!

What Went Down Last Week: Hope and Liam managed to convince Brooke to fight for her marriage. It was pandemonium at Carter’s loft when Grace showed up and discovered him with her daughter, clearly having just had sex. Paris declared her love for the muscle-bound exec, but her self-sacrificing lover told her she’d be better off marrying Zende! Meanwhile, Sheila and Thomas took turns phoning each other to spar verbally about the secret they’re keeping — calls which were partially overheard by not just Deacon, but also Steffy!

Days of Our Lives

Outdoors, Eli leans against TR, as he slumps to the ground. TR holds a gun in his hand. Days of Our Lives

Days of Our Lives missed out on what could have been two great storylines this week when TR blew past the point of no return and shot Eli. It opened up some great drama, but we broke down how much they could have done with “Elani” and Paulina.

Lori found a bright spot this week when the genuine drama of the fallout from Eli’s shooting outshone the campy, drawn-out stories that she believes need to end. Plus, she wondered if Broe and Challie got together a little too easily, and if a soap trope is waiting in the wings, ready to explain TR’s behavior in this week’s Days of Our Lives column.

What Went Down Last Week: TR’s ex came to town and told all to Eli, who was later shot during a scuffle with Lani’s biodad. The devil possessed Belle long enough to throw the suspicion off Johnny as the one housing the demon. After opening up to Will about her conflicted feelings, Allie decided to pursue a relationship with Chanel. Elsewhere, Will and Sonny asked Chad to take Leo to bed, Maggie reluctantly had Sarah committed, and Brady reunited with Chloe.

General Hospital

sonny benard GENERAL HOSPITAL - Episode "14875" - "General Hospital" airs Monday-Friday, on ABC (check local listings). (ABC/Valerie Durant)MAURICE BENARD

Maurice Benard made waves while chatting with fans, promising a return to the Sonny of old even while making it clear that things will never be exactly the same as before. As you might imagine, that did not go over as well as he may have liked!

Color Dustin impressed in this week’s General Hospital column, as he admits that Sydney Mikayla’s Trina went out with a bang. Although still waiting for deets on what’s going on with Liz, he was happy that we began gaining info on Victor’s big plan. Plus, Friday’s cliffhanger helped move another mystery forward!

What Went Down Last Week: Anna and Felicia discovered evidence indicating Luke’s death was no accident. Sam, Dante and Drew tried fooling Victor into believing he had the tarot card that controlled Drew, but Carly bungled the operation. Esme planted the burner phone on which she’d recorded Joss and Cam having sex in Trina’s purse and called in an anonymous tip. Liz was stunned to learn Jake couldn’t be behind the strange reminders of Franco.

The Young and the Restless

young-restless-keemo sister mai texting jack

Young & Restless may have missed a huge storyline opportunity when they killed off Keemo, but they also dropped a major hint this past week about who’s been texting Jack. Fans didn’t waste any time in pointing fingers at who they thought  might be behind it all, but we have our own theory — and it doesn’t involve Patty or Mari Jo!

Young & Restless has been dry enough lately to leave Candace feeling parched, but she admits in this week’s column that Ashland’s story, at least, has been doing its part to quench her thirst for drama. The rest of the show hasn’t been all bad, though, thanks to some interesting interactions and one intriguing tease surrounding Jack’s story.

What Went Down This Week: The walls began to close in on Ashland as Nate discovered proof that the man was faking his cancer. Nate warned his BFF that he had no choice but to take the damning information to Victoria and her father. Sally put her foot in it when she told Lauren that Victor’s men were searching for the missing Michael in Peru! In Los Angeles, Jack was rejected by his newfound granddaughter, Allie, who then returned to the house to offer a small olive branch… the possibility of a coffee date should they ever cross paths again.

Primetime, Previews and More

Gallo, Violet, Hawkins Chicago Fire

What’s Coming Up…

Now that you’re all caught up on what went down last week, here’s a glimpse of what’s just around the corner!

  • Things are looking downright crazy in Salem as Belle’s exorcism begins and “WilSon” put their plan in motion to save Craig from Leo. But their plan could run into a snag when Chad finds out exactly how he plays into it!
  • Jack’s troubles have only just begun after he receives a shocking new text from his mystery woman. But where — and to whom — will the trail lead?

Finally, Erika Slezak’s anniversary had us feeling all kinds of nostalgia, so we decided to step back in time with a gallery of One Life to Live‘s stars, then and now. You’ll be surprised how many faces you’ll recognize from Bold & Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and Young & Restless!