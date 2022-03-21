Credit: ABC, Howard Wise/JPI (2), Jill Johnson/JPI, George DeSota/JPI

Plus, previews of what’s coming next!

We get it. You’re busy. Every now and then, some of the latest breaking news is going to slip under the radar. But that’s why we’re here — it’s literally our job to catch you up on the latest happenings in the daytime world! Whether you love The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital or The Young and the Restless — or all of the above — this is your one-stop shop to find out what’s going on.

The Bold and the Beautiful

The Bold and the Beautiful‘s Carter used to be one of our favorite characters, but lately he’s been rubbing us the wrong way. It took some pondering, but we finally figured out why he’s been driving us crazy. Fortunately, it’s something that can still be fixed!

Thanks to pre-emptions, Bold & Beautiful had a short week. Yet as Richard points out in this week’s column, the show managed to pack a fair amount of non-sensical plot points into three episodes. Plus, Thomas’ big mistake, Grace’s baffling behavior, Steffy’s memory loss and more!

What Went Down Last Week: Hope and Liam managed to convince Brooke to fight for her marriage. It was pandemonium at Carter’s loft when Grace showed up and discovered him with her daughter, clearly having just had sex. Paris declared her love for the muscle-bound exec, but her self-sacrificing lover told her she’d be better off marrying Zende! Meanwhile, Sheila and Thomas took turns phoning each other to spar verbally about the secret they’re keeping — calls which were partially overheard by not just Deacon, but also Steffy!

Days of Our Lives

Days of Our Lives missed out on what could have been two great storylines this week when TR blew past the point of no return and shot Eli. It opened up some great drama, but we broke down how much they could have done with “Elani” and Paulina.

Lori found a bright spot this week when the genuine drama of the fallout from Eli’s shooting outshone the campy, drawn-out stories that she believes need to end. Plus, she wondered if Broe and Challie got together a little too easily, and if a soap trope is waiting in the wings, ready to explain TR’s behavior in this week’s Days of Our Lives column.