News Roundup: Crazy Theories, Missed Opportunities and Clashes with Fans
Plus, previews of what’s coming next!
We get it. You’re busy. Every now and then, some of the latest breaking news is going to slip under the radar. But that’s why we’re here — it’s literally our job to catch you up on the latest happenings in the daytime world! Whether you love The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital or The Young and the Restless — or all of the above — this is your one-stop shop to find out what’s going on.
The Bold and the Beautiful
The Bold and the Beautiful‘s Carter used to be one of our favorite characters, but lately he’s been rubbing us the wrong way. It took some pondering, but we finally figured out why he’s been driving us crazy. Fortunately, it’s something that can still be fixed!
- This week in Bold & Beautiful‘s Twist Watch: 2022, we learned the one thing that absolutely will not be happening where the show’s big surprise is concerned!
- Hope and Liam squared off in a hilarious spoof that features an unusual guest star.
- Proud grandmother Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) showed off just how much her daughter and granddaughter look like “twins” in an absolutely heart-melting photo.
- Scott Clifton admits there’s a character on the canvas he gets annoyed with, revealing that it’s… Liam? Yup. He didn’t hold back when it came to his alter ego!
Thanks to pre-emptions, Bold & Beautiful had a short week. Yet as Richard points out in this week’s column, the show managed to pack a fair amount of non-sensical plot points into three episodes. Plus, Thomas’ big mistake, Grace’s baffling behavior, Steffy’s memory loss and more!
What Went Down Last Week: Hope and Liam managed to convince Brooke to fight for her marriage. It was pandemonium at Carter’s loft when Grace showed up and discovered him with her daughter, clearly having just had sex. Paris declared her love for the muscle-bound exec, but her self-sacrificing lover told her she’d be better off marrying Zende! Meanwhile, Sheila and Thomas took turns phoning each other to spar verbally about the secret they’re keeping — calls which were partially overheard by not just Deacon, but also Steffy!
Days of Our Lives
- Apparently having spent a bit too much time reading mean tweets, headwriter Ron Carlivati clapped back at his critics… and got a bigger response than he probably anticipated!
- Bryan Dattilo (Lucas) got surprisingly intimate as he recounted his alien abduction in his new podcast exploring the paranormal.
- When Galen Gering (Rafe) went out for a night on the town with his wife, he ended up getting a bit more than he bargained for!
- We saw Stacy Haiduk (Kristen/Susan) in a whole new light when we learned how she paid her bills back before she was a soap star!
Lori found a bright spot this week when the genuine drama of the fallout from Eli’s shooting outshone the campy, drawn-out stories that she believes need to end. Plus, she wondered if Broe and Challie got together a little too easily, and if a soap trope is waiting in the wings, ready to explain TR’s behavior in this week’s Days of Our Lives column.
What Went Down Last Week: TR’s ex came to town and told all to Eli, who was later shot during a scuffle with Lani’s biodad. The devil possessed Belle long enough to throw the suspicion off Johnny as the one housing the demon. After opening up to Will about her conflicted feelings, Allie decided to pursue a relationship with Chanel. Elsewhere, Will and Sonny asked Chad to take Leo to bed, Maggie reluctantly had Sarah committed, and Brady reunited with Chloe.
General Hospital
- In Sydney Mikayla’s final General Hospital episode, Trina told Spencer there was one way to keep her in his life. Relive the dramatic moment as we, her fans and her castmates wish Mikayla well in her future endeavors.
- As Elizabeth tries to figure out who’s “haunting” her and why, we’re all but certain that the show is setting us up for two big fan fave returns!
- Joshua Benard — aka Maurice’s son — made a splash with his debut. As we speculated that Adam could shake up the teen scene, his young portrayer shared a message for the fans — and the haters!
- Now that we know Esme is Ryan’s daughter, we can’t help but fear she could go to extremes to get what she wants! As bad as she is, though, fans are very much divided on how Carly acted during their recent encounter.
Color Dustin impressed in this week’s General Hospital column, as he admits that Sydney Mikayla’s Trina went out with a bang. Although still waiting for deets on what’s going on with Liz, he was happy that we began gaining info on Victor’s big plan. Plus, Friday’s cliffhanger helped move another mystery forward!
What Went Down Last Week: Anna and Felicia discovered evidence indicating Luke’s death was no accident. Sam, Dante and Drew tried fooling Victor into believing he had the tarot card that controlled Drew, but Carly bungled the operation. Esme planted the burner phone on which she’d recorded Joss and Cam having sex in Trina’s purse and called in an anonymous tip. Liz was stunned to learn Jake couldn’t be behind the strange reminders of Franco.
The Young and the Restless
Young & Restless may have missed a huge storyline opportunity when they killed off Keemo, but they also dropped a major hint this past week about who’s been texting Jack. Fans didn’t waste any time in pointing fingers at who they thought might be behind it all, but we have our own theory — and it doesn’t involve Patty or Mari Jo!
- Did Sally just doom her relationship with Adam by actually doing the right thing for once? She just might have. After all, no good deed goes unpunished!
- Young & Restless‘ former bad-boy Eddie Ciprian is tackling a completely new role that’s simply “to die for!”
- Does anyone really believe Nick has been sleeping alone since his split from Phyllis? Because we sure don’t! But on the off chance he is, we know the perfect woman to keep him warm at night!
Kelly Kruger (ex-Mac) opened up about the strains of motherhood and offered a message of solidarity to all the struggling moms out there.
Young & Restless has been dry enough lately to leave Candace feeling parched, but she admits in this week’s column that Ashland’s story, at least, has been doing its part to quench her thirst for drama. The rest of the show hasn’t been all bad, though, thanks to some interesting interactions and one intriguing tease surrounding Jack’s story.
What Went Down This Week: The walls began to close in on Ashland as Nate discovered proof that the man was faking his cancer. Nate warned his BFF that he had no choice but to take the damning information to Victoria and her father. Sally put her foot in it when she told Lauren that Victor’s men were searching for the missing Michael in Peru! In Los Angeles, Jack was rejected by his newfound granddaughter, Allie, who then returned to the house to offer a small olive branch… the possibility of a coffee date should they ever cross paths again.
Primetime, Previews and More
- Gallo revealing his breakup with Cara on Chicago Fire may end up being the start of a love triangle that could change everything at Firehouse 51!
- Capitol aired its last episode 35 years ago — but what crashed and burned in the past could be just the thing daytime needs today.
- On the anniversary of Erika Slezak’s debut as Viki, Soaps.com honors the legend who became synonymous with One Life to Live.
What’s Coming Up…
Now that you’re all caught up on what went down last week, here’s a glimpse of what’s just around the corner!
- Things are looking downright crazy in Salem as Belle’s exorcism begins and “WilSon” put their plan in motion to save Craig from Leo. But their plan could run into a snag when Chad finds out exactly how he plays into it!
- Jack’s troubles have only just begun after he receives a shocking new text from his mystery woman. But where — and to whom — will the trail lead?
Finally, Erika Slezak’s anniversary had us feeling all kinds of nostalgia, so we decided to step back in time with a gallery of One Life to Live‘s stars, then and now. You’ll be surprised how many faces you’ll recognize from Bold & Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and Young & Restless!