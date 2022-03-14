Credit: ABC, John Paschal/JPI, Jill Johnson/JPI (2), Gilles Toucas/CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful

The Bold and the Beautiful‘s Bill has been flying under the radar for some time now. But as Don Diamont pointed out to Soaps.com, that won’t last forever. In fact, he’s pretty sure there’s one ex in particular who could potentially ignite a firestorm for his alter ego!

As fans have tried to figure out what Bold & Beautiful‘s big twist is, they’ve come up with some really wild theories. But we’re pretty sure the one most likely to be true is also the craziest one yet… and we’re loving it!

“Quarter” fans haven’t had much to do lately, but Rena Sofer changed all that when she stirred things up with one simple Quinn/Carter question.

Grace is many things… including downright baffling, especially where her behavior toward Paris is concerned. What is her endgame?

Krista Allen shared some very apt words of wisdom that she wishes she could give to Taylor about Ridge!

Candace digs into why Thomas might find himself in Sheila’s crosshairs and ponders who he’ll tell her secret to first in this week’s Bold & Beautiful column! Plus, she can’t help but notice that Grace is about as subtle as a jackhammer, and that the Brooke and Taylor tug-o’-war is pretty pointless.

What Went Down Last Week: Thomas wrestled with whether or not to keep Sheila’s secret after she confessed to having switched the labels on Brooke’s champagne bottle. Grace continued her quest to marry her daughter off to Zende — even as the young woman was professing her love to Carter — and went ballistic when she discovered Paris with the COO at his loft. Brooke, meanwhile, made the unprecedented move to give up on her destiny with Ridge and declared to the shocked dressmaker that she’d give him a pain-free divorce so he could be with Taylor.

Days of Our Lives

Things were already complicated where Craig and Nancy’s marriage were concerned. But when Days of Our Lives revealed that Leo was the person who’d come between the couple… well, let’s just say that fans had a whole lot to say on that particular twist and they were not holding back!

The devil’s low stakes agenda has got Lori perplexed enough that n this week’s Days of Our Lives column, she proposes things go in an entirely different direction. But if the show has any plans for a Leo redemption arc, she’s out! On the plus side, she’s thrilled that Will, Sonny, Li Shin and Eli are all back in town!