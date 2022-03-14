News Roundup: Fan Rebellion, Backstage Drama and Real-Life Tragedy-Turned-Triumph
Plus, previews of what’s coming next!
Whether you love The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital or The Young and the Restless — or all of the above — this is your one-stop shop to find out what's going on.
The Bold and the Beautiful
The Bold and the Beautiful‘s Bill has been flying under the radar for some time now. But as Don Diamont pointed out to Soaps.com, that won’t last forever. In fact, he’s pretty sure there’s one ex in particular who could potentially ignite a firestorm for his alter ego!
- As fans have tried to figure out what Bold & Beautiful‘s big twist is, they’ve come up with some really wild theories. But we’re pretty sure the one most likely to be true is also the craziest one yet… and we’re loving it!
- “Quarter” fans haven’t had much to do lately, but Rena Sofer changed all that when she stirred things up with one simple Quinn/Carter question.
- Grace is many things… including downright baffling, especially where her behavior toward Paris is concerned. What is her endgame?
- Krista Allen shared some very apt words of wisdom that she wishes she could give to Taylor about Ridge!
Candace digs into why Thomas might find himself in Sheila’s crosshairs and ponders who he’ll tell her secret to first in this week’s Bold & Beautiful column! Plus, she can’t help but notice that Grace is about as subtle as a jackhammer, and that the Brooke and Taylor tug-o’-war is pretty pointless.
What Went Down Last Week: Thomas wrestled with whether or not to keep Sheila’s secret after she confessed to having switched the labels on Brooke’s champagne bottle. Grace continued her quest to marry her daughter off to Zende — even as the young woman was professing her love to Carter — and went ballistic when she discovered Paris with the COO at his loft. Brooke, meanwhile, made the unprecedented move to give up on her destiny with Ridge and declared to the shocked dressmaker that she’d give him a pain-free divorce so he could be with Taylor.
Days of Our Lives
- Speaking of letting loose, Camila Banus went off on one of the changes Gabi recently made. But will you agree with her take?
- To say we’ve missed Kristian Alfonso since she (and Hope) left Salem behind would be an understatement. But the actress just about filled our hearts to bursting with a Days of Our Lives family reunion last week.
- Some actors might turn up their noses at the idea of daytime, but at least one big-screen hunk admits he didn’t have what it takes, as became very evidence during his disastrous Days of Our Lives audition.
- Zach Tinker teased that we had “no idea what’s coming up.” But that didn’t stop us from playing detective to figure out what Sonny’s portrayer was talking about!
The devil’s low stakes agenda has got Lori perplexed enough that n this week’s Days of Our Lives column, she proposes things go in an entirely different direction. But if the show has any plans for a Leo redemption arc, she’s out! On the plus side, she’s thrilled that Will, Sonny, Li Shin and Eli are all back in town!
What Went Down Last Week: Will and Sonny returned to help Brady and Chloe make Craig see the light about Leo. Unfortunately for them, Craig was already well versed in Leo’s past. JoDevil helped Gabi oust Chad as DiMera CEO, and cast suspicion on Belle as the devil when Susan, Ben and Ciara got too close to the truth. Plus, Xander learned the whole truth about Sarah, who continued to believe she was Renee, and Eli began investigating TR, just as Lani agreed to meet with her biodad.
General Hospital
- Port Charles has seen a lot of comings and goings of late, from a temporary Harmony replacement to Selina Wu making her way back with big plans. Plus, Sydney Mikayla shared a few words of encouragement for the new Trina as she prepared to tackle what comes next in life.
-
In related news, both Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Finola Hughes took to social media to address rumors that they might soon be exiting General Hospital.
- Oh, baby! The first glimpse of Briana Nicole Henry’s newborn took our breath away. Then again, did we really expect Jordan’s former portrayer to have anything less than a gorgeous child?
- It was impossible not to be a little worried when daredevil Bryan Craig shared his latest Instagram post — especially since that’s exactly what he told us to do!
Dustin admitted that General Hospital was a mixed bag in this week’s column. Some days had him on the edge of his seat, while others left him slumbering in his recliner. The Esme/Ryan reveal was a definite highlight, even though he (and pretty much everyone) saw it coming from a mile away. But the real question remains this: When will we finally learn what Victor’s big plan is?
What Went Down Last Week: After unleashing Cam and Joss’ sex video on the internet, Esme attempted to pin it on Trina. At Spring Ridge, Esme was revealed to be Ryan’s daughter who’d come to Port Charles to help him break up Nikolas and Ava. Ryan, who was faking his locked-in syndrome, ordered her to get closer to Nikolas. Later, Sam, Drew, Dante and Laura set Victor up to believe he had found the tarot card that could control Drew. In Canada, Brando and Sasha eloped even as she continued to secretly pop pills.
The Young and the Restless
Something strange has been happening on The Young and the Restless lately; Victor and Jack have been… getting along! But when Peter Bergman stopped by Soaps.com to chat, he explained exactly why their civility will never last.
- Eric Braeden had a lot to say about the former Young & Restless regime’s plan to do the unthinkable by getting rid of Victor and Nikki!
- Love is a tricky thing, and few know that as well as Lauren — or her portrayer, Tracey E. Bregman! The actress shared her thoughts on modern romance, admitting that she’s become more than a little jaded.
- Few things can ruin your day like internet trolls. Fortunately, Melissa Ordway (Abby) explained to Soaps.com how she’s learned to deal with the haters.
-
Courtney Hope got explicit when she broke down the steamy scene that launched “Ally.” Her biggest concern while taping the scenes? That she and co-star Mark Grossman (Adam) not put on an “unintentional peep show!”
- Remember when Young & Restless focused on both the haves and the have-nots? These days, pretty much everyone on the canvas is rich, and we think it’s time to re-introduce the working class to Genoa City!
While much of what’s been unfolding has left Candace feeling bored, she found a thrilling bright spot as the Ashland/Victor war ramped up and drew in more characters. Jack’s storyline, on the other hand, already seems to be fizzling out. Meanwhile, Dominic’s storyline is working her last nerve, and she couldn’t help but roll her eyes at Billy’s latest “gig” in this week’s Young & Restless column.
What Went Down This Week: Things ramped up in the battle for Newman-Locke as Ashland called Victor’s bluff, Nate got involved, Michael went missing, and Victoria handed her husband a contract making him co-CEO. Jack, meanwhile, came face-to-face with a girl named Allie, who was astounded to hear that he was Keemo’s father. Elsewhere, Noah seemed to be dating a string of women, Faith worried about the future, and Billy contemplated ways to help tackle his insomnia.
Soap Odds & Ends
- Tragedy struck beloved daytime vet Vincent Irizarry when he had to be rushed into emergency surgery after bravely coming to the rescue of a woman in peril. Fortunately, he soon shared the good news that he was on the road to recovery!
- Soaps.com celebrated International Woman’s Day with gallery featuring some of the greatest female characters ever to hit daytime.
- All My Children vet turned Hallmark hottie Sam Page just dropped more than $7 million on a house which used to belong to Brooke Shields — and it looks like it may have been worth every penny!
What’s Coming Up…
Now that you’re all caught up on what went down last week, here’s a glimpse of what’s just around the corner!
- Man, Eli might have been smart to avoid coming back to Salem. No sooner did he get back to town than his life was put in danger! When Shawn finds him shot in the park, Eli is rushed to the hospital. As Lani prays for her husband’s recovery, how will she react to the news that her own father is the one who pulled the trigger?
Finally, it feels like now, more than ever, we could all use a little more beauty in the world. So, we dug through the archives and rounded up the 75 most stunning photos daytime has ever produced. Be ready to be blown away by all your faves from across the decades!