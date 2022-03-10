Credit: Jill Johnson, J Graylock/JPI

A rustic hideaway so beautiful one would never want to leave.

If you watch Hallmark movies, nine out of 10, you have seen All My Children alum Sam Page (Trey) in a few of the romantic flixs. The fan favorite and his wife Cassidy recently purchased a new Pacific Palisades retreat — with an added twist… it was the home of fellow soap alum Brooke Shields who had one of her very first roles on The Doctors.

Our sister site Dirt has learned that Page is in the process of closing a deal on his nearby home for $4 million and purchased Shields’ rustic chalet-style residence for $7.4 million in the Palisades’ Riviera neighborhood. Though that’s a pretty penny to drop, the couple did receive an almost $600,000 discount since the home had previously been listed for $8.2 million.

Sitting on almost a half-acre of land, and built in 1982, the property boosts 5,345 square feet with five bedrooms and five-and-a-half baths. When guests look to the ceiling, they’re greeted with beautiful whitewashed wood-beams.

The main level consists of a living room with a fireplace to keep the area cozy, plus the views from beyond the walls of glass that open to the wraparound terrace make it almost impossible to want to leave. Four bedrooms, a media lounge, a game room, a wet bar, a gourmet kitchen and a formal dining room round out the features — and who wouldn’t want to eat their meals at the fireside breakfast nook!?

Upstairs, the master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and a fireplace. There’s also another fireplace in the luxurious bathroom with a soaking tub and sauna. Plus, there’s a walk-in closet, a sitting room, an office and a balcony peering out over the Getty Center, a campus that houses the Getty Museum.

The treed lot has a pool, spa and ample room for entertaining. So, it’s safe to say that Page will have a nice place to retreat to after a busy day at the studio!

