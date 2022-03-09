Credit: Hallmark Channel/YouTube

A hit-and-run could stir up old feelings.

A few new faces appeared in Hope Valley during last week’s season 9 premiere — and this weekend the town welcomes a new mayor on Sunday, March 13, at 8 pm, in the episode titled “Out Like a Lamb.”

In the premiere episode, Bill and Lee went toe-to-toe with Hickam following behind in the political race and fans will finally get to see who will lead Hope Valley into the next mayoral term when Ned announces, “And the winner is…”

Then there’s Lucas and Elizabeth, who will try to find the “little moments” in their relationship. We have a sneak peek into Sunday’s episode… While they reflect on their air balloon ride, Elizabeth says, “I really don’t want to sound ungrateful…” And after a bit of prodding, Lucas gets her to open up about how she really feels in regards to his grand gestures.

However, the real drama unfolds after Nathan is involved in an accident and doesn’t appear to remember Elizabeth. Watch her reaction when Nathan asks, “Who are you?”

And even though Elizabeth offers to help Nathan with his horse after the hit-and-run, it’s newcomer, Mei who connects with Newton.

Will we start to see a bit of jealousy emerge from Elizabeth and if so, will Lucas begin to doubt if he’s the man she really wanted to be with? Stay tuned!

