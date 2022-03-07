News Roundup: Shocking Returns, Epic Battles and Farewells We Won’t Ever Forget
Plus, previews of what’s coming next!
We get it. You’re busy. Every now and then, some of the latest breaking news is going to slip under the radar. But that’s why we’re here — it’s literally our job to catch you up on the latest happenings in the daytime world! Whether you love The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital or The Young and the Restless — or all of the above — this is your one-stop shop to find out what’s going on.
The Bold and the Beautiful
Between news that the show had been renewed for another two years and the announcement that Jack Wagner and Winsor Harmon would be returning as Nick and Thorne, respectively, for the show’s very special 35th anniversary episode later this month, it was a great week for fans of The Bold and the Beautiful!
- If you’ve been curious about Thomas and Steffy’s obsession with reuniting their parents, you aren’t alone. Thorsten Kaye had some thoughts on their efforts to set a parent trap!
- Speaking of Steffy, we think we may have finally figured out why she’s been so darn focused on getting Ridge and Taylor back together — and it would be one heck of a surprise twist!
- While Sheila’s never had any trouble coming up with her own schemes, we have a sneaking suspicion that this time she’s not working alone — and wait until you hear who we think is bankrolling her!
- With one special episode already in the works for the show’s anniversary, we thought it might be fun if Bold & Beautiful tried its hand at something a bit campier to fix a few of the issues we’ve had with the show lately!
Richard can’t help but take the show to task for its selective amnesia in this week’s Bold & Beautiful column, what with so much forgotten history going to waste. Plus, he marvels at the soap’s unlikely new good guy and that big twist that could have deadly repercussions!
What Went Down Last Week: Even with Grace’s warning ringing in his ears, Carter found it impossible to resist Paris. Brooke’s tears couldn’t prevent Ridge from walking out on her and back into the open arms of Taylor, much to the delight of their children. Sheila filled Deacon in on the fact that Ridge had ditched his wife, suggesting that now might be the perfect time for the ex-con to make his move on Brooke.
Days of Our Lives
- As we braced for Orpheus’ latest return, we found out why this might be his most dangerous!
- Chad’s pal Sonny is back in Salem, so it was the perfect time for Billy Flynn to sit down with Zach Tinker for a sprawling, hilarious on-set interview that you’re definitely going to want to see!
- Eileen Davidson created the template for bad-girl-with-a-heart-of-gold Kristen DiMera, but it wasn’t an easy journey. The actress opened up about the death threats she received and how the role forever changed the way she interacted with fans.
Lori admits to suspecting that Ben and Ciara might not be the sharpest tools in the shed in this week’s Days of Our Lives column. Plus, she ponders whether we might be nearing the end for JoDevil, and what’s next now that Sarah’s (kind of) back and Xander knows (part of) the truth.
What Went Down Last Week: Chad and Tony brought the tropical island gang home, but Kristen managed to escape — again. Xander finally learned the truth about Sarah and came face to face with his ex. Unfortunately, she still thought herself to be both Renee and in love with Tony. Tripp dumped Allie after JoDevil told him she’d slept with Chanel, and Johnny started fighting back to reclaim his body from the devil.
General Hospital
- Dominic Zamproga (Dante) had a message for the “Lante” and “Jasam” fans — and it’s one we should all listen to!
Paula Benard took over her husband’s Instagram to celebrate Maurice’s birthday with a photo-filled lovefest, while Kimberly McCullough (ex-Robin) wished happy birthday to Sonny’s portrayer in a way all her own.
- Ryan Paevey’s early days as General Hospital‘s Nathan were, he admits, pretty rough. But he got through it thanks in large part to one General Hospital star in particular!
- Two actors got serious about health as Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis) revealed the painful medical issue she’s been dealing with, while Cameron Mathison (Drew) opened up about the illness that defined much of his childhood.
Even with Liz front and center nearly every day and a whole lot of axe-throwing, Dustin says in this week’s General Hospital column that he still couldn’t help but feel like the week moved a bit slower than normal. But hey, at least Jordan’s back in town, and Esme unleashed her scheme against Trina and Josslyn — distasteful as it may be.
What Went Down Last Week: Franco’s painting of Liz that should have burned up in his studio mysteriously appeared in her living room. His adoptive mom, Betsy, was the prime suspect, but it turned out she’d been in a mental institution and couldn’t have been responsible. A recovered Jordan returned to town just as Curtis and Portia planned to move in together, and Stella was reminded about the envelope that was destroyed when she had a stroke. Esme put her revenge scheme against Trina and Joss into motion by uploading the video of Cam and Joss having sex to the PCU campus server.
The Young and the Restless
We’ve suspected it for a long time, but actually hearing that Ashland faked his cancer to dupe Victoria still came as a shock. So imagine how it feels to the folks he’s been playing! It’s got to anger them… maybe so much that Young & Restless just put the pieces in place for a whodunit the likes of which we haven’t seen in ages!
- We couldn’t have been more delighted to see the show writing Victor as, well, Victor again, thus resolving one of our huge issues with Young & Restless. Even better, Eric Braeden pulled back the curtain and give us a glimpse at how he keeps The Mustache looking like a million bucks!
- Chance may finally be getting the help he needs when Dr. Huffman showed up in Genoa City for the first time — but can he really make a difference?
- When Robert Newman (Ashland) and Christian Jules LeBlanc (Michael) gave a shoutout to their “golden goddess,” fans wasted no time in calling for her to come to Genoa City.
Melissa Ordway (Abby) was overcome with happy tears this week as she celebrated a momentous day for her daughter.
In this week’s Young & Restless column, Candace is living for the Ashland/Victor drama! The recent twists already shook things up, and the brewing battle between The Mustache and The Locke Ness Monster looks like it’ll be epic. But there’s still plenty of work that needs to be done when it comes to things like the snooze-worthy baby Dominic story and Lily’s irksome ideas!
What Went Down This Week: When not digging into Ashland’s supposed illness, Victor warned Victoria to make nice with Adam. Jack was distraught to learn that Keemo, his long-estranged son, had recently passed away in Los Angeles. Nate decided to take a job working for Ashland, much to the surprise of several people. As Dom continued to recover, Chance sought help for his PTSD.
Soap Farewells
- Two years after he sadly took his own life, we look back at Roscoe Born’s amazing legacy, from One Life to Live to Young & Restless.
- We said farewell this week to beloved General Hospital veteran Mitchell Ryan, whose Frank Smith was one of Port Charles’ original baddies!
What’s Coming Up…
Now that you’re all caught up on what went down last week, here are a few previews of what’s coming up next!
- Thomas knows a thing or two about bad behavior, but even he’s shocked by Sheila’s latest move. In this week’s Bold & Beautiful preview, he lets her have it… even as Brooke is saying something to Ridge we never, ever thought we’d hear!
- Will and Sonny return to town and reconnect with their loved ones — awkward though the situations may be! And Nicole’s in for the shock of her life when she witnesses Rafe and Ava’s messy breakup, only to run into her own ex, Eric!
- With Ashland’s fraud uncovered, Victor turns to Nate for help, but they may be too late! How else to explain the shocking confrontation in which Victoria tells her dad he’s finally crossed the last line!
Finally, take a walk on the wild side, as Soaps delves into some of daytime’s most horrific acts. How bad are they? Well, let’s just say the characters who commit them would probably break out into a cold sweat if they found out we’d gone digging through their sordid pasts!