Best and Worst of 2022… So Far: From Hottest New Couple to Lamest Send-Off, From Biggest Shock to Most Befuddling Move
Believe it or not, we are now a quarter of the way through the year.
It’s only March, so we still have a lot to look forward to on our soaps in 2022 — three-fourths of the year, if our math is correct. But already, we’re looking back a bit, because — and this should probably be a nominee for Understatement of the Year — a lot has happened on The Young and the Restless, General Hospital, Days of Our Lives and The Bold and the Beautiful.
Like, a lot a lot.
Actors have come and gone, storylines have zagged when we were sure they were going to zig, and decisions were made that could only be filed under Things That Make Ya Go “Hmm.” So rather than wait till the end of the year, we’ve decided to put out our Best and Worst of 2022… So Far.
Included in our rundown of what the shows got right and so very wrong, you’ll find a Young & Restless twosome that puts the “dynamic” in “dynamic duo,” a General Hospital death that wasn’t exactly lively, a Days of Our Lives coupling that caught us as much by surprise as the couple in question, and a certain character on The Bold and the Beautiful who’s as indecisive about men as we are about dessert.
