News Roundup: Advice for Fans, Casting News Galore and the Twist Everyone’s Talking About
Whether you love The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital or The Young and the Restless — or all of the above — this is your one-stop shop to find out what's going on.
The Bold and the Beautiful
Ever since Bold & Beautiful announced a huge twist, we’ve been trying to figure out what’s coming — and we’ve come up with not one but three different scenarios which would, as promised, change the show forever! See if you agree with our theoroes or offer up one of your own!
- You might think the truth coming out about Sheila pushing Brooke off the wagon would be a good thing, but instead it could end up being a complete disaster!
- Tanner Novlan (Finn) had his share of both loss and joy this past week as he mourned the passing of his grandmother but was able to find comfort in the coming birth of his and Kayla Ewell’s (ex-Caitlyn) second child.
- Having walked a few miles in Taylor’s shoes, Krista Allen had some advice to offer a heartbroken fan who found herself in a similar situation.
- While we’ve long been Ridge fans, lately Bold & Beautiful has turned him into someone who’s barely recognizable — and it’s left us with a burning question we’d love to have answered.
- Zoe may not have been gone for all that long, but a lot has changed since she left. If ever there was a time for her to return, it would be right now — Los Angeles needs her back!
Ridge waited approximately 2.3 seconds before reuniting with Taylor, and in this week’s Bold & Beautiful column, that’s about how long it takes Richard to start rolling his eyes at their behavior. Plus, we’re counting down to the upcoming, much-discussed big twist and want to hear your thoughts on what it might be!
What Went Down Last Week: Even with Grace’s warning ringing in his ears, Carter found it impossible to resist Paris. Brooke’s tears couldn’t prevent Ridge from walking out on her and back into the open arms of Taylor, much to the delight of their children. Sheila filled Deacon in on the fact that Ridge had ditched his wife, suggesting that now might be the perfect time for the ex-con to make his move on Brooke.
Days of Our Lives
- Between Melissa Reeves’ return as Jennifer and Greg Rikaart stepping back into Leo’s shoes, Salem’s getting a little more crowded these days — in the best way possible!
- Former DiMera Tyler Christopher had a busy week between tackling his new role and introducing us to the newest member of his family.
- Alison Sweeney (Sami) and Arianne Zucker (Nicole) sat down to talk and found something unfortunate they had in common: having to deal with body shaming. Fortunately, the ladies have learned exactly how to deal with rude folks!
- Last week, Days of Our Lives released a deleted post-exorcism “Jarlena” scene that we wish would have made it into the show!
Days of Our Lives is back from the Olympics and if there’s one thing Lori can say about the return, it’s that the show certainly entertained! Between a DiMera history lesson and a long-awaited light bulb moment about Johnny, she was having a blast. But there was still one story that she felt was cause for concern in this week’s column.
What Went Down Last Week: Steve and Kayla were shocked to find out that, thanks to a dose of Rolf’s mind-altering drug, Sarah believes herself to be the long-dead Renee Dumond. Xander sold Sarah’s ring to buy a rock for Gwen. Julie speculated that the devil might have jumped into someone else, and Ciara realized it could be Johnny. JoDevil continued to manipulate Gabi and Jake.
General Hospital
- Sean Blakemore is out as Shawn, but the actor made sure to set the record straight about how it all went down.
Get ready Port Charles bad guys, because Jordan is on her way back to town — with a new face, no less!
- With Sonny and Carly’s marriage all but over, “CarSon” fans are just about out of hope. So, this exactly when we needed Maurice Benard to weigh in on the couple’s fate!
- With Harmony about to turn Willow’s life completely upside down, portrayer Inga Cadranel made it clear that she’s here to stay!
John J. York made his debut as Mac 31 years ago this past week, so we celebrated his splashy entrance with some General Hospital pals.
Is it too early to celebrate Peter’s death? That’s the question Dustin wants answered in this week’s General Hospital column. Plus, he’s curious about how much worse things could get for Carly and Sonny. The answer probably isn’t what fans want to hear!
What Went Down Last Week: Felicia prevented Peter from killing Maxie by doing away with the baddie, who died with aunt Anna by his side. Realizing Louise spent a year as Louise, Maxie decided to change the baby’s name to Bailey Louise. Liz suspected Franco’s mom, Betsy, might be the person behind recent events. With Alexis unable to tell him he should stay, Shawn planned to leave town. Carly and Drew arrived to find Nina with Sonny.
The Young and the Restless
Hitching your fortunes to a Newman may seem like a good idea, but Young & Restless‘ Sally might want to think twice before she gets too wrapped up with the wealthy family’s black sheep, Adam!
- Things got a bit National Geographic last week as Melissa Ordway (Abby) got up close and personal with a snake, Beth Maitland (Traci) introduced us to her adorable “little dreamer” and Christian Jules LeBlanc (Michael) gave us a hilarious taste of his ongoing cat battle.
- It was a sad week as we said good-bye to the legendary Sally Kellerman (Constance) and remembered the trailblazing Young & Restless and Bold & Beautiful creator Lee Phillip Bell two years after her own passing.
Great news, “Teriah” fans! Young & Restless just cast a new love interest for Noah, so maybe he can finally leave the happy couple alone!
- Eric Braeden: Actor, boxer… life coach? It turns out Victor’s portrayer has a few words of wisdom for his fans in these tough times.
Jess Walton (Jill) celebrated her birthday with a longtime tradition, but it was a bittersweet day for the much-loved actress.
February Sweeps should be blowing us all away, but as Candace dishes in this week’s Young & Restless column, there are more busts than blowups! Plus, she can’t help but speak up about what should be happening with the Abby/Chance/Devon/Amanda non-drama and the already fizzling merger madness.
What Went Down This Week: When not digging into Ashland’s supposed illness, Victor warned Victoria to make nice with Adam. Jack was distraught to learn that Keemo, his long-estranged son, had recently passed away in Los Angeles. Nate decided to take a job working for Ashland, much to the surprise of several people. As Dom continued to recover, Chance sought help for his PTSD.
Primetime & TV Movies
- The wait is finally over! No, Yellowstone isn’t back just yet, but we did get word about when it would return! Co-creator Taylor Sheridan also talked a bit about when the show would end, and that’s something no one wants to think about.
- You’d think Young & Restless’ Conner Floyd would have his hands full with Chance, but somehow the actor’s found time to tackle a new non-soap role that sounds downright chilling.
Fans of The Wedding Veil trilogy had reason to celebrate as the films’ star just inked a new deal for more frothy fare with Hallmark.
What’s Coming Up…
Now that you’re all caught up on what went down last week, here are a few previews of what’s coming up next!
- For weeks, Bold & Beautiful‘s Sheila has been patting herself on the back for having pushed Brooke off the wagon. But this week, the truth is coming out… and wait until you see who winds up in possession of this shocking information!
- Tripp’s big moment has finally arrived as he asks Allie to become his bride. But of course, JoDevil isn’t about to let things go as planned, especially when there’s a big, juicy secret just waiting to be exposed! When the truth comes out, will Tripp be able to forgive his lady love?
Money makes the world go ’round, and that very much includes the daytime world! So at the risk of making us all green with envy, we thought it might be fun to countdown the wealthiest soap opera families with a gold-plated gallery that’s almost too rich to touch!