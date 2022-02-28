Howard Wise/JPI, Jill Johnson/JPI, Brian Lowe/JPI, ABC screenshot, Emerson Miller/Paramount Network/Courtesy of the Everett Collection

Plus, previews of what’s coming next!

We get it. You’re busy. Every now and then, some of the latest breaking news is going to slip under the radar. But that’s why we’re here — it’s literally our job to catch you up on the latest happenings in the daytime world! Whether you love The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital or The Young and the Restless — or all of the above — this is your one-stop shop to find out what’s going on.

The Bold and the Beautiful

Ever since Bold & Beautiful announced a huge twist, we’ve been trying to figure out what’s coming — and we’ve come up with not one but three different scenarios which would, as promised, change the show forever! See if you agree with our theoroes or offer up one of your own!

Ridge waited approximately 2.3 seconds before reuniting with Taylor, and in this week’s Bold & Beautiful column, that’s about how long it takes Richard to start rolling his eyes at their behavior. Plus, we’re counting down to the upcoming, much-discussed big twist and want to hear your thoughts on what it might be!

What Went Down Last Week: Even with Grace’s warning ringing in his ears, Carter found it impossible to resist Paris. Brooke’s tears couldn’t prevent Ridge from walking out on her and back into the open arms of Taylor, much to the delight of their children. Sheila filled Deacon in on the fact that Ridge had ditched his wife, suggesting that now might be the perfect time for the ex-con to make his move on Brooke.

Days of Our Lives

Gabi has been embroiled in some red-hot action lately, between her corporate schemes with Jake and her dance with the JoDevil. As much fun as portrayer Camila Banus is having, there’s still one thing the actress wishes she could change about her storyline

Days of Our Lives is back from the Olympics and if there’s one thing Lori can say about the return, it’s that the show certainly entertained! Between a DiMera history lesson and a long-awaited light bulb moment about Johnny, she was having a blast. But there was still one story that she felt was cause for concern in this week’s column.