They Wouldn’t… They Couldn’t… Actually, They Did — Now Some of Your Favorite Characters Want You to Forget the Worst Things They’ve Ever Done (As If!)
They aren’t getting off that easy.
Everyone deserves a second chance, right? And maybe a third… or fourth. OK, maybe not that many. Eventually, you have to cut your losses and admit that some folks are beyond redemption.
But that’s not how it works in the soap world, where characters turn over so many new leaves, you’d swear they lived in a world of eternal autumn. There’s almost no deed too horrifying to come back from — and soap-opera folks would know, because they’ve done ’em all!
Sometimes, though, our beloved characters commit acts so horrible that no amount of apologizing could ever make up for them. That’s when it’s best to just turn off the lights, shut the door and hope everyone forgets they ever happened.
The Bold and the Beautiful‘s Sheila and Deacon know exactly what we’re talking about. There’s a reason those two get along so great! We’re pretty sure they’ve worn out several brooms sweeping their misdeeds under the proverbial rug.
But even good guys can do bad things — just ask The Bold and the Beautiful‘s Taylor or General Hospital‘s Kevin. As psychologists with their own questionable pasts, they certainly understand how right Norman Bates had it when he said, “We all go a little crazy sometimes.”
Then there are the folks who aren’t evil, per se, but who have done some truly heinous things. The Newman men over on The Young and the Restless can tell you all about that. Their list of crimes could fill a book. (And thanks to Leanna Love, in Victor’s case, they have!)
The point is, we get it. It’s best for everyone’s sanity to just forgive, forget and move on. But where’s the fun in that?
So instead of just letting these misdeeds slide, we thought we’d flip the lights on, yank the rug back and take a good, long look at a few (dozen) of daytime’s most horrific acts. Just click the gallery below to check them out. After all, the best way to keep history from repeating itself is by studying it — closely, and with a healthy dose of judgment.