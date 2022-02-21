News Roundup: Blasts From the Past, Couple Shakeups and Plot Twists No One Saw Coming
We get it. You’re busy. Every now and then, some of the latest breaking news is going to slip under the radar. But that’s why we’re here — it’s literally our job to catch you up on the latest happenings in the daytime world! Whether you love The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital or The Young and the Restless — or all of the above — this is your one-stop shop to find out what’s going on.
The Bold and the Beautiful
Brace yourselves, because Bold & Beautiful‘s supervising producer has promised us a twist that’s going to completely upend the show. How big is it? While details are being kept under wraps, we’ve been promised that it’ll be bigger than some past storyline twists which blew everyone away!
- It looks like Brooke has lost her husband to her longtime rival yet again. But while Taylor seems to think she’s come out of this battle a winner, we’re not so sure. Meanwhile, here’s hoping Finn’s been paying attention to what wife Steffy has been telling her mom. Otherwise, he could be blindsided by the seemingly inevitable heartache headed his way!
- We haven’t seen Wyatt around much lately, but Darin Brooks let us know that that’s about to change. He also suggested that it might be time for his alter ego to shake things up!
- You might be a little jealous when you see how Sean Kanan (Deacon) pampered himself after filming those epic fight scenes with Thorsten Kaye’s Ridge.
- Jacqueline MacInnes Wood enjoyed a little down time too, but her relaxing baths end up interrupted the same way every time — but at least it’s adorable!
Fists were flying and lives were being changed during this week’s episodes of Bold & Beautiful… so you can imagine that Richard had a few thoughts to share in his column. What had him cheering, and whose boneheaded move left him wanting to sit them down for a long talk?
What Went Down Last Week: Ridge forgave Brooke, but then had a violent confrontation with Deacon. When Brooke intervened, Ridge felt as if she’d chosen Hope’s dad over him and told her they were through. He immediately went over to see his other family. While Thomas did everything he could to keep Brooke from talking to her husband, Ridge was kissing Taylor and saying he wanted to come home!
Days of Our Lives
- Emily O’Brien (Gwen) celebrated her adorable, three-legged feline’s birthday by sharing his heartwarming tail. Or is that tale?
- Nicole’s gone through a change or two over the years, so Arianne Zucker helped unpack what’s made this onetime bad girl go good — for now!
- Linsey Godfrey has never shied away from sharing her mental-health struggles. When Sarah’s portrayer was hit with an anxiety attack recently, she shared exactly how she got through it… and how you can, too!
- Chloe and Brady are most definitely headed for a reunion, but one return from Chloe’s past could put that all in jeopardy!
What Went Down Last Week: Days of Our Lives was pre-empted for NBC’s coverage of the Winter Olympics, but it’s finally returning on February 21! Before turning in, check out our mega-recap of where the show left off before the break. Plus, we give you a few teases about what to expect next!
General Hospital
- It’s looking more and more like Peter will finally be getting his comeuppance, and that can only mean once thing — Port Charles will soon be in need of a new supervillain! As it turns out, we know just the man for the job.
Real Andrews is stepping back into Taggert’s shoes, and this time, we may finally be getting the paternity answers we’ve been waiting for.
- Sonny’s affair with Nina has been getting one heck of a reaction from the fans — and that includes Vanessa Marcil! Brenda’s portrayer couldn’t help but weigh in, but she wasn’t alone. Maurice Benard’s real-life wife even had a few thoughts on the matter!
- Love was in the air as the stars marked Valentine’s Day, with Nicholas Alexander Chavez (Spencer) celebrating a little “nerd” love and Laura Wright (Carly) and Wes Ramsey (Peter) sending each other some truly beautiful messages.
Anthony Geary could be on his way back to Port Charles, but not in the way you might think! Plus, we offer up an entire gallery’s worth of mobsters for you to peruse.
February Sweeps is in full force and Dustin declared that he’s along for the ride in this week’s General Hospital column. Harmony’s secret may be setting the stage for the show to tackle the ultimate fan theory. Plus, the Valentine’s Day interlude was a cute change of pace amid a week that saw Victor teasing his nefarious plot and Elizabeth dealing with Franco’s spectral presence!
What Went Down Last Week: Laura worried that Victor was winning Spencer over to the dark side. As Maxie tried figuring out a way to escape Peter, several locals got closer to figuring out where they were hiding out. Victor told his thug that Anna and Dante were dispensable, but Drew was not to be hurt. Terry went on a disastrous date which got much better once Chet rode to the rescue. Carly met with a divorce attorney, making it clear she wanted to destroy Nina.
The Young and the Restless
- Courtney Hope (Sally) celebrated Valentine’s Day in a decidedly unusual way — with a special message to “Pops,” AKA Victor Newman!
- We celebrated Melody Thomas Scott’s 43rd anniversary as Nikki Newman with an exclusive photo album covering what she calls “the role of a lifetime.”
Eric Braeden (Victor) broke the internet yet again when he worked out a little “rap beef” with Joshua Morrow (Nicholas).
- Wait, did the previews for this week really mention Jack’s long-lost son Keemo? They sure did! Need a refresher on exactly who that is and where he’s been? No worries… we’ve got you covered!
-
Jess Walton (Jill) celebrated her birthday with a longtime tradition, but it was a bittersweet day for the much-loved actress.
As February Sweeps plows ahead, Candace takes a peek at what’s ahead for Ashland and Devon, wonders if Lily’s inviting trouble in, and let’s loose with her thoughts about Billy’s Podcast. Plus, find out which potential couple has her excited in this week’s Young & Restless column.
What Went Down This Week: Victor continued digging for dirt on Ashland’s health. Sally and Adam made love as she became the new COO of Newman Media. Chelsea and Chloe prepared to pitch Lauren on their new line. Devon found out he’s a perfect donor match for the ailing Dominic. Chelsea dreamed about kissing Rey, who observed from a distance as Sharon and Nick shared a family moment.
Primetime, Flashbacks and More
- Would Grey’s Anatomy really kill Owen? And what’s the very big event the show is building to as it hits a major milestone? Meanwhile, the folks at Station 19 warn that there could be some dark days ahead!
- Chicago Fire returns on Wednesday, February 23, and it looks like it’ll be kicking off with a healthy dose of friction for Stellaride!
Valentine’s Day may be over, but we know there are some soap characters out there who could use a little help in the romance department. Why? Because they are single and ready to mingle!
What’s Coming Up…
Now that you’re all caught up on what went down last week, here are a few previews of what’s coming up next!
- Ridge didn’t exactly look before he leapt right back into the arms of ex-wife Taylor. And in this week’s preview, she wants to know if he has any regrets. (A little advice, Taylor? Don’t ask questions you don’t want to know the answer to!)
- Days of Our Lives is finally back and things are kicking into high gear on Kristen’s island as Steve and Kayla arm themselves for battle. Back in Salem, meanwhile, everyone from Jake and Gabi to Tripp and Allie are getting hot and heavy as they celebrate a belated Valentine’s Day!
- Ashland had better watch out, because it looks like Victor’s finally coming for his son-in-law on Young & Restless! Plus, Billy’s doing everything in his power to get through to Victoria… and he may just succeed!
When it comes to our favorite soap couples, fans fall hard and remain loyal… even when the pair goes their separate ways. Just try and tell a fan of General Hospital‘s Jason and Sam (or Jason and Liz) that they’ll never be together again. Sure, Young & Restless‘ Sharon and Nick are with other people now, but hope for their reunion springs eternal in some fans (even as others hope she’ll find her way back to Adam). Check out our list of past couples whom many hope will have a future together!