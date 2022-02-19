ABC (3), ABC screenshot

“We have to get down there, and we have to save him.”

Station 19 may not have ended its winter finale back in December with a cliffhanger, but it’s certainly going to be picking up with one! The show’s returning from its break on Thursday, February 24, with a Grey’s Anatomy crossover as the firefighters do their best to save Grey Sloan Memorial’s Owen Hunt. The doc plunged over a precipice in the hospital show’s midseason finale, and it’s going to take the combined efforts of both series to save him.

“Going to get my friend,” Ben declares in the preview video before climbing down the rock face after Hunt. Do they manage to bring him back alive? That question will be keeping us up at night as we wait for the premiere!

The drama, though, isn’t confined to Owen’s harrowing rescue. When the Grey’s Anatomy spinoff returns with the episode “Started From the Bottom,” new boss Natasha Ross (Greenleaf vet Merle Dandridge) begins her tenure as Seattle’s first female fire chief. And she’s already running into familiar faces!

Sullivan seems downright shocked to see her as he notes that, “It’s been… ”

“Fifteen years,” Ross finishes.

Are the two old friends? Old flames? Or maybe they’ll be… new flames?

As Jaina Lee Ortiz (Andy) tells our sister site TVLine, the second half of the season is “going to be hot, it’s going to be steamy, there’s going to be fire, there’s going to be drama, people are going to die.”

Honestly, all of that sounds like it could be happening with the show’s crossover return! We’re just hoping that one of those people dying is not Grey’s Anatomy’s Dr. Hunt. But it sounds like all bets are off as Krista Vernoff, showrunner for both series, admits that “the back half of the season takes a little bit of a darker turn than [I first planned].”

For one thing, Vic’s still dealing with Dean’s death as well as her split from Theo. For another, Ben and Bailey are staring down a custody battle over little Pru. On top of it all, freshly (temporarily) promoted Andy and Sullivan are dealing with their new normal as former marrieds. As Ortiz told TVLine, Vernoff has “got turmoil and tragedy thrown [at Herrera from] every direction.”

In other words, fasten your seatbelts, it’s going to be a bumpy night! Though if anyone is thrown from the car, we can always call the firefighters of Station 19 to rescue you.

Check out the preview for the show’s big return below, then sound off on whether you think the crew will manage to save Owen in time!

