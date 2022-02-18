Never Say Die: The 30 Former Couples on Whom Their Fans Will Never Give Up, From Young & Restless’ ‘Shadam’ to General Hospital’s ‘JaSam’

We, however, feel as if those who remain faithful to their favorite pairings even years after they’ve called it quits deserve a bit of recognition. We may not have the power to reunite Bold & Beautiful‘s Steffy and Bill, but we can certainly let “Brill” supporters know that they’re not alone! And although Days of Our Lives‘ Chloe seems to be putting Philip in her rearview mirror in favor of moving forward with Brady, we know that #TeamPhloe isn’t simply going to simply abandon their ship.

Sometimes, however, we’re simply left hanging. Take, for example, General Hospital‘s Jason and Sam. Or Jason and Liz. Or, for that matter, Jason and Britt. Each of these pairings have devoted fan bases, but will any of them be rewarded for their devotion? Only time will tell.

If there’s an upside, it’s that the cyclical nature of soaps means that we can always hold out hope for a reunion. Every single time The Young and the Restless‘ Victor and Nikki divorced, we told ourselves that they would eventually reunite. And sure enough, they did… eventually.

Of course, therein lies the rub: Because few and far between are the soap couples who achieve everlasting love… at least not if they want to remain on the canvas! So almost inevitably, they move on with other romantic partners whether we’re ready for them to do so or not!

Sometimes, it ain’t easy being a soap opera fan. We fall for a couple only to watch them be tested by the slings and arrows of cruel fate, assuming that their love will ultimately prove triumphant. After all, isn’t that how fairy tales end… with everyone getting their happily ever after?

1 / 30 <p>Brenda and Sonny ’shippers were gratified that the exes eventually agreed that what they’d had was “more than a great ride.” Of course, what they’re <em>really</em> holding out for is the day that the exes decide that the ride didn’t end so much as it took a temporary detour.</p>

2 / 30 <p>Although the passion that flared between Steffy and Bill didn’t last long, fans have never lost hope that the flame might one day be rekindled. Admitting that “they do seem like a perfect match,” Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy) <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/the-bold-and-the-beautiful/news/615706/bold-beautiful-steffy-bill-romance-reunion-still-possible-wood-holiday-gift-guide/" target="_blank">told Soaps.com in 2021</a> that there was always “a chance it could happen again!” </p>

3 / 30 <p>Some will say that the Billy/Victoria pairing is a well the show has returned to once too often, but a whole lot of viewers consider them one another’s endgame and are thirsty to see <em>them </em>realize it. </p>

4 / 30 <p>It wasn’t exactly love at first sight, what with Anna blackmailing Finn into doing her bidding. But fans quickly realized that the handsome doc was protesting too much. Now, “Fanna”-tics are the ones protesting, given that the lovers have moved on with other partners.</p>

5 / 30 <p>There’s no denying that Jake and Gabi are a great couple… and yet we can’t help wishing older woman Kate had been able to hang on to her younger lover. Maybe we’re projecting a bit, but hey, aren’t soaps supposed to be all about fantasy fulfillment? </p>

6 / 30 <p>Brooke once admitted that a part of her would always love Bill… and we’re pretty sure we know exactly which part she was referring to! Every time Ridge rides off into the sunset, “Brill” fans hope that Brooke will once again saddle up her favorite stallion.</p>

7 / 30 <p>Sure, it almost seems like old times now that Devon has fallen for Amanda, a dead ringer for his late wife. But there are a whole lotta folks who’d love to see Hilary return and prove that while imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, there’s no substitute for the real thing.</p>

8 / 30 <p>In the grand scheme of things, the<em> </em>romance between Kristina and Parker didn’t exactly stand the test of time. But suggest that to their still-vocal followers, and you’ll be kept after class to clap the teacher’s erasers. And that’s not a euphamism! </p>

9 / 30 <p>It ain’t easy when the third person in your relationship is God, but for a while there, it looked as if Nicole had the upper hand. Eric has once again returned to the cloth, but those who’ve long rooted for this pair continue to pray they might one day reunite. </p>

10 / 30 <p>Kim Matula was playing Hope when she and Wyatt literally took the plunge after tying the knot on Bill’s yacht. But in 2022, <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/the-bold-and-the-beautiful/news/623299/bold-beautiful-darin-brooks-wyatt-breaking-up-with-flo-hope/" target="_blank">Darin Brooks admitted</a> that he thinks it might be fun to revisit that relationship with Hope’s current portrayer, Annika Noelle… and many viewers agree! </p>

11 / 30 <p>The chemistry between real-life loves Brytni Sarpy and Bryton James helped make reel-life loves Elena and Devon a wildly popular pair. The characters may have moved on with Nate and Amanda, respectively, but many viewers would love to see them reconnect! </p>

12 / 30 <p>Before she went all-in on <span style="text-decoration: line-through">Mike</span> Sonny, Nina only had eyes for Valentin. But attempting to prove his love by paying Sasha to pose as Nina’s daughter wound up biting Valentin in the asp. (See what we did there?) Many still hope, however, that the editor hasn’t completely written him off! </p>

13 / 30 <p>Hard as it might be for newer viewers to recall, there was a time when Marlena was all about Roman… and not just because he slipped her free drinks at the family pub! Some, however, will never forget the arresting chemistry the cop and his favorite shrink shared.</p>

14 / 30 <p>Longtime Steffy and Liam ’shippers remain convinced that sooner or later, she’s going to not only find herself drawn back to Kelly’s babydaddy but re-hang their portrait — currently in storage, we presume — on the wall of her living room. </p>

15 / 30 <p>Like Nikki and Victor before them, Nick and Sharon spent years proving that the best part of breaking up was making up. So their fans can be forgiven for imagining that that’s still the case… even if this latest separation has gone on for a really, really long time! </p>

16 / 30 <p>When Willow married Chase in order to give the then-ailing hunk a reason to live, some hoped that their fractured former relationship might be healed in the process. She remained loyal to Michael, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t some out there longing to see the cop steal her heart again.</p>

17 / 30 <p>Nicole has been married to both his brother (Eric) and grandfather (Victor), but time and again, she’s found herself drawn back into Brady’s arms. Perhaps the next time they’re both unattached, they’ll finally figure out a way to make their hook-ups something more permanent.</p>

18 / 30 <p>Did we make up that name for Donna and her favorite honey bear, Eric? Why, yes, in fact, we did. But the fact that she was able to give him a, um, “reaction” when wife Quinn couldn’t left some viewers certain that Donna’s portrait was the one that really belonged above the Forrester living room’s mantel.</p>

19 / 30 <p>Yes, we totally made up that smush name because, as far as we know, there isn’t one for Lauren and Paul. They do, however, have fans who’ve long thought throwing him into the mix with “Likey” (that’s Lauren and Michael, in case ya didn’t know) would make for great drama! </p>

20 / 30 <p>They were separated by danger, his misplaced loyalty, her parole officer, Drew, Britt and death, but even now that Jason has supposedly died yet again and Sam’s moved on with Dante, fans hold out hope that the phoenix and the dragon will rise from the ashes to love again.</p>

21 / 30 <p>Philip and Chloe have been circling one another since high school but rarely seem to get it right. Nevertheless, even when he chops down their special tree or fakes his own death, their followers still — wait for it — go with the “Phloe.”</p>

22 / 30 <p>Before Carter began ping-ponging between women like a lost member of the Spencer clan, he and Quinn’s one-night stand looked like it might become something a lot more significant. They might be trying to forget, but we’d love nothing more than for them to remember just how great they were together! </p>

23 / 30 <p>No matter how many times Cane lied to Lily, she always managed to forgive — if not quite forget — her handsome hubby… until at last, she’d had enough. She’s boo’d up with Billy now, and Cane’s left town, but diehards dream of the day that their separated “Lanes” will merge again. </p>

24 / 30 <p>Talk about devotion! No, we don’t mean Jason to Elizabeth, we mean fans of this relatively short-lived pairing to the couple they continue to hope will one day reunite… assuming he comes back from the dead (again). </p>

25 / 30 <p>Brady’s been telling anyone who’ll listen that he’s finally learned his lesson where Kristen’s concerned. But we all know the mask-wearing, grandpa-stabbing, prison-escaping vixen holds a special place in his heart… and that of fans. </p>

26 / 30 <p>Brooke’s always claimed that Ridge is her destiny, but for a while there, his half brother offered her an appealing alternate fate. Were the sailor to cruise back into her life, some fans would encourage her to seriousy reconsider her choice of a first mate. </p>

27 / 30 <p>Fine, so nobody ever called Victor and Ashley that; the star-crossed lovers’ tumultuous relationship began before there even <em>was</em> such a thing as smush names. That doesn’t mean that — apologies, Nikki — their devotees aren’t counting down the days until the Mustache does another wife swap. Maybe 23rd time’s the charm?</p>

28 / 30 <p>We tend to think of Liam as bouncing back and forth between Steffy and Hope. But there remains a group of fans that would love to see Forrester cousin Ivy return and make another play for the indecisive hunk. </p>

29 / 30 <p>Although Sam and Dante have been getting a whole lot closer in recent weeks, were his onetime true love Lulu to come out of her coma, his new relationship just might find itself on life support! </p>