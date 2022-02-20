J. Graylock/JPI

Meanwhile, their parents never seem to age.

This week, while all the world was celebrating Cupid’s marksmanship, All My Children alum Kelly Ripa (Hayley) wished a happy Valentine’s Day “to the loves of my life” — Mark Consuelos (Matéo), her former on-screen leading man and husband of more than a quarter of a century, and their three children.

Which, in and of itself, isn’t hat remarkable, right? But accompanying the Live! host’s Instagram post was a recent photo of the kids, and not to put too fine a point on it, where have the years gone? Missing from the image are the sweet-faced moppets we remember from so many paparazzi photos over the years, and in their places are three young adults who are every bit as genetically blessed as their gorgeous folks.

On the left is NYU music major Lola, 20. In the middle is kid brother Joaquin, an 18-year-old wrestler at the University of Michigan. And of the right is firstborn Michael, 24; just last year, he played a younger version of Dad’s Riverdale character in an episode of the CW drama.

Meanwhile, Ripa and Consuelos themselves just never seem to get any older. Or if they do, they also just continue to get more radiant. See for yourself.

The power couple has been busy this past year working on getting All My Children rebooted as a primetime series that would take its title from the soap’s iconic setting, Pine Valley. “There has been movement,” Susan Lucci (Erica) recently assured fans. She wished “it was a quicker movement” but acknowledged that since “COVID is in play again… things are slowed down.”

