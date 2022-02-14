John Paschal/JPI, Ray Christian/JPI, ABC, Howard Wise/JPI

Only on our wild and wacky shows could these characters not be boo’d up.

We all have that one friend, don’t we? Or maybe we are that friend? The person that everybody agrees is a catch… yet doesn’t ever seem to get caught!

Our soap characters are exactly the same. Even though they’re generally way hotter and richer and wittier than any of us will ever be, they now and then find themselves… disengaged, so to speak.

And it’s weird, right? If someone as impressive as The Young and the Restless’ Phyllis can spend a Friday night alone — never mind a whole bunch of Friday nights! — what hope do the rest of us have?

More: Soaps’ all-time greatest supercouples [PHOTOS]

If a fella with abs like Bold & Beautiful sweetheart Carter doesn’t have to turn off his phone to keep the offers from rolling in, is there any point to us average Joes even being in the game?

We’re not bitter, though. Not much, anyway. We’re more mystified. How can these unique and uniquely attractive specimens not be drawing potential dates like moths to the proverbial flame?

We don’t have the answer. But since it’s Valentine’s Day, it seemed only right to ask the question: How can this be happening? Maybe by shining a spotlight on soaps’ inconceivable singletons, we can remind our shows just how eligible these bachelors and bachelorettes really are. Care to see who most left us going, “What the… ?!?” Just click here or on the photo gallery below.