A new chapter begins for the residents of Hope Valley.

It’s the moment Hearties have been waiting for — the season 9 premieres of When Calls the Heart! The Hallmark Channel promises that there will be romance and big decisions in the opener, which airs Sunday, March 6, at 8 pm, titled “In Like a Lion.”

As we reported back in January, change is in the air for Hope Valley. There’s a foundry set to be built and while it will be a means for new jobs for many, it will mean a big transformation as to how things have been done for so many years.

Plus, the upcoming mayoral election is in full swing and one of the new faces we previously mentioned will be in the form of a potential investor who arrives in town to have a discussion with Lucas about the oil business.

And speaking of Lucas… Now that it’s clear that he is the one who has stolen Elizabeth’s heart, he’ll be mighty happy when she returns home from a trip to Hamilton.

Watch a video sneak peek for a glimpse into Elizabeth’s homecoming and to see which woman leaves Nathan breathless. Plus, learn who confesses, “I can’t quite outrun my past,” and watch as an incident unfolds and causes horror to spend over Hope Valley.

