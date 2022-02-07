News Roundup: Dangerous Games, A Shocking Hook-Up and Nonsensical Plot Twists
We get it. You’re busy. Every now and then, some of the latest breaking news is going to slip under the radar. But that’s why we’re here — it’s literally our job to catch you up on the latest happenings in the daytime world! Whether you love The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital or The Young and the Restless — or all of the above — this is your one-stop shop to find out what’s going on.
The Bold and the Beautiful
- Darin Brooks (Wyatt) and Kelly Kruger welcomed their second daughter, and her adorable first pic is one we’re glad we didn’t miss!
- Newly released promo photos gave us a gorgeous sneak peek into what’s coming next for several Bold & Beautiful faves and also inspired some good laughs.
- It’s been five years since Courtney Hope joined The Bold and the Beautiful as Sally, and though the character is currently heating up the screen over on Young & Restless, we decided to celebrate her anniversary by going back to her Los Angeles roots.
- Supervising producer Casey Kasprzyk warned us to get ready for a shocker that’ll change the show forever. But what might it be?
- Sean Kanan has an idea of who the show should introduce in order to help us better understand how things went so wrong for Deacon.
What Went Down Last Week: After yet again questioning Douglas, Steffy and Thomas decided to find proof that Brooke kissed Deacon. With that in mind, they reached out to Charlie, who helped them tap into Brooke and Ridge’s security system. Misunderstanding what they saw on the footage, Steffy told Taylor that Brooke had cheated on Ridge. Blackmailed by Grace, Carter invited Paris over for a romantic dinner… at which he dumped her!
Days of Our Lives
- As hard as it is to believe, we lost Frances Reid 12 years ago this past week. We marked the somber occasion by paying tribute to the legendary actress who breathed life into Alice for over four decades.
Before he was a mostly respectable Salemite, Justin Kiriakis was a man who reveled in the family name… and all the shady benefits that came with it! For Wally Kurth’s 35th anniversary with Days of Our Lives, we went all the way back to his character’s playboy origins.
- Even if TR really is changed (and the jury’s still out on that!), stepping into the shoes of a character with a past like his is enough to give anyone pause. So, it’s no wonder William Christian almost passed on the chance!
Kate Roberts is a sophisticated, wealthy, powerful woman… so why in the world is she living above the Brady Pub?
Days of Our Lives may be on a two-week break, but life is not! Mary Beth Evans (Kayla) welcomed a new grandbaby into the world and shared a first pic of the tot born at a very special time.
General Hospital
We’ve been trying to figure out who Esme’s father is from the moment she popped up on our screens, but Avery Kristen Pohl thinks both she and her character know his identity.
- The week saw a number of cast shakeups, between Jane Elliot’s departure (for now!), Lindsay Hartley stepping temporarily into Kelly Monaco’s shoes with a heartfelt message, and Easton Rocket Sweda’s return alleviating fears that Leo had been recast.
- Lulu’s former portrayer introduced the world to her new son with a heart-melting photo and video.
When Chad Duell stopped by Maurice Benard’s State of Mind vodcast, Sonny’s portrayer admitted that he was kind of a jerk to his new TV-son when first he joined the show.
- Laura Wright just about broke the internet, not because of anything Carly did, but because of her brand new hairdo!
Did anybody not see Peter’s escape coming a mile away? In this week’s General Hospital column, Dustin discusses that obvious plot twist, Sonny’s erratic behavior and seemingly oblivious family, why Spencer and Trina fans finally have hope, and the reason he is, at last, actually invested in Willow.
What Went Down Last Week: Ned and Olivia renewed their vows, after which agents arrived to arrest Tracy. With Anna’s help, she avoided being taken in. Harmony revealed Willow’s birth certificate was a fake. Austin figured out the truth about Maxie’s daughter. While being transported back to prison, Peter escaped custody and kidnapped his daughter. In the chaos, Dante was injured and Mac was shot. Sonny arranged a big, romantic gesture for Carly. After Kristina told Sonny that Carly wasn’t going to show up, NIna did… and neither of them were aware that his wife was, in fact, on her way. Drew clearly had feelings for Sam but didn’t want to “poach” her from Dante.
The Young and the Restless
Speaking of Ashland, the about-to-exit Richard Burgi had a farewell message for his disappointed fans.
- As Mariah and Tessa’s engagement party got underway, Cait Fairbanks gave fans a look at what was going on behind the scenes — and maybe even a glimpse of what’s to come.
- Given that Melody Thomas Scott just sold her mansion for a whopping $6.2 million, we figured it would be fun to take a tour of not only her home, but those of several other soap stars.
- It was 42 years ago this past week that Young & Restless changed forever…despite the wishes of co-creator William J. Bell, who fought to keep things the way they were.
- Three years ago, we were rocked by the shocking death of Kristoff St. John. It’s a loss that’s still felt today, so we did our best to remember and honor Neil’s late portrayer by sharing the tributes paid to him by castmates.
In this week’s column, Candace ponders what the future holds for Ashland, shares her thoughts on the Chelsea/Adam/Sally situation, and discusses everything wrong where Noah’s growing infatuation with Tessa is concerned.
What Went Down This Week: As Chelsea and Chloe suggested to Lauren they design an exclusive line for Fenmore’s, Adam offered Sally a job at Newman Media. Victor convinced Michael to go to Peru to find the truth about Ashland’s supposed recovery. Noah mooned over Tessa during her and Mariah’s engagement party, causing his family to worry. Abby feared that something was wrong with the baby.
Primetime and More
- Though there hasn’t been much news about the All My Children primetime reboot lately, that finally changed when no less than Susan Lucci herself offered an update on Pine Valley.
- Hold onto your cowboy hats because Yellowstone‘s officially been renewed for its fifth season! Even better? The cast has grown by two!
- If Matt Casey returns to Chicago Fire at Stellaride’s wedding when the show comes back this spring, we have a feeling the cracks in his and Sylvie’s long-distance relationship could end up leading to a full-blown split!
- It was a sad week as we mourned the passing of Donald May, who played crime-busting good guy, Adam Drake on Edge of Night, and paid tribute to One Life to Live‘s Clint Ritchie, who passed away 13 years ago.
Now that you’re all caught up on what went down last week, here are a few previews of what’s coming up next!
- It looks as if all of Brooke’s efforts to keep her secret were for naught, because this week on Bold & Beautiful, the cat is out of the bag. But who knows what… and will Ridge be the last to know?
- Adam finally admits his feelings for Sally, but he makes clear that there is still a catch! And there may be one for Billy and Cane too, as she confides in him that she saw something coming a mile a way in this week’s Young & Restless spoiler video!
Finally, celebrate Black History month with a gallery celebrating some of daytime’s most important African-American characters of all time!