The Bold and the Beautiful

In this week’s Bold & Beautiful column, Candace dishes about what’s going on with Steffy and questions Grace’s latest actions. Plus, she admits to really enjoying watching Deacon and Ridge go at it and can’t wait for all hell to break loose once Brooke’s secret is out in the open.

What Went Down Last Week: After yet again questioning Douglas, Steffy and Thomas decided to find proof that Brooke kissed Deacon. With that in mind, they reached out to Charlie, who helped them tap into Brooke and Ridge’s security system. Misunderstanding what they saw on the footage, Steffy told Taylor that Brooke had cheated on Ridge. Blackmailed by Grace, Carter invited Paris over for a romantic dinner… at which he dumped her!

Days of Our Lives

Xander officially proposed to Gwen, and she said yes… but something seems off to us about the whole thing. Is there more going on here than meets the eye, or are we just being overly paranoid?

Days of Our Lives left us with some lackluster cliffhangers before taking off for the Olympics, but at least they have a few mysteries to delve into. In this week’s column, Lori’s wondering what Gwen and Xander are really up to, whether TR has actually changed , and why no one seems to be giving the devil a second thought.

What Went Down Last Week: TR shocked Lani by revealing that he believed himself to be her father. JoDevil posed as Jake long enough to cause trouble between the real Jake and Gabi. Later, JoDevil overheard Chanel and Allie discuss having made love… even as Tripp made plans to propose to his lady love. Xander proposed to Gwen. Ben and Ciara moved into a new place. Craig admitted to Nancy that he’s gay and in love with another man.

General Hospital

Now that you’re all caught up on what went down last week, here are a few previews of what’s coming up next!