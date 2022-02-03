Finally, the News Yellowstone Fans Have Been Waiting For — Plus, Who’s Set to Get a Bigger Storyline in Season 5
Saddle up, partners, it’s time to head back to the ranch!
It’s official: Yellowstone is not only returning for a fifth season but will begin production on the new episodes in just a few months. Better still, two popular characters whose portrayers been appearing as guest stars have now been bumped up to series regulars.
News of the show’s renewal probably isn’t going to shock anyone, given how wildly popular the modern Western is. Last season, it did something few shows manage to do four years in: It brought in a whole slew of new viewers. In fact, between the first and last episodes of Season 4, the audience swelled from 14 million viewers to 15 million viewers.
So far, no details have been revealed as to when the new slate of episodes — set to begin shooting in May — will actually air. When they do, however, fans will want to have their Teeter-to-English translators handy, because Jen Landon’s tough-talking, marble-mouthed ranch hand will be a series regular. (Landon is, of course, best known to soap audiences for playing Gwen Norbeck on As The World Turns, a role which snagged her three Outstanding Younger Actress Daytime Emmy wins.)
Also becoming a series regular is Kathryn Kelly, who plays Emily, the vet who stole the heart of Jefferson White’s Jimmy while helping him learn the ropes on the 6666 ranch. Given that a Yellowstone spin-off set at the 6666 has been greenlit and already is supposedly in the works, news that the couple will be featured on the mother ship’s fifth season is somewhat unexpected. (Maybe they’re still setting up that offshoot.)
As always, plot details are being kept hush-hush. But there are certainly plenty of loose ends to tie up, especially where Beth and Jamie are concerned. You’ll recall that the season finale found Beth basically forcing her half sibling to kill his dastardly dad, then making it clear she would use his actions to bend Jamie to her will.
There’s also the question of exactly what Kayce saw during his vision quest and how it will impact his marriage to Monica.
Earlier this year, executive producer David Glasser told our sister site Variety that there was “still a lot of story to tell.” He added that co-creator Taylor Sheridan had “a lot to say and a lot to write. He’s deep into Season 5… He’s got some incredible ideas that he shared that I think audiences are going to be really excited about.”
So how stoked are you about the new season, and what do you hope to see happen? Hit the comments section with your thoughts