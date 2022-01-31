Artisan Entertainment, courtesy of the Everett Collection (2); YouTube Screenshot

Is somebody trying to put Baby in the corner again?

Ready to have the time of your life all over again? Because on Tuesday, February 1, at 9 p.m. EST, Fox is taking us all back to Kellerman’s Lodge as eight celebrities recreate some of the most iconic scenes and dances from the movie Dirty Dancing.

Sure, sure, Kellerman’s was a fictional location, but it was filmed at Virginia’s Mountain Lake Lodge, as was the new reality series The Real Dirty Dancing. Over the course of four episodes, the celebs — including Corbin Bleu, who played Jeffrey on the One Life to Live reboot — will be paired up and judged by the likes if Jane Brucker, whom you’ll recall played Baby’s glamtastic older sister, Lisa. (And yes, Entertainment Weekly confirms that the actress will be performing Lisa’s talent show number, “Hula Hana,” which in and of itself is reason enough to watch.)

The other celebrities featured are Brie Bella, Tyler Cameron, Cat Cora, Howie Dorough, Antonio Gates, Annielah Johnson-Reyes and Loni Love. And even if, like us, you’re not sure who most of them are, the idea of watching folks try to recreate Baby and Johnny’s famous movie-capping lift guarantees we’ll be tuning in. Still not sold? Check out the promo below and we suspect you might be!

And if that’s not enough of a flashback for you, Paramount+ announced this week that they’ve started production on the 10-episode series Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies. According to our sister site TVLine, the series takes place in 1954, four years before the movie in which Sandy and Danny fell in love.

Storyline wise, Pink Ladies focuses on “four fed-up outcasts who dare to have fun on their own terms, sparking a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever.” No word yet on when the series will debut.

Are you as stoked about these new takes on classic films? Share your thoughts in the comments section