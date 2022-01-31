News Roundup: Revealing Interviews, Emotional Farewells and Incomprehensible Plot Points
We get it. You’re busy. Every now and then, some of the latest breaking news is going to slip under the radar. But that’s why we’re here — it’s literally our job to catch you up on the latest happenings in the daytime world! Whether you love The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital or The Young and the Restless — or all of the above — this is your one-stop shop to find out what’s going on.
The Bold and the Beautiful
- Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy) gave us a peek at her home life with an adorably serene beach video starring her baby boys. And it’s those little adventures, she tells us, which are an absolute must in their household.
- Sean Kanan (Deacon) is a true professional, but sometimes, he confessed, when he’s in a scene with his co-star, he can’t help but “feel badly!”
- Let’s face it — questionable choices or not, Carter is still one of Los Angeles’ most eligible bachelors. And that means the fans have plenty to say about who he should end up with!
- Carter might wanna watch his step, because someone in town is very unhappy with him… and she’s “ready to pounce!”
What Went Down Last Week: Carter tried keeping Paris at arm’s length, but without much success. When the two were later making out at the office, her mother — who is very much #TeamZende — caught them in the act. Brooke tried to prevent Douglas from telling anyone that he’d seen her smooching with Santa. But by week’s end, the tot not only spilled the beans to Thomas, but remembered that it was Deacon, not Santa, he’d seen grandma kissing!
Days of Our Lives
- We marked the 36th anniversary of Drake Hogestyn‘s Salem debut with a jam-packed tribute featuring photos from all of John’s adventures!
Sami’s been popping in and out of Salem quite a bit lately, leaving us wondering if perhaps she might stick around for good. And last week, Alison Sweeney finally answered that question!
Tyler Christopher shared a single photo that kicked-started a mystery… and had us all speculating whether or not he’d be bringing Stefan back to Salem!
Though Camila Banus and her hubby only married within the past year, the two have been together for a full decade! And to commemorate their anniversary, the actress shared a series of photos proving that romance is alive and well!
Betty White: Television pioneer, Golden Girls darling… Days of Our Lives actor? It’s true! And she got to work with one of Salem’s greatest heroes ever. We found the video to prove it!
General Hospital
-
We celebrated the 38th anniversary of Jack Wagner’s debut with a look back at Frisco Jones’ Port Charles adventures and explained why the time is right for Felicia to reach out to her ex once again!
- Since we’re getting awfully close to Valentine’s Day, it seemed like the right time to take a good look at Port Charles’ biggest couples and find out whether they’re sizzling or fizzling.
- Get out the tissues and prepare to say farewell to a much-loved Port Charles citizen this week. Wally Kurth (Ned) previews the emotional moment and explains why it means so much to him, personally.
Maurice Benard sat down to chat with his daughter, Heather, for State of Mind and the two got painfully honest about this past year. Relationships were tested, but in the end, they have a bit of advice for folks going through tough times. It wasn’t all seriousness, though, when the actor shared an adorable video with his granddaughter!
- Helena’s appearance at Luke’s memorial wasn’t entirely a surprise —although Laura pulling the plug on her rant was! But did Luke’s former wife shut their nemesis down before she could drop one last bombshell?
It was a busy week in Port Charles as the much-discussed ski trip finally got under way and, in an unexpected turn, Sonny went back on his meds. Still, he and Carly are far from settled, and Dustin had plenty more drama to discuss in this week’s General Hospital Soapbox.
What Went Down Last Week: As Sonny spiraled, Nina was there and helped get him back on his meds. The ski trip went off the rails after Esme slipped Trina a drug. Joss blasted Esme, who — before leaving with Spencer — planted a camera which recorded Cameron and his girlfriend making love for the first time. Victor told Peter the truth about his daughter. Valentin was close to figuring out the truth, so Victor kidnapped his own son!
The Young and the Restless
Courtney Hope’s life has undergone quite a bit of upheaval lately, but Sally’s portrayer has also been making some daily changes designed to refocus her energy.
- Melissa Ordway learned the hard way to be careful what you let your kids watch when she had to explain to her daughter why she was hugging a “strange man” on TV.
- Though most folks have been incredibly supportive of “Teriah,” when one fan came for Camryn Grimes on social media, Mariah’s portrayer didn’t hesitate to shut her down.
- It looks like Bad Adam may be making a return soon. And as Mark Grossman told us, that’s exactly what he wants. (Something tells us Adam’s wanna-be girlfriend, Sally, would be fine with it, too!)
There’s no mincing of words in this week’s The Young and the Restless column as Candace examines the plot points that just don’t make any sense. From the Dominic mess to Adam’s backwards slide into incompetence, she doesn’t hold back.
What Went Down This Week: Chance and Abby agreed to share custody with a thrilled Devon. Adam was stunned when Victoria revealed she’d purchased Newman Media. Jack was unhappy when Phyllis revealed her plan to leave for Italy to consider a job offer there. Mariah and Tessa’s engagement left Noah drunk and moping over his ex.
Primetime and More
- Chicago Fire‘s final episode before the Olympics turned the heat up with a forbidden kiss that, one way or another, is sure to lead to some massive fallout!
- We got our first glimpse of 9-1-1‘s spring premiere, and all we can say is bring on the Speed!
- Two years after we lost the irreplaceable Marj Dusay, Soaps looks back at the actress’ incredible career, from Elvis Presley to All My Children.
- Nearly four decades after Robert Christian passed away from AIDS, we reflects on the loss of an actor who should have been one of soapdom’s greatest leading men.
What’s Coming Up…
Now that you’re all caught up on what went down last week, here are a few previews of what’s coming up next!
- Ruh-roh, things don’t look too good for Bold & Beautiful‘s Brooke now that Douglas has spilled the beans. What Thomas does next — or should we say who he shares the news with — could prove devastating to Ridge’s marriage!
- Xander is stunned when Gwen says she can’t marry him, but the biggest question is why… and whether Sarah will be able to escape the island! Meanwhile, Chloe urges her dad to come clean with Nancy, but based on this week’s preview, it looks like that was a huge mistake!
- Does Young & Restless’ Victor have a secret plan? That’s like asking if we like wine! This week’s spoiler video hints at what he’s up to, even as Ashland approaches Nate with a new challenge which the good doctor might be hard-pressed to reject!
Finally, from Erica Kane to Sally Spectra, daytime has given us some of the most unforgettable characters of all time. So we, in turn, are giving you a gallery full of the larger-than-life characters who were unique in every way.