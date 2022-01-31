ABC, Howard Wise/JPI (2), Jill Johnson/JPI, NBC Screenshot

Plus, previews of what’s coming next!

We get it. You’re busy. Every now and then, some of the latest breaking news is going to slip under the radar. But that’s why we’re here — it’s literally our job to catch you up on the latest happenings in the daytime world! Whether you love The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital or The Young and the Restless — or all of the above — this is your one-stop shop to find out what’s going on.

The Bold and the Beautiful

Before reading this week’s Bold & Beautiful column, get a piece of paper and write down what you think are the most-repeated lines on the show. Then click here to see if your picks match ours!

What Went Down Last Week: Carter tried keeping Paris at arm’s length, but without much success. When the two were later making out at the office, her mother — who is very much #TeamZende — caught them in the act. Brooke tried to prevent Douglas from telling anyone that he’d seen her smooching with Santa. But by week’s end, the tot not only spilled the beans to Thomas, but remembered that it was Deacon, not Santa, he’d seen grandma kissing!

Days of Our Lives

EJ’s about to get a blast from his past when the last person he’d want to see winds up too close for comfort. The only question now is whether he’ll survive the encounter and make things right with Sami — or hop into bed with someone completely new

Craig and Nancy sparked some intense debate upon their return this week, but there’s another potential twist that could add to the drama. Plus, Lori’s wondering if Xander is playing the long game and if Ray will unite two powerhouses in this week’s Days of Our Lives column.

What Went Down Last Week: Johnny’s movie producer showed up in town… and turned out to be Paulina’s abusive ex (and Lani’s dad), TR. When Abigail figured out that Ava was beneath the Sarah mask, she and Gwen had Chad’s wife taken to a remote island. There, she was held at gunpoint by Kristen. Chad realized Abby wasn’t in Boston with her folks. Xander proposed to Gwen as it was revealed that Sarah is alive and on the same island as Abigail.

General Hospital

For the first time, Chad Duell (Michael) spoke out about his split from Young & Restless‘ Courtney Hope (Sally) during a sit-down with his TV-dad Maurice Benard (Sonny). What happened? Are they OK? Get the answers straight from the actor himself.

Now that you’re all caught up on what went down last week, here are a few previews of what’s coming up next!