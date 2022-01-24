News Roundup: A Shocking Return, Secrets Set to Explode and a Long-Awaited Engagement
We get it. You’re busy. Every now and then, some of the latest breaking news is going to slip under the radar. But that’s why we’re here — it’s literally our job to catch you up on the latest happenings in the daytime! Whether you love The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital or The Young and the Restless — or all of the above — this is your one-stop shop to find out what’s going on.
The Bold and the Beautiful
Sean Kanan teased a reunion with a Bold & Beautiful co-star that’s been years in the making — but it’s one we never thought would happen!
- Brooke may claim to be committed to saving her marriage to Ridge, but is she really? Because right now, it still feels like she’s not going the extra mile to salvage it. Fortunately, we know exactly what she needs to do.
- Is there something… not quite right with Deacon? We’re starting to suspect he might just be more out of his mind than Sheila. And once we explain why, you’ll wonder why you never saw it before.
What Went Down Last Week: As Zende went on a date with Sequoia, Paris shared another kiss with Carter. Taylor and Sheila each tried sussing out exactly what was going on with Brooke. Douglas finally explained to Hope and Liam that he’d seen Brooke kissing Santa. Wanting answers, Hope confronted her mom, who admitted that she and Deacon had kissed that night.
Days of Our Lives
It’s been 40 years since the late, great Joseph Mascolo made his Days of Our Lives debut, so we just had to pay tribute to one of the best supervillains ever created, Stefano DiMera.
- Deidre Hall doesn’t just make dreams come true on screen, but also off! She reveals how she manages to do both, and has a little advice for all the jealous folks out there.
Nancy recently mentioned that Parker’s off in boarding school, so does that mean we’ll be seeing him all SORAS’d up in the near future? And might some of the other local little ones be aged in time to stir up big drama this summer?
Dan Feuerriegel shared a take on “Ejami” and “Ejole” like you’ve never seen them before. Fortunately, though, he doesn’t make you choose who EJ should end up with — though we have a feeling you will, anyway!
General Hospital
- Who was the surprise mourner who showed up at Luke’s memorial? We’ve got the answer, plus the reason why her return could spell disaster for Sonny!
- John Stamos (ex-Blackie) shared some poignant memories of his late co-star, and the photos alone are enough to make our hearts ache with loss.
- Terry is finally getting a love interest, and all we can say is it’s about time! Well, that and we’ve got a few ideas about who it’ll be. See if our theories match up with your own!
- Kristina Wagner is thrilled to bring Felicia back to Port Charles, but as excited as she is, she’s upfront about the one storyline she’d rather not play.
This week was kind of incredible as it felt like General Hospital threw every single character they had on hand at us. Still, Carly and Sonny took a much-needed back seat, though Dustin could have done without Peter taking the fore with yet another ace up his sleeve. Plus, he has plenty to say about the surprises at Luke’s memorial in this week’s General Hospital Soapbox!
What Went Down Last Week: Carly continued to keep Sonny at arm’s length. Helena arranged to have a pre-taped video message played at Luke’s memorial service. After most of the guests had left, Laura was shocked by the arrival of Jennifer Smith. Dante told Liz that someone had set fire to Franco’s art studio. Britt encouraged Nina to pursue Sonny. Peter hoped revealing who helped him escape the freezer last summer might earn him leniency with the courts.
The Young and the Restless
Finally, the moment that’s been years in the making has arrived: Tessa and Mariah are engaged! Of course, making it down the aisle is another matter, but we’ll deal with one thing at a time. Regardless, Cait Fairbanks has quite a bit to say about the moment and what she thinks should be next for “Teriah”. Spoiler alert: It’s not rainbows and kittens.
- Phyllis sometimes, as we’re sure she would readily admit herself, has trouble playing nice. Although she’s been keeping on the straight and narrow for a while now, that looks like it could all change soon. And in an exclusive interview, Michelle Stafford cheers, “Bring it on!”
- In celebration of her 39th anniversary on the show, Tracey E. Bregman gave Soaps.com the exclusive scoop on how Lauren went from sweetheart to mean girl and back again. Plus, she tells what she really thinks about the redhead’s loves!
What’s next for Sharon? Well, to us, there’s only one logical move for her to make, but whether the coffeehouse owner follows through or not is another matter!
- This is the battle we’ve been waiting to see for what feels like ages: Victor vs. Ashland! But is it going to be everything we dreamed of and more? Richard Burgi weighs in with some unique insight into how Ashland will fare in a battle against the Mustache.
The Devon vs. Abby debacle is all over now, and as Candace points out, it couldn’t have come to a more boring conclusion. Worse, after a great start, the show somehow managed to botch Tessa and Mariah’s engagement, and this sulky Adam’s just not doing it for her. Plus, Candace dishes on Michael’s new story and gives her thoughts on Chloe’s upcoming meltdown in this week’s The Young and the Restless column.
What Went Down This Week: Devon threatened to pursue legal action in order to be part of Dom’s life. Ultimately, Abby and Chance agreed to a formal visitation schedule. Summer phoned Phyllis with a job offer. Mariah and Tessa shared news of their engagement. Sharon and Nick worried Noah had fallen for Tessa again. After consulting with Lauren, Michael agreed to work for Victor. Victoria stepped up her plans to take over Newman Media.
Primetime and More
Don’t worry, Hearties, When Calls the Heart is almost back! And we’ve got the sneak peek preview videos to prove it. Fresh faces, emotional storylines, Season 9 has it all!
- It looks like we’re finally getting a crisis that could set one long-smoldering Chicago Med attraction aflame. Plus, we got the return we’ve been waiting for!
- With Season 4 wrapped and Season 5 a long way off, what’s a Yellowstone fan to do? Fortunately for us, Paramount Network gave us a little something to tide us over while we wait!
Daytime fans lost a true legend 12 years ago with James Mitchell’s passing, so Soaps looks back at his incredible career from his awe-inspiring dance days to playing one of All My Children‘s most notorious dads.
What’s Coming Up…
Now that you’re all caught up on what went down last week, here are a few previews of what’s coming up next!
- Brooke has finally shared her secret with Hope, but it looks as if the Bold & Beautiful heroine may soon have more explaining to do. Why? Because in this week’s preview video, little Douglas seems set to spill tea all over the place!
- Paulina’s worst fears come true when she runs in Ray at Horton Square. But is he the same horrible man from before, or has he changed? And while Chad and Xander suspect someone’s running around Salem in a mask, can they figure out who it is before it’s too late for Abigail? Find out what happens when fake Gwen’s mask comes off in this week’s Days of Our Lives video spoilers!
- As Victoria makes a bid to buy Newman Media, Victor takes the reins from Adam. But with Victoria poised to oversee a mega powerhouse Newman-Locke company, Adam is left wondering where that leaves him in this week’s Young & Restless spoiler video!
Finally, in a week of incredible anniversary milestones, we wanted to put together something special — like a gallery of the life and loves of Young & Restless‘ Lauren Fenmore!