We get it. You’re busy. Every now and then, some of the latest breaking news is going to slip under the radar. But that’s why we’re here — it’s literally our job to catch you up on the latest happenings in the daytime! Whether you love The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital or The Young and the Restless — or all of the above — this is your one-stop shop to find out what’s going on.

The Bold and the Beautiful

Taylor, Brooke, Sheila B&B
Sheila’s been trying to figure out what went down with Brooke on New Year’s Eve for almost a month now. And knowing her, she’ll get at the truth about Brooke and Deacon’s kiss sooner rather than later. The real question is just how much damage could she do with it when she does?
Once again, The Bold and the Beautiful’s Douglas came to the rescue by pushing a stalled storyline into high gear. In this week’s column, Richard thanks the young blabbermouth profusely, then ponders a question for the ages: Is it possible to have a love triangle in which nobody is invested in either potential pairing?

What Went Down Last Week: As Zende went on a date with Sequoia, Paris shared another kiss with Carter. Taylor and Sheila each tried sussing out exactly what was going on with Brooke. Douglas finally explained to Hope and Liam that he’d seen Brooke kissing Santa. Wanting answers, Hope confronted her mom, who admitted that she and Deacon had kissed that night.

Days of Our Lives

Paulina sits on an exam table in a hospital room. She looks to Lani with raised eyebrows. Days of Our Lives
Ever since her disastrous non-wedding to Abe, Paulina’s been struggling to pick up the pieces of her shattered life. The thing is, her problems didn’t start when she came to Salem, but long, long before with Lani’s nightmare of a father. And now, it looks like he’s hitting town in the form of an All My Children vet — and who knows what kind of fresh havoc he’ll wreak!
If there’s one thing that has to disappear forever from Days of Our Lives, it’s Kristen’s magical masks. With that said, Xander’s heartbroken angst caused by one of those darn things is exactly what Lori loves to see on her soaps. She dishes on the hunk’s suffering, JoDevil’s reduced role and the absurdity of EJ’s trial in this week’s Days of Our Lives column.
What Went Down Last Week: Kristen told Kayla that she’d killed Patch. As the women struggled over a gun, it fired. JoDevil hit on Gabi and trash-talked his sister. Paulina told Chanel that she’d seen her in bed with Allie. Abigail confronted Sarah, sure that she was a mask-wearing imposter. Brady and Xander bonded over their mutually crappy love lives. As EJ’s trial concluded, the judge found him guilty and remanded him to Statesville until sentencing.

General Hospital

genie francis luke laura gh
Well, we made it through Luke’s memorial, and it seems like this time, he’s really, truly gone. Maybe. Genie Francis has a theory about what’s in store for Laura’s longtime love, and it’s enough to give us hope once again! 

This week was kind of incredible as it felt like General Hospital threw every single character they had on hand at us. Still, Carly and Sonny took a much-needed back seat, though Dustin could have done without Peter taking the fore with yet another ace up his sleeve. Plus, he has plenty to say about the surprises at Luke’s memorial in this week’s General Hospital Soapbox!

What Went Down Last Week: Carly continued to keep Sonny at arm’s length. Helena arranged to have a pre-taped video message played at Luke’s memorial service. After most of the guests had left, Laura was shocked by the arrival of Jennifer Smith. Dante told Liz that someone had set fire to Franco’s art studio. Britt encouraged Nina to pursue Sonny. Peter hoped revealing who helped him escape the freezer last summer might earn him leniency with the courts.

The Young and the Restless

Tessa Mariah engagement Y&R

Finally, the moment that’s been years in the making has arrived: Tessa and Mariah are engaged! Of course, making it down the aisle is another matter, but we’ll deal with one thing at a time. Regardless, Cait Fairbanks has quite a bit to say about the moment and what she thinks should be next for “Teriah”. Spoiler alert: It’s not rainbows and kittens.

  • Phyllis sometimes, as we’re sure she would readily admit herself, has trouble playing nice. Although she’s been keeping on the straight and narrow for a while now, that looks like it could all change soon. And in an exclusive interview, Michelle Stafford cheers, “Bring it on!”
  • In celebration of her 39th anniversary on the show, Tracey E. Bregman gave Soaps.com the exclusive scoop on how Lauren went from sweetheart to mean girl and back again. Plus, she tells what she really thinks about the redhead’s loves!
  • What’s next for Sharon? Well, to us, there’s only one logical move for her to make, but whether the coffeehouse owner follows through or not is another matter! 
  • This is the battle we’ve been waiting to see for what feels like ages: Victor vs. Ashland! But is it going to be everything we dreamed of and more? Richard Burgi weighs in with some unique insight into how Ashland will fare in a battle against the Mustache.

The Devon vs. Abby debacle is all over now, and as Candace points out, it couldn’t have come to a more boring conclusion. Worse, after a great start, the show somehow managed to botch Tessa and Mariah’s engagement, and this sulky Adam’s just not doing it for her. Plus, Candace dishes on Michael’s new story and gives her thoughts on Chloe’s upcoming meltdown in this week’s The Young and the Restless column. 

What Went Down This Week: Devon threatened to pursue legal action in order to be part of Dom’s life. Ultimately, Abby and Chance agreed to a formal visitation schedule. Summer phoned Phyllis with a job offer. Mariah and Tessa shared news of their engagement. Sharon and Nick worried Noah had fallen for Tessa again. After consulting with Lauren, Michael agreed to work for Victor. Victoria stepped up her plans to take over Newman Media.

when calls the heart season 9 preview hallmark

What’s Coming Up…

Now that you’re all caught up on what went down last week, here are a few previews of what’s coming up next!

  • Brooke has finally shared her secret with Hope, but it looks as if the Bold & Beautiful heroine may soon have more explaining to do. Why? Because in this week’s preview video, little Douglas seems set to spill tea all over the place!
  • Paulina’s worst fears come true when she runs in Ray at Horton Square. But is he the same horrible man from before, or has he changed? And while Chad and Xander suspect someone’s running around Salem in a mask, can they figure out who it is before it’s too late for Abigail? Find out what happens when fake Gwen’s mask comes off in this week’s Days of Our Lives video spoilers!
  • As Victoria makes a bid to buy Newman Media, Victor takes the reins from Adam. But with Victoria poised to oversee a mega powerhouse Newman-Locke company, Adam is left wondering where that leaves him in this week’s Young & Restless spoiler video!

Finally, in a week of incredible anniversary milestones, we wanted to put together something special — like a gallery of the life and loves of Young & Restless‘ Lauren Fenmore