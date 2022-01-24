ABC/Courtesy of the Everett Collection, Howard Wise/JPI, Jill Johnson/JPI, CBS Screenshot, Paramount Network Screenshot

We get it. You’re busy. Every now and then, some of the latest breaking news is going to slip under the radar. But that’s why we’re here — it’s literally our job to catch you up on the latest happenings in the daytime! Whether you love The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital or The Young and the Restless — or all of the above — this is your one-stop shop to find out what’s going on.

The Bold and the Beautiful

Sheila’s been trying to figure out what went down with Brooke on New Year’s Eve for almost a month now. And knowing her, she’ll get at the truth about Brooke and Deacon’s kiss sooner rather than later. The real question is just how much damage could she do with it when she does?

What Went Down Last Week: As Zende went on a date with Sequoia, Paris shared another kiss with Carter. Taylor and Sheila each tried sussing out exactly what was going on with Brooke. Douglas finally explained to Hope and Liam that he’d seen Brooke kissing Santa. Wanting answers, Hope confronted her mom, who admitted that she and Deacon had kissed that night.

Days of Our Lives

Ever since her disastrous non-wedding to Abe, Paulina’s been struggling to pick up the pieces of her shattered life. The thing is, her problems didn’t start when she came to Salem, but long, long before with Lani’s nightmare of a father. And now, it looks like he’s hitting town in the form of an All My Children vet — and who knows what kind of fresh havoc he’ll wreak!

If there’s one thing that has to disappear forever from Days of Our Lives, it’s Kristen’s magical masks. With that said, Xander’s heartbroken angst caused by one of those darn things is exactly what Lori loves to see on her soaps. She dishes on the hunk’s suffering, JoDevil’s reduced role and the absurdity of EJ’s trial in this week’s Days of Our Lives column.

What Went Down Last Week: Kristen told Kayla that she’d killed Patch. As the women struggled over a gun, it fired. JoDevil hit on Gabi and trash-talked his sister. Paulina told Chanel that she’d seen her in bed with Allie. Abigail confronted Sarah, sure that she was a mask-wearing imposter. Brady and Xander bonded over their mutually crappy love lives. As EJ’s trial concluded, the judge found him guilty and remanded him to Statesville until sentencing.

General Hospital

Well, we made it through Luke’s memorial, and it seems like this time, he’s really, truly gone. Maybe. Genie Francis has a theory about what’s in store for Laura’s longtime love, and it’s enough to give us hope once again!

Who was the surprise mourner who showed up at Luke’s memorial? We’ve got the answer, plus the reason why her return could spell disaster for Sonny!

John Stamos (ex-Blackie) shared some poignant memories of his late co-star, and the photos alone are enough to make our hearts ache with loss.

Terry is finally getting a love interest, and all we can say is it’s about time! Well, that and we’ve got a few ideas about who it’ll be. See if our theories match up with your own!

Kristina Wagner is thrilled to bring Felicia back to Port Charles, but as excited as she is, she’s upfront about the one storyline she’d rather not play. This week was kind of incredible as it felt like General Hospital threw every single character they had on hand at us. Still, Carly and Sonny took a much-needed back seat, though Dustin could have done without Peter taking the fore with yet another ace up his sleeve. Plus, he has plenty to say about the surprises at Luke’s memorial in this week’s General Hospital Soapbox! What Went Down Last Week: Carly continued to keep Sonny at arm’s length. Helena arranged to have a pre-taped video message played at Luke’s memorial service. After most of the guests had left, Laura was shocked by the arrival of Jennifer Smith. Dante told Liz that someone had set fire to Franco’s art studio. Britt encouraged Nina to pursue Sonny. Peter hoped revealing who helped him escape the freezer last summer might earn him leniency with the courts. The Young and the Restless

Now that you’re all caught up on what went down last week, here are a few previews of what’s coming up next!