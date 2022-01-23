Paramount Network

We’ve now got a reason to smile even between seasons.

When Season 4 of Yellowstone wrapped, it left us with death, a cliffhanger ending, a ton of questions and a gnawing emptiness as we knew we had to wait for the show to return before we could get our Dutton fix again. Well, the good news is we’re definitely getting a fifth season, but bad news is the wait’s longer than we’d like.

Fortunately, we learned that there’s plenty more of the show to keep us busy until then!

Because there’s never such a thing as too much Yellowstone, Paramount Network just released a press release announcing that they’ve launched a dedicated YouTube channel for the massively popular cable show. Interviews, clip montages, flashbacks, podcasts — it’s all there. Plus, the press release promises, it’ll also be home to all things 1883, the show’s prequel.

We already checked it out, and can say that the YouTube channel hit the ground running and is already loaded with goodies for fans of the show. In case you couldn’t tell, we kind of love Beth here at Soaps, so finding this little gem featuring snippets of John’s foul-mouthed daughter offering her thoughts on everything from babysitting to carpooling was everything. That woman does know the versatility of cursing…

But it looks like there’s something for everyone, along with online exclusives like Behind the Story and Stories from the Bunkhouse, featuring cast interviews, plus the YouTube podcast, Welcome to the Yellowstone. (There’s even a Behind the Scenes of Stories from the Bunkhouse, so we’re getting deep into the meta woods here.)

Either way, we’re excited! Now to pace ourselves so we don’t run out of content before Season 5! In the meantime, we’ll do what we can to help you keep up with your Yellowstone fix, at least. So before heading out, why not check out our gallery of the show’s best characters of all time?