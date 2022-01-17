CBS, Howard Wise/JPI, T Arroyo/JPI, ABC Screenshot, Paramount Network

Plus, previews of what’s coming next!

We get it. You’re busy. Every now and then, some of the latest breaking news is going to slip under the radar. But that’s why we’re here — it’s literally our job to catch you up on the latest happenings in the daytime! Whether you love The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital or The Young and the Restless — or all of the above — this is your one-stop shop to find out what’s going on.

The Bold and the Beautiful

Would a single person be surprised if Taylor, against all common sense, made another play for Ridge? We didn’t think so. But what if that’s not what happens ? There is one thing she could do to completely upend her relationship with the Forresters and change how everyone sees her!

Days of Our Lives

Days of Our Lives has a serious Hope problem, but we have an idea of how they could fix it. Unfortunately, while it might give fans what they want down the road , it could very well enrage them in the short term!

We’re barely into Possession 2.0 and JoDevil already feels like a breath of fresh air to Lori. Now, if only the rest of Days of Our Lives felt the same! Mostly, it feels like the other stories are busy building up to something else. Find out which plot threads hit and which were just spinning their wheels in this week’s Soapbox!

What Went Down Last Week: As EJ’s trial got under way, Chad planned to help clear his name… but that was before JoDevil got involved. Chad believed he was seeing Abigail kiss EJ when clearly, it was a transformed JoDevil. Nancy showed up in Salem to tell Chloe that she suspected Craig was having an affair. Steve and Kayla went undercover as Father Nichols and Sister Mary Elizabeth as they searched for Kristen. Ava conspired to frame Rafe and later received a call from Kristen, who offered her help.

General Hospital

Willow and Michael had a good run, but we’re pretty sure the writing is on the wall — in big, bold letters — that their relationship will soon come to an end . Yes, we have our reasons for thinking that, and no, you probably won’t be happy after reading them!