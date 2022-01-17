News Roundup: Casting Shockers, Relationship Warning Signs and Storyline Fixes That Can Be Made Before It’s Too Late
We get it. You’re busy. Every now and then, some of the latest breaking news is going to slip under the radar. But that’s why we’re here — it’s literally our job to catch you up on the latest happenings in the daytime! Whether you love The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital or The Young and the Restless — or all of the above — this is your one-stop shop to find out what’s going on.
The Bold and the Beautiful
Bold & Beautiful seems to have accidentally created a mystery around Zende that we’re dying to explore. Hopefully they can answer our burning questions — and if not, maybe you can.
As we look back fondly on the late, great Darlene Conley, John McCook shared some memories of the woman who played the original, incomparable Sally Spectra.
Did Jacqueline MacInnes Wood just reveal the sex of her next baby? It certainly seemed like it when she shared this photo!
- Amber may be a so-so parent, but Adrienne Frantz is an incredible mom. After nearly dying following childbirth, all she could think about was her kids. And now, she couldn’t be more excited to welcome her third “miracle” into the world!
This week’s Bold & Beautiful nearly drove Richard to drink (although granted, that’s a very short trip). Check out what he’d much rather Steffy be doing than pushing her mom to reunite with Ridge. Plus, find out which character he’s pretty much heard enough about.
What Went Down Last Week: Brooke continued to question what could have pushed her to drink again. Ridge stood by his wife, but got angry when Hope mentioned Deacon. Hope asked Steffy and Taylor to stay out of Brooke and Ridge’s marriage. Steffy later encouraged her mom to fight to reunite their family. Deacon declared his love to Brooke. Paris’ mom, Grace, came to town. Zende wondered if Paris might be interested in another guy, never realizing that Carter — to whom he put this question — was the other man.
Days of Our Lives
- Evil’s been making itself at home in Salem for some time now, but could Satan’s latest visit just be a prelude to something even more sinister? Something like… the rise of a new Phoenix?
Alison Sweeney’s daughter turned 13, and we couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate than by putting together a gallery featuring a lifetime’s worth of adorable photos!
Okay, okay, maybe things went a little too far on Days of Our Lives‘ Johnny, but at least a gentleman knows when to issue a public apology to his costars!
Jen Lilley is branching out — not just from Theresa, but also her home on Hallmark! Luckily, we’re pretty sure that just means we’ll be seeing a whole lot more of the actress in her new movies!
General Hospital
- Secrets run deep in Port Charles, but we feel like some of them have run their course. So, we put together a list of questions that we’re ready for General Hospital to answer — plus, we’ve got a new theory about Austin that’ll blow your socks off.
- Emme Rylan couldn’t be more excited “to be back on a set!” So naturally she hit social media to share the exciting news!
What’s that? We might be getting a new General Hospital spinoff? Count us all the way in! We’ll take that and the latest news on the All My Children reboot, Pine Valley!
- Wally Kurth revealed a sexy new look — and then broke the news that it had to go! At least we got a chance to check it out before it did!
In last week’s General Hospital column, Dustin had a feeling that the new year was going to start off with a bang — and in this week’s, it turns out he was right! Tracy returned, Luke (supposedly) died, and Peter woke up from his coma! Add to that the Nixon Falls fallout, and 2022 is already shaping up to be one heck of a new year.
What Went Down Last Week: Sonny stopped taking his meds and wound up in a heated exchange with Michael. Ava suggested Nina allow Sonny and Carly’s marriage to implode, then swoop in and claim his heart. Carly bonded with Drew. Marshall explained his missing years to Curtis, but it seemed there was more to the story. News of Luke’s supposed death spread. Brad admitted to Britt he’d poisoned Peter. Britt vowed to help Brad escape the grip of his aunt Selina.
The Young and the Restless
In the story that dominated the headlines for much of last week, we learned not only why Richard Burgi was being let go, but who would be replacing him! Both Burgi and the new Ashland, Robert Newman, spoke out about what was going on behind the scenes.
- The year couldn’t be starting out better for Camryn Grimes thanks to the sweetest proposal ever from boyfriend Brock Powell and a joyful engagement party full of her daytime pals!
Michelle Stafford brightened our day with a fabulously fun throwback photo featuring some of her favorite castmates. Trust us when we say seeing Phyllis and friends is the perfect way to start your week!
Wait, Eric Braeden and the late, legendary Betty White were almost an on-screen pair? Now that would have been the ultimate supercouple! Don’t believe us? We’ve got the video proof!
Things are looking pretty rough for Chance right now and, according to portrayer Conner Floyd, it’s just going to get worse for Abby and her spouse.
The Young and the Restless hasn’t exactly been a hotbed of excitement lately, but there were a few surprises this week. Plus, Devon’s incredibly bold move has been stirring up more than its fair share of controversy. So maybe, Candace admits in this week’s column, there’s hope for the show in 2022 yet.
What Went Down This Week: Adam made it painfully clear to Chelsea that there was no chance they were going to reunite. Chance continued to struggle where bonding with his son was concerned. Mariah and Tessa told Abby that they were finally ready to move forward with plans to adopt a child of their own. With Amanda by his side, Devon told Abby and Chance that he was filing for shared custody of their son. Rey told Sharon he wanted to begin spending more time focused on their relationship. Victoria made it clear she wants to buy Newman Media from Adam despite Victor’s disapproval.
Primetime
- Well, Yellowstone‘s explosive fourth season just wrapped — which means we’re already dying to know when Season 5 debuts! Luckily, we managed to dig up the answer!
- In the mood for a glass or two of wine? Well, The Kings of Napa has got you covered! We checked it out and have a few thoughts (and suggestions!) for OWN’s brand new primetime soap!
- To be perfectly honest, we’ve been waiting for this next news for ages: Soapdish is getting a reboot! Now the question is: Who’s playing the soap opera spoof’s leading lady?
What’s Coming Up…
Now that you’re all caught up on what went down last week, here are a few previews of what’s coming up next!
- Try as he might, Deacon just can’t seem to win Brooke over — even when he tells her loves her! She warns him away, but it might not be good enough since Thomas and Steffy are trying to tag-team their dad into convincing him that Brooke isn’t trustworthy. Watch how he reacts to their insistence in this week’s Bold & Beautiful spoiler video!
- While Chanel cries to her mother about Johnny throwing her by the wayside, Gabi’s playing with fire by making out with the devil in the DiMera’s body! And Sarah finally returns to Salem, putting Xander and Maggie’s search to an end. But how will she explain where she’s been and how she escaped in this week’s Days of Our Lives video spoilers?
- Tessa and Mariah tell surprise their friends and family with their adoption news. But then Tessa gives Mariah a shock of her own as she asks for her hand in marriage! But is Mariah ready to commit? Find out how she reacts to the big question in this week’s Young & Restless spoiler video!
Plus, with all the craziness going on last week, we thought it might be a good idea to update a gallery with the real reason why soap stars left their popular roles behind. Because it’s always a surprise when someone goes out on top!