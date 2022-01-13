Paramount Plus

Sometimes, the television business can be downright weird. Take, for example, the wildly popular Yellowstone. Officially, there’s been no word on whether or not the show — which recently wrapped its fourth season — has been renewed. But given that it’s one of the most popular shows around and has gained more viewers each year, we’ve all assumed that the show will go on.

Now, we have that fact confirmed thanks to executive producer David Glasser, who gave Variety an update on not only Yellowstone but the horse opera’s spinoffs.

So the good news we promised you in the headline? Glasser says that Yellowstone‘s co-creator is hard at work on the Dutton clan’s next saga. “The show is still maturing, and there’s still a lot of story to tell,” he says. [Taylor’s] got a lot to say and a lot to write. he’s deep into Season 5 of Yellowstone now. He’s got some incredible ideas that he shared that I think audiences are going to be really excited about.”

And the bad news which, sadly, the headline also promised? Well, we won’t be seeing those new episodes anytime soon. Production on the next season won’t even get under way until May, with the hope being that episodes will hit the screen sometime this fall.

Elsewhere in the Yellowstone universe, things are chugging along nicely. When Variety spoke to Glasser, he was at the 6666 ranch — yes, the place Jimmy spent this year learning to be a cowboy really exists. There, the first season of Yellowstone prequel 1883 was wrapping. And lest anyone think that meant the production crew might take a breather, they’re already hard at work on 6666, which will presumably follow Jimmy’s adventures in his new home.

Looking even further down the road, Glasser indicated that fans might one day get the chance to mix it up with their favorite Yellowstone stars at a convention or pop-up event. “As long as it’s authentic and can be done in a super high-end way,” mused Glasser. “We want to talk to our audience in the best way possible.”

What do you think, Yellowstone fans… can we figure out a way to survive Beth-free until this fall? Have you checked out 1883, and will you be watching 6666? Share your predictions as to what'll happen next year — especially now that Beth has Jamie right where she wants him