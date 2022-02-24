Yellowstone Creator Teases the End of the Primetime Soap That Got Us All Hooked — Plus, How It Will Live On After Being Cancelled

What do you think, folks? Is it way too soon to be thinking about how Yellowstone will end? And which of the companion shows are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments section, then join us in paying humble tribute to Beth and her incredible ability to verbally burn anyone who crosses her bath!

And of course, already in the works is 6666, which takes place on the legendary ranch on which Yellowstone‘s Jimmy learned to become a cowboy (and found true love) last year. No word yet as to whether this particularly offshoot will be set in the present or past, although rumor has it work on the highly-anticipated series already has begun.

On the plus side, the series has proven so popular that even once it ends, the Dutton’s will live on via the various spinoffs. Already, viewers have met the great-grandparents of Kevin Costner’s John Dutton thanks to the events currently unfolding on 1883. Paramount+ has also ordered a Dutton-focused series called 1932 will will presumably focus on the clan’s next generation.

So far, an actual end date hasn’t been established. “I haven’t had that conversation with the network or the studio yet,” he said, adding, “I’m sure it’s coming.”

Don’t expect to see Yellowstone matching the 20-season run of the original Law & Order. “I don’t see this as a procedural show,” Sheridan explains. “So it’s not something that we could extend indefinitely. I don’t think anyone would want to do that; you’d cheapen the product.”

From the sound of things, moving forward means people paying for the various sins they’ve committed… which is saying something when you think about a few of the more horrific events that have unfolded on and around the ranch since first we met the Duttons. “There have to be consequences in the world,” explained Sheridan, “and there has to be an evolution toward a conclusion. Can that be another two seasons beyond this? It could.”

“Well, I know how it ends,” he said. “I know how the series ends, and you have to move in a straight line toward that end. You can’t walk in circles, waiting to get there, because the show will stagnate.”

Given that the recently-concluded season’s finale saw an increase of 81% over that of the previous season, it’s safe to say the things are definitely moving in the right direction. But Sheridan is already thinking about how the Dutton family saga — or at least the show centered on its modern-day members — will conclude.

That said, co-creator Taylor Sheridan warns that sooner or later, the modern-day western will ride off into the sunset. And as he told our sister site Deadline ,”You want this to end on an upswing as opposed to a plateau or a descent.”

Good news, Yellowstone fans: The upcoming fifth season of the wildly popular horse opera will be its longest yet. While past seasons have given us 10 episodes each, the next outing will be expanded to 14, divided into two 7-episode “chapters,” the first of which will air this summer.

1 / 32 <p>It’s best to choose your words carefully before addressing Beth, as the manager of a local establishment learned upon referring to her first as “madam” and then “miss.” It was a mistake he won’t likely make again. “‘Miss’ should really only be applied to a woman younger or just reaching marrying age, which in the era this [BS] became common vernacular was around 13,” she told him. “And since I am clearly beyond that milestone and I’m clearly not married, the proper term for me would be ‘maiden.’ But if you call me ‘maiden,’ Alfred, I’m going to stab you in the eye with this [bleeping] fork.”</p>

2 / 32 <p>It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that there’s no love lost between Beth and brother Jamie. Hell, there’s not even any <em>like</em> lost, as you could tell when she remarked to him, “Every now and then you say something that makes me think you’re smart. And then I look at you, and that thought fades.” Believe it or not, that was her being somewhat <em>kind</em> to Jamie. Don’t believe us? Read on… </p>

3 / 32 <p>Don’t say we didn’t warn you! “I gotta tell you something, and it comes from a place of love,” Beth swore to her brother. “You should really consider killing yourself.” </p>

4 / 32 <p>It’s safe to say that sparks flew when Beth crossed paths with Roarke… leading to her dropping an epic burn on him. When the cocky newcomer gave her the onceover and declared, “I see the women in this valley have gotten a lot more fashionable,” she replied, “I see Chippendales changed their policy on capped teeth.” </p>

5 / 32 <p>We don’t have to tell you that it was love at first sight for Beth and Rip. And even if we <em>did</em> have to tell you, we couldn’t do it any better than her. “I remember the first time I saw you,” she told him. “So wild. So angry. God, you were beautiful.”</p>

6 / 32 <p>Beth is a take-no-prisoners sorta gal… even when it comes to matters of the heart. “I believe in lovin’ with your whole soul,” she told Rip, “and destroying anything that wants to kill what you love.” </p>

7 / 32 <p>Like many a tough cookie, Beth actually has a soft, gooey center… especially when it comes to the love of her life. Upon presenting Rip with a ring, she made its significance clear. “It means that you have me, that I’m yours. It means come live your life with me. Only thing I ask is that you outlive me so I never have to live another day without you.”</p>

8 / 32 <p>Beth would be the first person to say that she’s hardly inexperienced. As she told Roarke, “I ran out of things to do for the first time when I was 20.” </p>

9 / 32 <p>After Roarke warned Beth not to go up against an opponent as formidable as Market Equities, she scoffed, “You are the trailer park. I am the tornado.” And us? We were just blown away by her cojones.</p>

10 / 32 <p>Willa might have won her battle with Beth in Season 3, but she was destined to lose the war. As Beth noted, “When you find yourself standing on the wall of the Alamo, the outcome has already been decided. The only thing left to do is to kill as much as you can before they kill you.”</p>

11 / 32 <p>After surviving the Season 3 finale blast meant to kick her ash, Beth — in pretty much the perfect Beth moment — asks a shaken witness for a cigarette. “Can I have one of those?” You betcha, lady!</p>

12 / 32 <p>After young Carter asked in Season 4’s premiere what had happened to Beth’s face, she shot back without missing a beat, “What happened to yours, you insensitive little [bleep]?” When the boy said that nothing had happened to his, she retorted, “Yeah? You should go find a mirror.”</p>

13 / 32 <p>After Beth pegged Carter in under three minutes, the 14-year old asked, “You a therapist?” Ha — as if. “I am the rock therapists break themselves against,” she explained. And even that may have been an understatement.</p>

14 / 32 <p>Once Carter had told his brain-dead father to [bleep] off for leaving him all alone in the world, Beth had to admit, “That was a good speech. I like your style.” At a loss, the youngster replied, “I don”t have a style.” Then, proving just how big a heart she actually has, Beth told him, “Yeah, you do.” (No, we’re not crying, <em>you’re</em> crying! Wait, are we <em>all</em> crying?)</p>

15 / 32 <p>Beth had no sooner taken a rifle to a nonstop wind chime than a bird started chirping away — and then flew for its life in he opposite direction. “Smart bird,” she cracked. Better that than a dead duck, that’s for sure!</p>

16 / 32 <p>After laughing at a bar patron for allowing her husband to leave her behind to order him a drink while he took a whizz, Beth was delighted when the guy returned and barked, “Where’s my beer?” Without missing a beat, his missus told him to “order your own [bleeping] beer and get me a skinny margarita with Tito’s.” Though Beth had been in a foul mood, she had to admit, “Oh, that cheered me up.”</p>

17 / 32 <p>Called to a meeting by former boss Bob, Beth was asked by a waitress if she’d like a cocktail. “Double Tito’s,” she replied. “Three olives.” Oh, said the waitress. “You mean a martini.” Yeah, no. As Beth was quick to explain, “Martinis have vermouth and are enjoyed with friends. I don’t like vermouth, and these aren’t my friends.”</p>

18 / 32 <p>When Beth threatened to take everything that Bob owned, he warned her that she shouldn’t pick a fight with a bigger bear. Dear, dumb Bob. “Ya gotta read the fine print [on my contract],” she suggested. “I’m the bigger bear.”</p>

19 / 32 <p>In Season 4, Beth spelled it out plain and simple for Carter. “Do you want nice things? You want the best? There is only four ways to get rich, kid. Four — that’s it,” she said. “One: Inherit it. That ain’t happening for you. Two: Ya steal it. You do not have, my friend, the patience, the power or, quite honestly, the intellect to steal anything of substance and keep it. So three: Work really, really [bleeping] hard. OK? You’ll learn. You fail. Learn more, fail more, and don’t let anyone outwork you — ever.” As a whippersnapper will, Carter asked what option No. 4 was. “Learn how to [bleep] a [bleep] like you lost your car keys in it.” Ah, Beth. She has a way with children, no?</p>

20 / 32 <p>When Market Equities’ Caroline attempted to recruit Beth, she suggested the firm make her an offer she couldn’t refuse. In other words, slide over their controlling interest in Schwartz & Meyer. Why? Oh, Beth didn’t just want to pink-slip spineless boss Bob, “I want his [bleeping] grandchildren on welfare,” she hissed.</p>

21 / 32 <p>So rarely does John dine with Beth that he was surprised to see her take a pass on breakfast. “I’m intermittent fasting,” she cracked. Come again? What, exactly, did that mean? “Nothing but coffee and cigarettes till noon, and then I can eat what the [bleep] I want till I start drinking at six.” When John laughed that he’d like to meet the doctor who came up with that particular diet, his daughter admitted that, erm, “I’ve adapted it a bit to suit my lifestyle.” Ya don’t say.</p>

22 / 32 <p>Upon finding Summer in John’s kitchen — and wearing little more than a shirt — Beth grabbed the nearest knife and cracked, “Dad, if you’re gonna hire a hooker, would ya please let me get you a good one?” And she was just getting warmed up!</p>

23 / 32 <p>Poor Summer didn’t know who she was up against. She tried to needle Beth by saying that she hoped she hadn’t paid full price for her boob job. But of course Beth just scoffed that God had given her her knockers — and, from the looks of it, Summer’s, too. “I hope you find a therapist who can help you,” Summer smiled as Beth left. “I hope you die of ass cancer,” Beth replied. Because <em>obviously</em>, she wasn’t going to let her opponent get in the last dig!</p>

24 / 32 <p>Beth didn’t just delight in informing Jamie that she was Market Equities’ new Montana bigwig, she made clear her intentions toward him and his efforts by reminding him of an old saying: “Wherever something good is trying to happen, something bad is trying to stop it.” And just in case he didn’t catch her drift, she added, “I’m something bad.”</p>

25 / 32 <p>When Carter tried to apologize to Beth with flowers, she’d have none of it. Or whatever <em>less</em> than none of it would be. But if he couldn’t pick her a bouquet when he was sorry, when <em>could</em> he give her flowers? “You give ’em for no reason, buddy,” said the secret softy. “No reason at all.”</p>

26 / 32 <p>Within seconds of meeting her new assistant at Market Equities, Beth knew that he was boinking the secretary. He was also annoying as [bleep], so she canned him. “I need my assistants to put all their efforts into not being p—sies,” she explained. “I do not need them chasing it.” On the plus side, hey, she might have just saved his life. “Turns out,” she said in a nod to her ill-fated previous assistants, “working for me is pretty dangerous.”</p>

27 / 32 <p>When Summer assumed that Beth would shop at the fur store she was protesting, her nemesis just scoffed. “My idea of shopping,” said Beth, “is calling the sales manager at Gucci and having her fill a box the size of a [bleeping] refrigerator.”</p>

28 / 32 <p>In the Season 4 finale, Carter made the mistake of calling Beth Mama, something she was quick to inform him that she’d never be. And even as the poor kid dissolved into a puddle of sadness, she maintained her hard edge, noting that they’d both lost their mothers, and nothing was gonna change that fact. “Crying doesn’t help,” she said. “It never does.”</p>

29 / 32 <p>Before leaving Riggins to return to his dingy cell and prison food, Beth couldn’t resist wishing him well. Sorry — <em>hell</em>. She couldn’t resist wishing him <em>hell</em>. “Your life is already over, you’re just waiting to die,” she made sure he knew. “I hope you wait till you’re 100.”</p>

30 / 32 <p>After ascertaining that Jamie had met with the Duttons’ would-be executioner in prison, Beth offered him two options, each one more horrific than the last. When he pleaded for mercy, she gave him a third out, which may have been the most terrible of all. “You should’ve picked options 1 or 2. Three’s gonna be worse,” she warned him, “but you’re [bleeping] mine now.”</p>

31 / 32 <p>When John balked at Beth’s “wedding dress” — the same super-sexy outfit she’d worn for her “conjugal” with Riggins — she told him, “Don’t worry, Dad. I won’t be wearing it long.” Which was, of course, way more than any father wants to hear about his daughter’s post-nuptial plans.</p>