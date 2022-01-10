NEWS MASHUP Paris Godfrey Burgi Cameron Joss Adam Billy

Howard Wise/JPI (2); Jill Johnson/JPI (1); ABC; CBS screenshot

Plus, previews of what’s coming next! 

Well, winter finally arrived with a vengeance this past week, and we’re willing to bet more than a few of you had to dig out from the snow! If that took you away from your beloved soaps last week, it’s OK, we get it. That’s why we’re here to catch you up on the latest happenings in the daytime! Whether you love The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital or The Young and the Restless — or all of the above — this is your one-stop shop to find out what’s going on.

The Bold and the Beautiful

Paris’ mom is finally coming to Los Angeles and that’s great news for The Bold and the Beautiful! In fact, we’re pretty sure her arrival could turn things upside down and introduce us all to a new fan fave! 
  • Oh the weather outside is frightful, but Tanner Novlan’s beach adventure is delightful! (And for that matter, so is his beach bod!)
  • That’s it Krista Allen is officially Queen of Twitter. After sharing what she thought was a cute story from home, some on social media came for her. And her hilarious responses stopped them cold! We’re bowing down, because we’re simply not worthy!
  • It’s been nearly two years since Alley Mills’ beloved husband, Orson Bean, passed away. It hasn’t been easy, but in the time since, Pam’s portrayer has embraced a new perspective that saw her through the toughest of times. 

Anybody else wondering if Bold & Beautiful’s Taylor might be getting in over her head? That’s certainly what Richard seems to think and, in this week’s column, he explains why. Plus, Ridge is on his best behavior, Douglas is the truth-teller nobody will listen to, and we’re ready to meet Paris’ mom!

What Went Down Last Week: Brooke did a lot of fretting about the fact she’d fallen off the wagon. Eventually, she confessed to Ridge — leaving out the part about having made out with Deacon. Ridge went with Brooke to an AA meeting, where awkward questions were asked. Sheila visited Taylor, hoping to make inroads. Hope worried about her mom, especially after Brooke said Deacon was no longer welcome in her life. Douglas tried telling people he’d seen Grandma kissing “Santa,” but the adults didn’t realize what he was saying.

Days of Our Lives

Nadia Bjorlin return to Days of our Lives
As if Chloe doesn’t have enough going on what with Philip’s (supposed) death and her other paramour, Brady, being framed for it. Now she’s also going to have to deal with Nancy returning to town with shocking news! Of course whether that’s good or bad for Chloe remains to be seen!
  • The good news is Marci Miller is just as big a Chad and Abigail fan as the viewers. The bad news is that Chabby fans may not be getting the one thing they really want anytime soon! 
  • With Ava finally noticing Rafe’s wandering eye, things look like they’ll be getting uncomfortably warm for the commissioner. So really, is it any surprise that Galen Gering is taking a step back to head for the hills?
  • At long last, Linsey Godfrey is making her return to Days of Our Lives, but does this actually mean that Sarah’s getting off that island?
We’re barely into Possession 2.0 and JoDevil already feels like a breath of fresh air to Lori. Now, if only the rest of Days of Our Lives felt the same! Mostly, it feels like the other stories are busy building up to something else! Find out which plot threads hit and which were just spinning their wheels in this week’s Soapbox!
What Went Down Last Week: Thanks to the devil occupying his body, Johnny dumped Chanel at what was supposed to be a party celebrating their marriage. Susan felt a disturbance as the devil controlled Johnny. Rafe began investigating the beheading of Duke, never realizing Ava was the one responsible for the stuffed animal’s “death.” Believing EJ had her kidnapped, Sami reunited with Lucas and they left town. Maggie convinced Abby to search for Sarah. Jennifer and Jack, having bought a newspaper in Boston, left Salem.

General Hospital

Luke is dead according to Tracy GH
The day we’ve feared for ages finally came when Tracy announced that the notorious Luke Spencer had met his maker. But is Luke really dead?  General Hospital certainly wants us to think that he’s gone for good, but we have our doubts. Check out our theory as to what’s really going on.

In last week’s General Hospital column, Dustin had a feeling that the new year was going to start off with a bang and in this week’s, it turns out he was right! Tracy returned, Luke (supposedly) died, and Peter woke up from his coma! Add to that the Nixon Falls fallout, and 2022 is already shaping up to be one heck of a new year.

What Went Down Last Week: Carly confronted Sonny about his lingering feelings for Nina. Tracy realized that Brook Lynn was raising Maxie’s baby. Before Tracy could tell Ned, she was arrested for having framed Alexis for drunk driving. Victor appeared to be involved with whatever had happened to Luke. Ava arranged for Spencer to work for Trina at the gallery. Esme shared a bit more about her past.

The Young and the Restless

Billy, Victoria, Adam twist Y&R

Um, what the heck just happened? After weeks of watching Billy’s admittedly ridiculous plot to bring down Adam, he just… ditched the whole plan for no good reason? Did The Young and the Restless just completely drop the ball or were they actually listening to fans? We’ve got some thoughts on the whole debacle!
  • As Bryton James reflected back on his career, he paused to talk about the role that truly changed his life — and the one that almost kept him from ever becoming Devon!
  • Perhaps the biggest shock of the week came not from a plot which unfolded on screen, but Richard Burgi announcing that he’d be exiting as Ashland Locke!
  • When Robert Adamson took to social media to share his pandemic struggles, it was a post we could all relate to. Fortunately, the former Noah was able to hit the reset button and begin life anew, giving hope to those of us still struggling. 
  • Melissa Ordway is no amateur when it comes to her mom duties, so she understands that sometimes it takes a little bribe to get the job done! And if that’s what it takes to get adorable photos like these, who are we to argue?
  • As Christian Jules LeBlanc sat down for a Soaps exclusive to look back at Michael’s 30 years in Genoa City, he promised us that the best is yet to come. Plus, a twist that’d really stun Genoa City!

The Young and the Restless hasn’t exactly been a hotbed of excitement lately, but there were a few surprises this week. Plus, Devon’s incredibly bold move has been stirring up more than its fair share of controversy. So maybe, Candace admits in this week’s column, there’s hope for the show in 2022 yet.

What Went Down This Week: No sooner had Victoria signed on to Billy’s plot against Adam than her ex pulled the plug on the scheme. Sally and Chelsea continued to butt heads at work, mainly because both were clearly hoping to have a future with Adam. Imani was not too subtly interested in Nate, who worried that his job might interfere with his and Elena’s relationship. Devon made it clear that he wanted a more substantial — and legally defined — role in Dom’s life.

What’s Coming Up…

Now that you’re all caught up on what went down last week, here are a few previews of what’s coming up next!

  • Brooke may be trying to move on, but Deacon is not letting their kiss go. His insistence might be the least of her problems, though, as Douglas keeps running around telling everyone he saw her kissing Santa Claus! Is this heartwarming holiday tale going to blow up her life in this week’s Bold & Beautiful spoiler video?
  • EJ’s day in court is finally here, but he’s not going down without a fight. But then, threatening to kill Lucas in front of the entire courtroom is probably not the way to prove his innocence! Plus, find out whom he called upon to defend him in this week’s Days of Our Lives video spoilers!
  • As Carly opens up to Drew about the mess her life has become, Nina rescues a drunk Sonny from Charlie’s. And the surprises are hitting fast and furiously as Anna’s stunned by a phone call, and Laura’s left speechless in this week’s General Hospital spoiler video.

And finally, on the anniversary of the debut of one of daytime’s sexiest soaps, why not head out to the shore and check out our red-hot Sunset Beach gallery? With the cold that’s been gripping us lately, we’re certainly going to enjoy the trip!