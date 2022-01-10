News Roundup: The Return Fans Have Begged For, An Exit We Never Saw Coming and a Plot That Went Absolutely Nowhere
Well, winter finally arrived with a vengeance this past week, and we’re willing to bet more than a few of you had to dig out from the snow! If that took you away from your beloved soaps last week, it’s OK, we get it. That’s why we’re here to catch you up on the latest happenings in the daytime! Whether you love The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital or The Young and the Restless — or all of the above — this is your one-stop shop to find out what’s going on.
The Bold and the Beautiful
- Oh the weather outside is frightful, but Tanner Novlan’s beach adventure is delightful! (And for that matter, so is his beach bod!)
- That’s it — Krista Allen is officially Queen of Twitter. After sharing what she thought was a cute story from home, some on social media came for her. And her hilarious responses stopped them cold! We’re bowing down, because we’re simply not worthy!
- It’s been nearly two years since Alley Mills’ beloved husband, Orson Bean, passed away. It hasn’t been easy, but in the time since, Pam’s portrayer has embraced a new perspective that saw her through the toughest of times.
Anybody else wondering if Bold & Beautiful’s Taylor might be getting in over her head? That’s certainly what Richard seems to think and, in this week’s column, he explains why. Plus, Ridge is on his best behavior, Douglas is the truth-teller nobody will listen to, and we’re ready to meet Paris’ mom!
What Went Down Last Week: Brooke did a lot of fretting about the fact she’d fallen off the wagon. Eventually, she confessed to Ridge — leaving out the part about having made out with Deacon. Ridge went with Brooke to an AA meeting, where awkward questions were asked. Sheila visited Taylor, hoping to make inroads. Hope worried about her mom, especially after Brooke said Deacon was no longer welcome in her life. Douglas tried telling people he’d seen Grandma kissing “Santa,” but the adults didn’t realize what he was saying.
Days of Our Lives
- The good news is Marci Miller is just as big a Chad and Abigail fan as the viewers. The bad news is that Chabby fans may not be getting the one thing they really want anytime soon!
- With Ava finally noticing Rafe’s wandering eye, things look like they’ll be getting uncomfortably warm for the commissioner. So really, is it any surprise that Galen Gering is taking a step back to head for the hills?
- At long last, Linsey Godfrey is making her return to Days of Our Lives, but does this actually mean that Sarah’s getting off that island?
General Hospital
- It was a birthday-palooza week for General Hospital actors as Kirsten Storms celebrated daughter Harper’s eighth birthday and Maura West’s eldest daughter, Kate, turned 20!
- Watch out, Scotty, because Kin Shriner has a soapy new project — and it’s not at all what you’d expect! Luckily, we’ve got all the details as well as a look back at Scott’s biggest storylines.
- Having been juggling school and her roll as Josslyn for a while now, Eden McCoy has got some news about her future with General Hospital!
- William Lipton surprised us all when he took to social media to share that he was going in for some real-life surgery. And unlike Cameron, he didn’t have the doctors of General Hospital to back him up!
In last week’s General Hospital column, Dustin had a feeling that the new year was going to start off with a bang — and in this week’s, it turns out he was right! Tracy returned, Luke (supposedly) died, and Peter woke up from his coma! Add to that the Nixon Falls fallout, and 2022 is already shaping up to be one heck of a new year.
What Went Down Last Week: Carly confronted Sonny about his lingering feelings for Nina. Tracy realized that Brook Lynn was raising Maxie’s baby. Before Tracy could tell Ned, she was arrested for having framed Alexis for drunk driving. Victor appeared to be involved with whatever had happened to Luke. Ava arranged for Spencer to work for Trina at the gallery. Esme shared a bit more about her past.
The Young and the Restless
- As Bryton James reflected back on his career, he paused to talk about the role that truly changed his life — and the one that almost kept him from ever becoming Devon!
- Perhaps the biggest shock of the week came not from a plot which unfolded on screen, but Richard Burgi announcing that he’d be exiting as Ashland Locke!
- When Robert Adamson took to social media to share his pandemic struggles, it was a post we could all relate to. Fortunately, the former Noah was able to hit the reset button and begin life anew, giving hope to those of us still struggling.
- Melissa Ordway is no amateur when it comes to her mom duties, so she understands that sometimes it takes a little bribe to get the job done! And if that’s what it takes to get adorable photos like these, who are we to argue?
- As Christian Jules LeBlanc sat down for a Soaps exclusive to look back at Michael’s 30 years in Genoa City, he promised us that the best is yet to come. Plus, a twist that’d really stun Genoa City!
The Young and the Restless hasn’t exactly been a hotbed of excitement lately, but there were a few surprises this week. Plus, Devon’s incredibly bold move has been stirring up more than its fair share of controversy. So maybe, Candace admits in this week’s column, there’s hope for the show in 2022 yet.
What Went Down This Week: No sooner had Victoria signed on to Billy’s plot against Adam than her ex pulled the plug on the scheme. Sally and Chelsea continued to butt heads at work, mainly because both were clearly hoping to have a future with Adam. Imani was not too subtly interested in Nate, who worried that his job might interfere with his and Elena’s relationship. Devon made it clear that he wanted a more substantial — and legally defined — role in Dom’s life.
What’s Coming Up…
Now that you’re all caught up on what went down last week, here are a few previews of what’s coming up next!
- Brooke may be trying to move on, but Deacon is not letting their kiss go. His insistence might be the least of her problems, though, as Douglas keeps running around telling everyone he saw her kissing Santa Claus! Is this heartwarming holiday tale going to blow up her life in this week’s Bold & Beautiful spoiler video?
- EJ’s day in court is finally here, but he’s not going down without a fight. But then, threatening to kill Lucas in front of the entire courtroom is probably not the way to prove his innocence! Plus, find out whom he called upon to defend him in this week’s Days of Our Lives video spoilers!
- As Carly opens up to Drew about the mess her life has become, Nina rescues a drunk Sonny from Charlie’s. And the surprises are hitting fast and furiously as Anna’s stunned by a phone call, and Laura’s left speechless in this week’s General Hospital spoiler video.
And finally, on the anniversary of the debut of one of daytime's sexiest soaps, why not head out to the shore and check out our red-hot Sunset Beach gallery? With the cold that's been gripping us lately, we're certainly going to enjoy the trip!