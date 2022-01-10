Howard Wise/JPI (2); Jill Johnson/JPI (1); ABC; CBS screenshot

Plus, previews of what’s coming next!

Well, winter finally arrived with a vengeance this past week, and we’re willing to bet more than a few of you had to dig out from the snow! If that took you away from your beloved soaps last week, it’s OK, we get it. That’s why we’re here to catch you up on the latest happenings in the daytime! Whether you love The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital or The Young and the Restless — or all of the above — this is your one-stop shop to find out what’s going on.

The Bold and the Beautiful

Paris’ mom is finally coming to Los Angeles and that’s great news for The Bold and the Beautiful! In fact, we’re pretty sure her arrival could turn things upside down and introduce us all to a new fan fave!

Oh the weather outside is frightful, but Tanner Novlan’s beach adventure is delightful! (And for that matter, so is his beach bod!)

That’s it — Krista Allen is officially Queen of Twitter. After sharing what she thought was a cute story from home, some on social media came for her. And her hilarious responses stopped them cold! We’re bowing down, because we’re simply not worthy!

— It’s been nearly two years since Alley Mills’ beloved husband, Orson Bean, passed away. It hasn’t been easy, but in the time since, Pam’s portrayer has embraced a new perspective that saw her through the toughest of times. Anybody else wondering if Bold & Beautiful’s Taylor might be getting in over her head? That’s certainly what Richard seems to think and, in this week’s column, he explains why. Plus, Ridge is on his best behavior, Douglas is the truth-teller nobody will listen to, and we’re ready to meet Paris’ mom! What Went Down Last Week: Brooke did a lot of fretting about the fact she’d fallen off the wagon. Eventually, she confessed to Ridge — leaving out the part about having made out with Deacon. Ridge went with Brooke to an AA meeting, where awkward questions were asked. Sheila visited Taylor, hoping to make inroads. Hope worried about her mom, especially after Brooke said Deacon was no longer welcome in her life. Douglas tried telling people he’d seen Grandma kissing “Santa,” but the adults didn’t realize what he was saying.

Days of Our Lives

As if Chloe doesn’t have enough going on what with Philip’s (supposed) death and her other paramour, Brady, being framed for it. Now she’s also going to have to deal with Nancy returning to town with shocking news ! Of course whether that’s good or bad for Chloe remains to be seen!

The good news is Marci Miller is just as big a Chad and Abigail fan as the viewers. The bad news is that Chabby fans may not be getting the one thing they really want anytime soon!

With Ava finally noticing Rafe’s wandering eye, things look like they’ll be getting uncomfortably warm for the commissioner. So really, is it any surprise that Galen Gering is taking a step back to head for the hills?

At long last, Linsey Godfrey is making her return to Days of Our Lives, but does this actually mean that Sarah’s getting off that island?

We’re barely into Possession 2.0 and JoDevil already feels like a breath of fresh air to Lori. Now, if only the rest of Days of Our Lives felt the same! Mostly, it feels like the other stories are busy building up to something else! Find out which plot threads hit and which were just spinning their wheels in this week’s Soapbox!

What Went Down Last Week: Thanks to the devil occupying his body, Johnny dumped Chanel at what was supposed to be a party celebrating their marriage. Susan felt a disturbance as the devil controlled Johnny. Rafe began investigating the beheading of Duke, never realizing Ava was the one responsible for the stuffed animal’s “death.” Believing EJ had her kidnapped, Sami reunited with Lucas and they left town. Maggie convinced Abby to search for Sarah. Jennifer and Jack, having bought a newspaper in Boston, left Salem.

General Hospital

The day we’ve feared for ages finally came when Tracy announced that the notorious Luke Spencer had met his maker. But is Luke really dead? General Hospital certainly wants us to think that he’s gone for good, but we have our doubts . Check out our theory as to what’s really going on.