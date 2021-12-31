Soaps’ Best and Worst of 2021: From the Biggest Shocks and Hottest Plots to the Dumbest Moves and ‘Wiggiest’ Decision Ever
Before the ball drops on New Year’s Eve, we’re doing some dropping ourselves — of truth bombs.
The months remaining in 2021 have dwindled to days and now, at last, to just a few hours that will soon be mere minutes. Spend a few of them with Soaps.com, why don’t you, as we review the year gone by on The Bold and the Beautiful, General Hospital, Days of Our Lives and The Young and the Restless.
If our shows, like us, will shortly be making New Year’s resolutions, perhaps they can zero in on areas in need of improvement by perusing our picks in such categories as the Plot Device Nobody Wanted Back and Biggest Waste of a Character, Most Questionable Recast and Most Controversial Decision.
Of course, we’re not only singling out the things that didn’t work. We’re also shining a spotlight on the stuff we loved, from the Best Murder Mystery and Best Break-Up to the Best Entrance and Hottest Hookup.
We even gave a shout-out to 2021’s Funniest Scenes — despite the fact that we’re still not 100-percent sure that they were supposed to be funny.
Ready to see if our opinions of the year that was line up with yours? All you have to do is click on the photo gallery below, and off you’ll go down the path to daytime’s best and worst of 2021. Then be sure to come on back and hit the comments with the categories and winners that you would have added to the mix.