ABC; Howard Wise, Jill Johnson/JPI

Relive past moments before new drama begins.

Now that we’ve crossed over into 2022, fans are looking forward to what the new year will bring to their favorite soaps. However, before any fresh storylines can fully begin, the remnants of drama from 2021 will surely spill over into January — and with soaps, who knows how many more months — to be dealt with.

Now is the perfect time to look back at various plots from all four shows and we invite our readers to take a glimpse at the photo-packed galleries for each in the links below.

The Bold and the Beautiful

The soap was hit with not one, not two, but three huge returns in Sheila, Deacon and Taylor — all of which were mixed up in the same “keep mommy and daddy away from Finn and Hope” storyline. Prior to that, the Spencers landed in jail after Bill covered up the fact that Liam hit Vinny with his car. Plus, Thomas was faced with having to prove that he was cured of his obsession with Hope. Browse over all of the highlights in our Bold & Beautiful Year in Review gallery.

Days of Our Lives

Charlie’s murder mystery, DiMera returns and one devil of a possession sent the residents of Salem into a tailspin. Then there were old love triangles that reignited feuds and one even led Philip to fake his own death in the name of revenge. Plus, Ciara got her memory back and reunited with the love of her life, Ben. Go on a virtual walk with us over the last 12 months in our Days of Our Lives Year in Review gallery, featuring all the soapy goodness that kept the town on its toes.

General Hospital

One of the biggest storylines to rock Port Charles was finding out that Sonny was alive after living another life with amnesia in Nixon Falls — with his wife Carly’s nemesis, Nina. While Sonny (as “Mike”) and Nina were falling in love, Carly and Jason’s past feelings surfaced. There was also the devastating death of Franco — one of Peter’s many causalities during his reign of terror — as well as Drew’s big back-from-the-dead return. View our General Hospital Year in Review gallery for that and so much more.

The Young and the Restless

From another Phick break-up to Chance’s resurrection and the wedding of the year, Genoa City had it all. Not to mention a war of the worlds between Billy and the Newmans and a kidnapping that left viewers screaming for Mariah to be rescued. Then there was the shocking daddy news that sent Kyle and Summer to splitsville by an obsessed ex, which ultimately led to their reunion in the end. Take a look through our Young & Restless Year in Review gallery for a rundown of other highlights.

What are you must looking forward to this year? Share your wishes for the characters of Genoa City, Salem, Los Angeles and Port Charles in our comment section then look back at the careers of beloved actors we lost in 2021 in our photo gallery below.