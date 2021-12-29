©ABC/Courtesy Everett Collection

We should all be so lucky as to age as gracefully as the Daytime Emmy-winning soap icon.

We can sum up our reaction to the photo you’re about to see in one word. Heck, we can do it in three letters: W. O. W. Wow. On Susan Lucci’s December 23 birthday, she shared to Instagram the below image and captioned it, “And just like that… 75!

“Takes my breath away,” she added. Ours, too. The All My Children vet — now and always the one and only Erica Kane — is the definition of the saying about not getting older, getting better.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Susan Lucci (official) (@therealsusanlucci)



As fellow All My Children alumni like Melissa Claire Egan (Annie; now Chelsea on The Young and the Restless) and Cameron Mathison (Ryan; now Drew on General Hospital) celebrated La Lucci, we were busy cheering the fact that there’s a good chance we haven’t seen her don Erica’s stilettos for the last time. This fall, she revealed to Behind the Velvet Rope that she’d been informed that her iconic character would be a part of the proposed All My Children reboot Pine Valley. “And I told them, ‘Yes, I’m interested.'”

