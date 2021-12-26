ABC

We’ll have to agree to disagree on this one.

With each Grey’s Anatomy renewal fans question if it will finally be the hit series’ last season. The show’s creator hasn’t been a lot of help in providing clarity. When asked when a series finale might come, Shonda Rhimes was cagey and would only say that she would be the one to make the call and was prepared to bear the brunt of fans’ upset when she does so.

Though legions of viewers have fingers, toes and loads of other things crossed that their beloved Thursday night guilty pleasure will continue on indefinitely, at least one VIP at Grey’s Anatomy has been pushing for it to end. None other than the star, and executive producer, Ellen Pompeo.

In a recent chat with TV Insider, Pompeo admitted, “I’ve been trying to focus on convincing everybody that it should end.” Her explanation? She’s been questioning, “What’s the story going to be, what story are we going to tell?”

The answer to that, of course, depends on the creative minds behind the series, who, should they invest in developing new characters and evolving the lives of veteran players in such a way that Grey’s Anatomy continues to feel fresh, engaging and as riveting as it has always been, should be able to keep telling stories for as long as they like.

Certainly the ratings and the “gazillion dollars” the show reportedly continues to generate supports the idea that Grey’s Anatomy still has a lot of life left in it.

That said, the writing has to be there to keep it fresh. If that drops off, and fans get the feeling that Grey’s is being penned as though it’s nearing the finish line, well, that’s where things could start falling apart. And it may already be going that route as we’ve only gotten to know a few of the new interns in recent seasons as well as we did the original batch.

If that’s the case, then Pompeo’s previously expressed concern is valid: “I just want to make sure we do this character and this show and the fans… I want to make sure we do it right.” After all, no one wants to see an iconic show like Grey’s Anatomy fizzle out after jumping the proverbial shark despite how long we may wish to see it go on.

Should the plug be pulled on Grey's Anatomy or does it have a lot of life left in it yet? Share your thoughts in the comment section below