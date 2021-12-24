Once More, With Feeling: Daytime’s Best Recasts of 2021 — *and* All Time, Ranked
CBS, Howard Wise/JPI, Jill Johnson/JPI, ABC
As you close out the year, join Soaps.com in looking back at the massive changes that shook up our shows.
When we think about it, our soaps probably really should have come with seatbelts in 2021, because let’s face it, it was a bumpy-as-hell ride. Plots changed lanes without ever putting their blinkers on, some stopped altogether without a brake light in sight, and characters were recast as often as we might change the station on the radio.
More: Soaps’ most unfortunate recasts [PHOTOS]
To be fair, our shows were way better at the recasting than we’ve ever been at changing the station — unless, that is, you’re really into static. Time and time again, The Young and the Restless, The Bold and the Beautiful, General Hospital and Days of Our Lives managed to do what we might have insisted was impossible by seeking out and hiring new actors for old roles that we liked as much as the original.
More: Soaps’ most recast roles [PHOTOS]
Among the characters getting redos over the last 12 months were an “ill-fated” Young & Restless hero, a Bold & Beautiful protagonist over whom we all wigged out, a General Hospital youngster who grew up seemingly overnight and a spirited Days of Our Lives pot stirrer. But which of them were recast so spectacularly that their portrayers made our list of soaps’ all-time best? To find out the answer to that question, you’ll want to peruse the below photo gallery, a collection of images of the stars who put the “success” in “successors.”