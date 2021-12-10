FOX screenshot

“There can only be one queen,” as well as steamy sex, booze-filled drama and spectacular sibling rivalries.

If the new extended trailer for FOX’s upcoming primetime soap, Monarch, is anything to go by, the series is going to be downright addictive. The intense promo boasts steamy sex, booze-fueled drama, a very catty mama and some spectacular sibling rivalries surrounding the Roman family legacy.

Susan Sarandon, of course, plays the matriarch of the dynasty, and we already know from a previous breakdown that first trailer that Dottie is dying. Country music star Trace Adkins is her husband, Albie, a star who hasn’t had a hit in ten years, per the trailer. So, the future of the “first family of country music” will be left to their offspring.

The competition, particularly among the singing sisters, looks to be fierce and may even turn deadly, as “There can only be one queen.” Chock full of industry politics, back-stabbing, whispered advice, overheard conversations and confidence at war with insecurities, we felt invested in the characters after just one watch!

See the exciting trailer for yourself, and then continue on to the lyric video to hear Trace Adkins’ new single and Monarch’s theme song, A Country Boy Can Survive.

Love soapy primetime drama? Share your favorite shows and characters with us in the comment section, and don’t miss our gallery of Yellowstones all-time best characters below.

Videos: MonarchOnFoxVEVO/YouTube