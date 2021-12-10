Priscilla Grant/Everett Collection

Romance is in the air as the stars align for a few couples this season.

Fans of the Hallmark Channel’s hit series When Calls the Heart will get to see one of their favorites in a few upcoming new holiday movies on GAC Family. Daniel Lissing (ex-Jack Thornton) will co-star alongside Sara Canning in A Christmas Star on Sunday, December 12, at 8 pm.

Get your first look in the promo at what happens when an astronomer predicts that a new meteor shower will be seen over a small town and tries to convince the locals to help with her discovery — even at the risk of jeopardizing a Christmas tradition.

But that’s not all… Back in September we alerted Hearties that Lissing was joining former castmate Lori Loughlin (Edge of Night, Jody) for season two of When Hope Calls, which previously aired on Hallmark in 2019 and found a new home on GAC Family this year. Viewers will get to see a glimpse of the series on Saturday, December 18, at 8 pm, in the network’s two-hour special When Hope Calls Christmas.

Watch a sneak peek scene in the video as we wait to see how the residents of Brookfield come together to celebrate Christmas — and keep an eye out for some very familiar visitors!

