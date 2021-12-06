Jill Johnson /JPI (3), Howard Wise/JPI (2)

Plus, previews of what’s coming next!

Do you ever get the feeling that you’re forgetting something? Maybe you forgot to turn the stove off or lock the door. Or maybe it’s checking in on the latest news from your favorite soap. We can’t help with the stove (though if it’s bothering you, we’ll wait right here while you run and check), but we’re happy to catch you up on the soap world! Whether you love The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital or The Young and the Restless — or all of the above — this is your one-stop shop to find out what’s going on.

The Bold and the Beautiful

For a family that’s come up and out of pretty much nothing, it’s amazing how connected the Logans are to the movers and shakers of Los Angeles. And we don’t just mean financially! Check out this family photo album and you’ll quickly realize that Brooke, Donna and Katie are related to half the population of California!

December got off to a chilly start 15 years ago when Stephanie’s cold-hearted mom, Ann, first showed up. So cozy up under a blanket and revisit Betty White’s unforgettable Bold & Beautiful debut.

Grab your loved ones and hug them a little tighter this holiday season as Denise Richards remembers someone near and dear that she lost.

Quinn may be glamorous, but thanks to her portrayer’s daughter, we can bet you’ve never seen her, nor Rena Sofer, quite like this before!

In this week’s Soapbox column, Richard admits he’s hoping to see karma rise up and repeatedly smack Ridge. Plus, he wishes an unlikely tag-team would form, calls out a hypocrite or two and wonders if perhaps Paris might someday go from caricature to character.

Days of Our Lives

What can you do when a beloved legacy character like Philip goes off the rails? Well, there aren’t many options, but don’t worry, he’s not a lost cause. Days of Our Lives just needs a little willpower and a touch of creativity to right his ship before it sinks.

Warning: You are not properly prepared for the adorableness of the photos in this post. You think you are, but wait until you see the twins playing Lani and Eli’s son.

Brandon Barash (Jake) has a little surprise for you, but you’re going to have wait until he’s done spreading holiday cheer to get to it!

Lori felt it was another entertaining week in Salem. The twists and turns in the possession storyline kept her interested, the Carver family shared some powerhouse scenes, and Sami finally made contact with someone who can help her. The big question she asks in this week’s soapbox, though is: When will it happen?

General Hospital

Brace yourselves, because you may not be ready for what comes next… but hear us out. With Steve Burton out (for now), it’s time to kill Jason for real! Enough of this presumed dead “missing” stuff — we want a body! (Don’t worry, it’s not as bad as it sounds.)

Felicia “rides again!” Kristina Wagner is finally coming back to Port Charles, and we’re just dying to find out what trouble she gets up to next!

Looking for a way to get into the holiday spirit? Well Dominic Zamprogna (Dante) is here to help put you in the festive mood!

Celebrate over four decades of Tristan Rogers as we look back on the adventures of Robert Scorpio and explore the story General Hospital needs to tell about our favorite superspy!

In this week’s General Hospital column, Dustin felt the holiday cheer with the Cassadine and Quartermaine week-late Thanksgiving drama, and felt that seeing Drew interact with more Port Charles folks was a treat. He found Dante and Sam’s first time somewhat less thrilling, though, and doesn’t have high hopes that Peter is going anywhere.

The Young and the Restless

If there’s one person who doesn’t like to lose, it’s Victor. Then again, when you’re not used to it, of course you don’t handle it well! But maybe there are two people who can help the Mustache get accustomed to losing and learn to take it with grace. Or maybe not. Either way, here’s why we think Billy and Phyllis could be the ones to take him down!

Yes, watching Christian Jules LeBlanc watch himself as Michael is just as much fun as you think it would be. Check out the hilarious video as he celebrates 30 years on Young & Restless!

Meet Michelle Stafford’s purrrfect new family member! We’re pretty sure this cutie will get in less catfights than Phyllis…

Melissa Ordway hints at Chance and Abby’s “dramatic” future and the one person who may come between them!

Candace talks about Billy spiraling for the umpteenth time, which is, quite honestly, exhausting. She also predicts problems for Abby and Chance due to his inability to adapt to family life. On the plus side, she loves Jill and Imani, but makes it clear that Sally needs something to do besides lurk in this week’s The Young and the Restless column.

Coming Up…

Now that you’re all caught up on what went down last week, here’s a few previews of what’s coming up next!

Things aren’t going well for Brooke and Ridge. But while Brooke may be warming up to Deacon as a changed man, that’s still a far cry from rekindling their passion. But with Ridge fuming, Deacon seems convinced that a reunion is inevitable in this week’s Bold & Beautiful spoiler video.

It looks like after four torturous months, Sami is finally making it home to Salem! But her return is sure to take folks by surprise — especially her sworn enemy who she finds in bed with her husband in the Days of Our Lives weekly spoiler video.

Phyllis has been reevaluating much of her life since Jack revealed that he never stopped loving her. Jack, though, doesn’t want to ruin a good thing, which is exactly what he sees their friendship as now. But does Phyllis have other ideas? See how she reacts when Amanda asks just that question in this week’s Young & Restless spoiler video.

And finally, we thought we’d put together a little something to double your fun. So we dug through the archives and put together a gallery of soap stars and their real life lookalikes. You don’t want to miss it, because if you do, you’re going to end up with twice the regret!