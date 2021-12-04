Paramount screenshot

It doesn’t bear thinking about how this secret’s reveal would affect both Beth and Rip.

Beth’s relationship with Rip is arguably the least volatile aspect of her life right now, but this being Yellowstone, and Beth being, well… Beth, we’re always aware of the potential for trouble. Indeed, what Rip doesn’t know could very much hurt him… and their current state of domestic bliss.

As Beth’s portrayer, Kelly Reilly reminded our sister publication, TV Line, of her alter-ego, “She has a secret, doesn’t she, that Rip doesn’t know about.” Which secret would that be? As she explained, “He knows that she can’t have children, but he doesn’t know why.”

She’s referring of course to the pregnancy when she was younger that ended when Jamie took her to the clinic that left her unable to conceive. Reilly pointed out, “Rip also doesn’t know she was pregnant with his child.”

Rip and Beth have found their groove right now, and their fierce love for one another is one for the books, but Rip discovering that she’s kept this from him would be a game-changer — and Beth knows it. As for it being a looming threat to their future happiness, Reilly mused, “She’s thinking a day might come when he might find out or she will tell him. One would say she should tell him.”

It hardly bears thinking about how Beth would react if an emotional, stubborn, and betrayed Rip broke off their relationship. Reilly reflected, rather chillingly, that should that happen, Beth would undoubtedly come “untethered.” She elaborated, “I don’t know who she would become without that. Now that she’s had that love and allowed herself to fully move into it, and we see how devoted she is and how much she adores him, to lose him would probably cut off the last link to her humanity.”



Thinking back to the recent dispensation of Roarke Carter with a rattlesnake, one seriously has to wonder how Jamie would fare with Rip should the whole story come out. We honestly don’t like his chances.

For the time being, however, that secret remains under wraps and Yellowstone’s attorney general has more immediate problems to deal with, having had his life threatened by Beth, who suspects he was involved with the near-fatal attacks on the Dutton family. Reilly teased, “She needs proof. So she’s about to go digging.”

Obviously, if Beth comes upon the info linking Jamie’s biological father to the prisoner who set up the attacks, it’s going to appear to confirm her suspicions. As Jamie’s unlikely to be able to persuade her of his innocence, it’s looking a lot like curtains for the brother she loathes. Perhaps, he can save himself by taking revenge on his birth father… but there might be a problem with that plan. See for yourself in the promo for season four, episode 6 entitled, I Want To Be Him, below.

What do you think Rip would do if he found out Beth’s secret? What do you think is going to happen with Jamie? Feel free to share your thoughts with us in the comment section, but don’t miss our gallery of Beth’s best burns in photos below.

