Jill Johnson (3), Sean Smith/JPI; ABC;

Plus, previews of what’s coming next!

The holidays are here again, which means it’s the most wonderful time of year… and also the busiest. So if last week’s Thanksgiving feast left you scrambling to find a moment to catch up on your favorite show news, we’ve got just what you need. Whether you love The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital or The Young and the Restless — or all of the above — this is your one-stop shop to find out what’s going on.

The Bold and the Beautiful

Steffy and Bill fans rejoice! In a Soaps exclusive, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood has just lifted the spirits of every viewer holding out hope for the couple’s reunion. Read Wood’s thoughts on “Still” and the surprising fan response she’s gotten over the pairing.

Not quite in the mood for December yet? Well, we’ve got just the thing. Celebrate Turkey Days past by as we look back at Forrester family Thanksgivings that have come and gone!

Sheila’s been looking for love in all the wrong places (and in all the wrong ways!) for years, but portrayer Kimberlin Brown has some unexpected thoughts on who her alter-ego’s true soulmate is.

Hey, The Bold and the Beautiful? We need to talk. See, you’ve been ignoring some of our favorite characters of late and, well, that’s not cool. And we’re a little confused as to exactly what you’re doing with Paris. Read our take in the latest soapbox, and see if y’all agree.

Days of Our Lives

Holy cow, the newly-released Days of Our Lives Winter Preview features several returns (including one we didn’t see coming), an inexplicable doppelgänger and so much more. Check it out, then share your thoughts!

Now that we’ve gotten a first look at some adorable photos from A Very Salem Christmas, we have to ask: Is Days of Our Lives taking a cue from Hallmark for their festive special?

With Nadia Bjorlin celebrating 22 on Days of Our Lives, we thought it would be fun to take a gander through Chloe’s past with an album full of photos reaching all the way back to her Ghoul Girl days!

The truth about Lani’s true dad is out, which makes us wonder if it’s only a matter of time until we meet him. With that in mind, we sound off on who we think should play this dangerous man from Paulina’s past.

Have you ever wondered how the Horton Christmas tree ornament tradition got started? Well wonder no more, because we fill you in on the history of the ornament hanging and share a handy Salem-centric gift guide that will let you continue the tradition in your own home.

Lori talks about how the reveal of Marlena’s possession dominated the week, leaving us worried about how Abe and Lani are coping with their new reality. She’s also got some questions about Chanel’s business acumen and Susan’s familial ties in this week’s Days of Our Lives column, and wonders whether Gwen has decided what to do about Sarah.

General Hospital

Yes, it’s sadly true: This past week we had to wave farewell to Jason and his portrayer, Steve Burton. But save your tears because we don’t think for a second that it’s the last we’ll see of the hunk! Find out all the reasons why we’re certain we’ll be waving hello to Jason again some day!

Alexander Chavez opens up about how Maurice Benard (Sonny) helps him step up his Nicholas game every time they’re in a scene together.

The General Hospital headwriters suggested that Peter is an awesome villains and the audience… well, you should probably read what fans had to say in response for yourself.

General Hospital alum Brianna Nicole Henry shares some big life news in a surprisingly vulnerable and touching post.

For a family with all the money in the world, why, oh why do the Quartermaines resort to pizza every year for Thanksgiving? Because it’s tradition, obviously — whether they mean for it to be or not! Find out how the Thanksgiving pizza debacle got started, then maybe get started on some holiday shopping with our gift guide filled with everything the Port Charles fan could need!

While Dustin is grateful for Peter’s arrest in this week’s soapbox, he admits he’s pretty much given up hope of the show doing away with the bad guy for good. Plus, Sasha and Brando’s baby drama managed to leave him bummed out just in time for Thanksgiving, and he muses over Jason’s possible future now that Steve Burton is out.

The Young and the Restless

This year, Christian Jules LeBlanc celebrated Black Friday with an important milestone — his 30th anniversary as The Young and the Restless’ occasional scoundrel, Michael Baldwin! To mark the occasion Soaps sat down and talked with the actor about Michael’s past, future, and pretty much everything else on LeBlanc’s mind!

In this week’s Soapbox, Candace talks about she show’s big Noah problem, which has fans sounding off. Plus, she weighs in on whether Victoria’s power move will kick off a new battle, and can’t help but wonder whether Phyllis’ standalone episode was a Thanksgiving turkey in the week’s Young & Restless column.

Coming Up…

Now that you’re all caught up on what went down last week, here’s a few previews of what’s coming up next!

After his Thanksgiving fantasy, Deacon’s feeling like it might be time to make some big changes. But is running off to Brooke to declare his undying love a smart move? Check out how Brooke and Ridge handle his declaration in this week’s Bold & Beautiful spoiler video.

We’ve been dying to find out what happened to Sami and Sarah for months now, and it seems like we may finally be getting our wish! But even as Sami tries desperately to escape, it looks like a third Salemite may be falling prey to kidnapping in the Days of Our Lives weekly spoiler video.

Now that she’s reunited with Chance, Abby is determined not to let him go again. But when he tells her he can’t return until his mission is complete, will Abby lose the man she loves before they even get back home? See how she tries to get through to him before it’s too late in this week’s Young & Restless spoiler video.

And finally, as 2021 winds down, we thought it might be fun to look at some of the most boneheaded decision Bold & Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, and Young & Restless have made over this past year. So hunker down, because we’ve got a gallery stuffed full of mistakes we wish the shows hadn’t made!