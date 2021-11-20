General Hospital Alum Shares One Life to Live Memories On a Bittersweet Anniversary: ‘The Family That We Created Can Never Be Replaced’
Jill Johnson/JPI
A part of Kristen Alderson’s heart will always reside in Llanview.
September 19 wasn’t just a TGIF kind of occasion for Kristen Alderson. The actress spent it “thinking of my One Life to Live family today!” she Instagrammed. “Ten years ago today — the day of these photos — was the last day that we filmed One Life to Live and then had our wrap party that night.”
Alderson had pretty much grown up on the set of the soap, where she’d played Blair and Todd Manning’s daughter Starr from 1998-2012. (Take a peek at some other stars who spent their formative years on screen here.) “The family that we created there since I was 6 years old can never be replaced,” said Alderson, who went on to reprise her role on General Hospital and then tackle the new one of Kiki Jerome. “Sending so much love to all of the crew, actors and fans!
“You all hold one of the biggest places in my heart,” she added.
View this post on Instagram
Much like One Life to Live still holds a place in ours. If Alderson’s stroll down Memory Lane has left you in the mood for more, more, more, indulge yourself by cracking open the below photo album. It’s full of the unforgettable moments and characters who for decades made Llanview the place to be.
Here, you can also check out a radical idea to reboot the much-missed daytime drama, which made the leap from ABC to the Internet perhaps a few years before viewers knew how commonplace streaming was going to become.