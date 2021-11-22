ABC; CBS scrrenshot; Peacock; Hallmark; Howard Wise/JPI

Plus, previews of what’s coming next!

If this past week left you feeling a little flustered and out of touch, and you weren’t able to keep up with all the news from your favorite shows, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Whether you love The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital or The Young and the Restless — or all of the above — this is your one-stop shop to find out what’s going on.

The Bold and the Beautiful

Has anyone else been wondering what the heck happened to Wyatt and Flo? Where have they been? And are their portrayers, Darin Brooks and Katrina Bowden, in or out of the sudser? Only Bold & Beautiful boss Bradley Bell (say that five times fast) has the answer to our questions!

In this week’s The Bold and the Beautiful column, Richard compiles a list of words he’d just as soon the writers never use again. (Yes, “reaction” is one of them!) Plus, it’s time for another edition of “Sex or Love?”

Days of Our Lives

As every Days of Our Lives fan knows, it’s not really Christmas until the traditional hanging of the Horton ornaments on the tree. This year, though, the show is giving an extra dose of holiday cheer with their own very special Christmas movie! Find out everything we know so far and why we’re so excited about the surprise holiday treat that Eileen Davidson (Kristen) just teased.

If there’s one thing soap fans are used to, it’s the inevitable recast — but sometimes a character like Jack comes along who’s been played by so many actors, even we get confused! But is he the most recast character of all time?

Figuring we could all use a little help in the relationship department, we rounded up some Salem stars to join Bill (Doug) and Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie) in offering advice on how to keep love not only alive, but thriving.

Lori reflects on how Paulina’s secret exploded in spectacular fashion, while setting up the next logical step in the story. Plus, she can’t help but note that Sami could not have picked a worse person to call in this week’s Days of Our Lives column.

General Hospital

With rumors swirling around about both Jason and portrayer Steve Burton’s exit, Friday’s cliffhanger seems to have set up their exits. But is that really the end, or is there more yet to come? We pick through what clues we can to get to the truth of the matter.

Jason isn’t the only one on Cassadine Island whose life may be hanging by a thread, and we’ve got an exclusive interview with #GH’s headwriters about Peter’s ultimate fate.

Anyone else hear those wedding bells ringing? Well you will once you join us in celebrating the 40 th anniversary of Luke and Laura’s wedding with a photo album packed full of nostalgia.

anniversary of Luke and Laura’s wedding with a photo album packed full of nostalgia. Maurice Benard flipped the script in his most recent podcast by interviewing Port Charles bad boy Nikolas Cassadine — and Benard offered his hilarious take on Sonny’s sexual tension with, well, pretty much everyone he meets!

Dustin weighs in on the November sweeps that have felt less than sweeping, but admits to being impressed by the emotional Valentin/Bailey/Brook Lyn payoff. Plus, kudos to Kirsten Storms for giving Maxie her fire as she lit into Austin!

The Young and the Restless

With Nikki and Victor doing more talking than doing these days, we’ve got some choice words about talents like Melody Thomas Scott and Eric Braeden being left on the backburner. And trust us when we say those words ain’t pretty.

Sure, Chance is coming home, but could he go running for the hills again if his return lands him smack in the middle of a custody battle between Devon and Abby?

Just like us, Richard Burgi has dreamed about the day Ashland goes head to head with Victor— but you’ll be shocked to find out who he thinks would come out on top!

On the anniversary of his death, we look back at the tragic life and incredible legacy of one of Young & Restless’ brightest stars, Dennis Cole (Lance).

Candace has a few thoughts about Mariah judging Abby, and is just about over the contrived breakup of Nick and Phyllis — not to mention her predictable feelings for Jack. She also picks through the clues that point to Billy Boy turning the tables on Adam and Victor, and offers some thoughts on the emotional beat Billy’s finally getting to play again in this week’s The Young and the Restless column.

Coming Up…

Now that you’re all caught up on what went down last week, here’s a few previews of what’s coming up next!

As the Forresters gather their loved ones for a Thanksgiving shindig, Sheila and Deacon feast on Chinese food and commiserate over being left out. But when Deacon drops in on the shocked Forresters, is he actually making nice, or is it all in his head? Check out their reaction in this week’s Bold & Beautiful spoiler video.

This Thanksgiving is heating up for couples like Ben and Ciara, Johnny and Chanel and… a devilish Kristen and John? But will Satan’s cover finally be blown when Doug returns home and accuses Marlena of being the devil in front of everyone at Thanksgiving dinner? See how bad things might get in the Days of Our Lives weekly spoiler video.

When a surprise run-in with Gloria leads Phyllis to the Newmans of all families, the redhead ends up having her best Thanksgiving ever. But is it really happening, or are we just getting Genoa City’s A Thanksgiving Carol? Watch how it all goes down in the latest Young and the Restless video spoilers.

And finally, as we get ready to gather with our loved ones — and maybe our loved ones’ families — it might be a good idea to check this gallery for some relationship advice from some of your favorite daytime stars.