Jill Johnson, Howard Wise/JPI; Everett Collection; ABC

Plus, previews of what’s coming next!

It can be hard to keep pace with the world, but we’ve got you covered with highlights of all the latest news for The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, and The Young and the Restless in one convenient place.

This week, we’re introducing a whole new column in which we ask burning questions… which may or may not have answers! For example, did General Hospital just indicate Scott’s been cheating on Liesl? Why did Station 19 kill Dean instead of sending him away? And were fans of Days’ Chloe/Brady totally played by the soap? Check out the things that left us scratching our heads, then share your questions!

The Bold and the Beautiful

Matthew Atkinson (Thomas) didn’t only share a photo of his character with Douglas, the actor also gave his take on how his storyline is panning out. You won’t want to miss what Krista Allen (Taylor) said when she weighed in.

Proving that there’s power in numbers, Rena Sofer (Quinn) and Annika Noelle (Hope) joined forces when they saved the life of a puppy.

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy) answered the evergreen question of how to keep things interesting in a marriage… and it involves rhinestones. Check out these photos of date night with her husband.

Diamond White (Paris) has kept us on our toes with her always-changing looks, and wait until check out her latest.

Talk about killing two birds with one stone! While wishing her hubby a happy anniversary, Adrienne Frantz (ex-Amber) also shared some exciting news.

In this week’s Soapbox, Richard is thrilled to see Hope put Ridge in his place, questions Finn’s latest boneheaded move, and is ready for Katie to take all the seats.

Days of Our Lives

Things got crazy in Salem last week… which is saying something given that the devil’s been stirring up trouble for a while now. But just like that, Eileen Davidson showed up as Kristen… leaving some fans to wonder what that meant for Stacy Haiduk! Well, as it turns out, Davidson’s arrival was only the beginning…

We’re checking pulses to see which relationships in Salem have lots of life left in them and which aren’t long for this world. Read our report on the best and worst couples.

Marking off another milestone, Days of Our Lives just celebrated its 56th Anniversary and we got in on the action with this tribute filled with rare photos.

Lori marvels at all the stops pull out in the devil story, guesses the stage has been set for Sarah’s return, and thinks Chanel is adorable in a Celeste wig in the Days of Our Lives column.

General Hospital

After weeks of rumors, it was finally confirmed that GH star Ingo Rademacher is out as Jax. And as it turns out, his last airdate is a whole lot sooner than you might expect!

Once again demonstrating that he’s nothing like the merciless man he plays, Wes Ramsey (Peter) apologized to a castmate whose character’s life he cut short. Discover who got the apology.

Nothing says loving like knitting a sweater and you’ll want to feast your eyes on the one that Kirsten Storms (Maxie) made for Cynthia Watros (Nina).

As speculation has swirled about Steve Burton’s future with the soap, he sent a message to fans that didn’t really do much to clarify things.

Dustin doesn’t understand Peter’s 180 on Britt, is starting to think Esme is more dangerous than she appears, is happy about a character’s seeming return, continues to be impressed by the changes in Sonny, and senses major trouble on the horizon for Brook Lynn in the latest General Hospital column.

The Young and the Restless

Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea) gave an exclusive interview to Soaps wherein she reflects on her 10th anniversary on Y&R, how her character has evolved, and her complicated relationship with Adam. Plus, we present a photo album full of mischievous memories for your perusal.

With heavy hearts we reported the passing of Jerry Douglas, the daytime legend who played John Abbott for years, and who will never be forgotten by the soap’s fans.

To mark her daughter Naliyah’s third birthday, Mishael Morgan (Amanda) shared a series of precious photos and a special tribute to her little girl.

Reflecting on the hardships of the past year and a half, Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) shared the nightly ritual that she has with her kids.

Candace enjoyed Billy finally getting some comeuppance, remains weary of the baby boondoggle, and would love to see more of Imani and Sally stirring the pot in this week’s The Young and the Restless column.

Coming up…

Now that you’re all caught up on what went down last week, here’s a few previews of what’s coming up next!

Sheila is determined to make sure that Finn learns the truth. But will Jack confess to being his father? Get a look at what’s ahead in the Bold and Beautiful weekly spoiler video.

weekly spoiler video. Acting as the devil’s minion, Kristen is pulling out all the stops to seduce captive John, but how shocked will Abe be to learn Paulina is Lani’s mother in the Days of Our Lives weekly spoiler video?

weekly spoiler video? Is Chance Comm heading for collapse as Locke sues Billy for libel? Find out in the latest Young and the Restless video spoilers.

Primetime

With the finale of Grey’s Anatomy looming, the show’s creator Shonda Rhimes is preparing herself for some fan backlash. Find out why and then read our take on why Dean’s Station 19 death will change the show forever and break out the hankies for this moving tribute.

It looks like Chicago Fire’s Stella and Severide are headed for a split. Read what sets them off.

We assess the casualties from The Resident’s time jump and have five burning questions than need answering.

Finally, as we await the arrival of The Young and the Restless’ Chance — who’ll now be played by daytime newbie Conner Floyd — check out this special gallery of soaps’ most recast characters.