The Bold and the Beautiful

Following his recent birthday, Sean Kanan (Deacon) received a surprise when he showed up on set. You won’t want to miss what Kimberlin Brown (Sheila) did to make the actor blush . Plus, we’ve got a hunch about a major twist that could change what viewers think about both their characters.

It looks like there could be some turnaround for Brooke if Deacon’s plan pans out. Might this spell doom for Ridge and Brooke’s marriage?

Find even more scintillating hints of what’s to come in our full preview for November Sweeps.

Now that Kiara Barnes will be back for the second season of Fantasy Island, it seems like high time for Zoe to be recast. Get our pitch on why the character needs to return.

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy) introduced her followers to a special addition to her family. Feast your eyes on the incredibly cute photos of her new puppy.

In this week’s Bold And Beautiful column, Charlie steps in to crown the show’s new smartest person, marvels at the heat generated by a couple of exes, dissects an odd, odd date, and rings up HR on Donna’s behalf.

Days of Our Lives

Brandon Barash (Jake) has been battling COVID-19. The actor took to social media to talk about how he’s been dealing with the virus, what his recovery looks like, and to encourage his fans to stay healthy. As it happens, Jon Bon Jovi shared that he’d been watching Days during his own recent bout with COVID.

It turns out that Paul Telfer (Xander) may have more in common with Outlander star Sam Heughan (Jamie) than you might have suspected. See what tasty treat he opened up and hear the words that left people swooning.

Day of Days will return once again. This year’s event will be streamed online on November 19, celebrating the show’s 56th anniversary. Learn how you can watch the festivities.

In an astonishing story, Lauren Koslow (Kate) revealed how she was reunited with her firstborn son after they believed they would never meet again.

The devil may have Marlena, but she’s certainly not the only one in grave danger. Read our November Sweeps preview for what fate has in store for Ben and Ciara’s baby, upcoming wedding chaos and more.

It was a weird week in Salem thanks to MarDevil raising the dead. In this week’s Days of Our Lives column, Richard weighs how well the show balanced horror and soapy drama, asks what’s next for Ben and Ciara now that they’re officially expecting, and fears Gwen may not yet have suffered enough!

General Hospital

Marking the anniversary of one momentous event in the history of Port Charles, we take a look at the wild life of Maxie Jones, from her birth to her colorful life as one of the city’s leading fashionistas.

Dustin has given up all hope that Peter will die, is growing to like NuVictor, was sighing over Valentin and Anna, was flabbergasted by Spencer disowning his father, and thinks Ned and Olivia have been ruined for good in the latest General Hospital column.

The Young and the Restless

As Phyllis and Nick’s relationship continues to crumble, we try to sidestep the gloom by examining what their prospects are once they break up. Take a look at which romances could be on the way for the once-popular couple as debate rages about with whom they’ll ultimately wind up.

Candace expects Amanda’s drama to be more spoken of than seen, was not on board for the Abby walk-and-weepathon, considers what could be next for Nick and Phyllis, and finally finds Billy and Lily interesting thanks to their fighting in The Young and the Restless column.

