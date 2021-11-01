All Treat, No Trick: The Stars’ Kids in the Year’s Cutest Halloween Costumes — Including One That Left Dad at a Loss for Words
Jill Johnson, John Paschal, Sean Smith/JPI
Cupcakes, super heroes, pirates and more!
Many soap stars lite up their social media over the weekend with cute and funny photos of their kids decked out in Halloween costumes. We enjoyed seeing them so much that we wanted to share a few with you!
The Bold and the Beautiful’s Darin Brooks (Wyatt), his wife Kelly Kruger (ex-Eva) and their daughter Everleigh, as well as the family dog, shared a fun video with some 80s background music that quickly transformed them out of their real-life straight into Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory! “This was too much fun this year!” Kruger said. “Trying to find a fun way to incorporate the bump wasn’t easy!”
Castmate Tanner Novlan (Finn) and his wife Kayla Ewell (ex-Caitlin) and their little one posted a series of sweet photos — in fact, this is the cutest cupcake we’ve ever seen!
And Heather Tom’s (Katie) son Zane inspired their costumes this year as she worried, “I’m not sure I’ll be able to get up from this position.”
More: Bold & Beautiful November Sweeps
The Young and the Restless actress Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea) warned her husband Matt Katrosar, in regards to their son Caden’s costume, “I’m only allowing this once,” and explained to followers that he had dressed as a pirate every year since 3rd grade.
She then shared a family shot with her two pirates.
Fellow CBS star Melissa Ordway (Abby) and her girls posed for the camera as Cinderella Mouse, Aurora Mouse and Minnie Mouse, and even though her husband Justin was a mouse too, unfortunately they didn’t get a family photo. “After weeks of the girls planning to be Barbie and Skipper, they changed their minds and picked these princess dresses from their closets,” she stated. “And then after they saw me paint whiskers on my face, they wanted some too!”
And their co-star Mishael Morgan (Amanda) challenged fans with her family photo by asking, “Wonder if this ‘family costume’ makes as much sense to you as it did to me?”
Then there was Elizabeth Hendrickson’s (Chloe) daughter, who was all ready for “Spring Break 2021.”
Greg Rikaart’s (Kevin) son was raring to go and set out on the hunt for candy!
Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) was “putting out the Khaleesi vibes. Or Cersei. Whichever,” as the “mother of dragons. Mother of dinosaurs.”
More: Young & Restless November Sweeps
General Hospital’s Dominic Zamprogna (Dante) rolled out with his crew, who he labeled, “My H’ween posse.”
Castmate Josh Swickard (Chase) and his favorite girls were having fun just monkeying around. “Happy Halloween! All monkey biz over here.”
More: General Hospital November Sweeps
Days of Our Lives vet Mary Beth Evans (Kayla) shared a shot with her grandbaby and their “Neverland crew.”
However, the one that had us laughing the most was the reaction from Evans’ co-star Eric Martsolf (Brady), who shared a photo of his son Mason wearing some funny Speedos that read, “If you can read this my eyes are up here,” to which his dad captioned, “Okay then.” Co-star Paul Telfer hilariously commented, “His father’s son.”
More: Days of Our Lives November Sweeps
Now that we’ve seen some of the kids of stars out and about on Halloween, let’s a take at their parents in our gallery below filled with the soap actors’ scariest movie roles.