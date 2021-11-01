News Roundup: An Explosive Recast, Heartbreaking Losses and the Real-Life Wedding of the Year
Denis Guignebourg, Chris Haston, Brian Lowe, Howard Wise, Jill Johnson/JPI
Plus, announcing baby news in style.
Don’t miss a beat with highlights of all the latest news for The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, and The Young and the Restless in one convenient place
The Bold and the Beautiful
Now that we know former Days of Our Lives star Krista Allen has been cast as Taylor, replacing Hunter Tylo, there is plenty to get excited about. We look back at the wild life the doctor has led and take a peek at what the future holds.
- During a recent interview, Tanner Novlan (Finn) spilled some backstages secrets… including the time that his on-screen wife accidentally hit on her TV cousin!
- Scott Clifton’s (Liam) new look has everyone buzzing and we have the photo that started it all.
Quinn turned a piece of office furniture into a would-be weapon, and Richard couldn’t have been happier. Plus, how Hope scored some points, a question about Finn’s parents and more in this week’s Soapbox column.
Days of Our Lives
Viewers have been getting an extra big helping of Halloween treats this year thanks to the revival of Marlena’s possession story. But it turns out that this gift is set to keep on giving as she brings some of Salem’s worst villains back from the grave to terrorize the town. Find out who is returning to haunt their former enemies.
- Suzanne Rogers (Maggie) revealed the harrowing ordeal that sent her to the hospital. Learn why she wound up looking like “Beetlejuice with red hair.”
- Billy Flynn (Chad) and his wife announced that they are pregnant, and the couple were sure to do it in style with this series of gorgeous 1960s-inspired photos you’ll want to feast your eyes on.
- In more baby news, Hallmark star Jen Lilley (ex-Theresa) announced that she is pregnant, adding a fifth child to her ever-growing family.
Lori was impressed by Abe’s trip to the afterlife and what it set up for the future, looks at the chaos in store with MarDevil raising the dead, and was grossed out by EJ in the Days of Our Lives column.
General Hospital
Thanks to the fact that Maurice Benard has shared so much of his life via social media, many of us have come to know and love his family, including dad Humberto. So we felt Benard’s pain as he shared news of his father’s passing. Read the touching tribute Sonny’s portrayer wrote … and find out which General Hospital pairing his pop wasn’t big on!
- In more heartbreaking news, Cameron Mathison (Drew) mourned the loss of his mother with some moving words.
- Michael used his powerful position to have Nina arrested on trumped-up charges, but could this plot come back to bite him in ways he couldn’t imagine?
- Get a glimpse at the backstage shenanigans as Nikolas Alexander Chavez (Spencer) busts his onscreen father Marcus Coloma (Nikolas) in this hilarious behind-the-scenes video.
Like many viewers, Dustin was not impressed by Michael’s hypocritical stance against Nina, has almost given up hope Peter will be killed off, suspects Shawn may have bungled his bid to clear himself, and wonders if Marshall might not be Curtis’ father after all in the latest General Hospital column.
The Young and the Restless
We’ve long believed that if you can’t have fun on your wedding day, you just aren’t trying hard enough. Well, Young & Restless‘ Courtney Hope (Sally) and General Hospital‘s Chad Duell (Michael) didn’t just try with their steampunk themed wedding. They set the bar about as high as it could go! Check out this video of the event featuring her fist-pumping father, and peek at these gorgeous photos from their romantic honeymoon in Hawaii.
- Mark Grossman (Adam) thought that co-star Sharon Case (Sharon) wanted to strangle him. Discover why and what she did instead.
- After requesting prayers for his ailing mother earlier in the week, Michael Damian (ex-Danny) had to say goodbye to her and thanked people for their support in this difficult time.
- You’ll want to catch Michelle Stafford’s (Phyllis) fun birthday tribute to her best friend, GH’s Finola Hughes (Anna).
- Prepare for some cuteness thanks to this photo Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea) shared of her real-life son Caden meeting her on-screen mother, Catherine Bach (Anita).
Unconvinced that Chance is dead, Candace doesn’t see much drama coming from Abby’s latest story. Elsewhere, she’s tired of Jack playing agony aunt to Phyllis, speculates on how Chelsea’s return might mix things up romantically, and was amused by Victoria leaving Billy to stew in her latest The Young and the Restless column.
Coming up…
Now that we’ve talked about what happened last week, let’s see what’s coming up!
- Although Eric attempted to assure Quinn that his relationship with Donna is innocent, she’s having none of it. Get a look at what’s ahead when Quinn gets confrontational in the Bold and Beautiful weekly spoiler video.
- As the MarDevil kicks the week off, Rafe and Nicole jump each other’s bones, and you’ll never guess who Gabi finds in a grave in the Days of Our Lives weekly spoiler video.
- Victor uses his connections to confirm that Chance was really in the explosion and Abby contemplates life without her husband in the latest Young and the Restless video spoilers.
Primetime
With the big holiday season looming on the horizon, we review the latest perfect product for Hallmark lovers, an unofficial guide to their Christmas movies.
- When Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy return later this month, the crossover between the two shows will be causing heartbreak for some fans. Read about the shocking death that will occur.
And before we completely say farewell to the Halloween season, check out the costumes donned by some of your favorite stars and their kids… including the priceless reaction Eric Martsolf (Brady, Days) had to his son’s barely-there outfit!