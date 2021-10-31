We’re Getting a New Soap, Full of Big Drama and Even Bigger Hair, and We Don’t Know If We Can Handle It
Jill Jonnson, Keith Mayhew/JPI
Glitz, glamour, sex, glasses smashing against walls… and possibly even a death by curling iron!
We could not be more excited about the new primetime sudser set to hit FOX as a mid-season replacement in January. Monarch follows the Roman family in a “Texas-size multi-generational musical drama” anchored by heavy-hitters Susan Sarandon and country music star Trace Adkins.
Adkins, who once appeared on Young & Restless’ in scenes with Nick and Phyllis, stars as the reigning king of country music, Albie Roman, while Sarandon plays his wife Dottie Cantrell Roman, who is “insanely talented, but tough as nails.” Together they “built a dynasty” worth millions that comes under threat as the series debuts.
The press release warns, “Even though the Roman name is synonymous with authenticity, the very foundation of their success is a lie,” and the delicious first look at the very soapy nighttime offering left us positively giddy with anticipation.
The trailer opens with Dottie featured on the cover of a magazine that proclaims she’s dying, which is presumably what threatens to knock the Romans off their lofty perch as the first family of country music. We next learn that the Romans, “Do what has to be done to protect the family.” Well, if that doesn’t sound like soaps’ Newmans or DiMeras, we don’t know what does!
But it’s the dynamics of the family members that is perhaps the most promising element from a soap opera standpoint. Charged with continuing the family’s legacy, Nicolette ‘Nicky’ Roman, played by Anna Friel, will stop at nothing to do so, while also out to ensure her own stardom. Even in just one trailer, a delectably bitchy exchange between mother and daughter fully whet our appetite to watch this dysfunctional cast of characters get down and dirty.
Yup, there’s glitz, glamour, sex, glasses smashing against walls, and possibly even a death by curling iron! And then there’s the music, which will undoubtedly be kickass, and may even convert those who aren’t fans of the country genre to begin with. Take a look for yourself at the intense and high octane promo below.
Everything’s bigger in Texas, which may be the reason Monarch boasts a two-night premiere beginning on Sunday, January 30, immediately following FOX’s coverage of the NFC Championship Game, and continuing on Monday, February 1.
Everything's bigger in Texas, which may be the reason Monarch boasts a two-night premiere beginning on Sunday, January 30, immediately following FOX's coverage of the NFC Championship Game, and continuing on Monday, February 1.
Video: TV Promos/YouTube