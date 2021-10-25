Paul Skipper, Howard Wise/JPI; CBS screenshot

Plus, the couple we didn’t see coming… but should have!

Don’t miss a moment with highlights of all the latest news for The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, and The Young and the Restless in one convenient place

The Bold and the Beautiful

We just about stood up and cheered when Katie told Bill that she was through giving him chances. And while we were completely caught off guard by the sparks that immediately began flying between her and Carter, we went from skeptical about this pairing to all aboard… and here’s why.

Ah, haters. What would the internet be without them? Much as we’d like to find out, we’re going to give total props to the way Sean Kanan responded to someone on Twitter who wasn’t thrilled to see Deacon back on the canvas.

Now that Sheila and Deacon have locked lips, it looks as if their smooch may have set off a chain reaction that could result in a bit of romantic carnage!

Matthew Atkinson definitely got our attention when we caught a glimpse of the look Thomas will soon be sporting. Want to check it out? We’ve got you covered..

In his weekly Bold and Beautiful column, Richard misses the formerly free-spirited Brooke, and is saddened by the way that Eric’s tale of sexual dysfunction seems to have devolved into a sex farce. Plus, ludicrous though their scheme may be, Sheila and Deacon can do no wrong in his eyes.

Days of Our Lives

In an exclusive interview with Soaps, former Young and Restless star Daniel Goddard (Cane) discusses how he almost came back to daytime in a different role… as James Scott’s replacement in the role of Salem’s EJ DiMera. Don’t miss the actor’s explanation of why it didn’t happen.

Brandon Barash (Jake) finds the perfect word to describe his latest adorable pictures with daughter Harper.

We never thought we would see this couple reunite, but something very special is going to happen for James Reynolds’ 40th anniversary episode when Abe reunites with Lexie.

Lori was impressed that John caught on so fast that Marlena was not herself, wonders which couples could have a devil baby, kinda liked Victor teaming up with Trask, and found something appealing about Philip in the Days of Our Lives column.

General Hospital

If you’re reading the writing on the wall where Sonny and his loved ones are concerned, you know that it reads “Messy Situation Ahead!” Even as Sonny finds his “Mike” side being drawn to Nina, Jason and Carly are dealing with their lingering feelings… and it could all result in some unexpected collateral damage.

Years ago, a young James Patrick Stuart had to make a difficult decision between two projects. Check him out in a classic clip and decide for yourself if he made the right choice.

It was a reunion of the Corinthos siblings as Bryan Morgan’s latest role had him working opposite one of his former GH co-stars.

Dustin finds that Peter’s latest plot is testing his patience, wonders if Michael’s scheme is about to backfire, questions how wise the whole “stalker” storyline is, and doesn’t understand Esme’s game in the latest General Hospital column.

The Young and the Restless

As Young & Restless’ Courtney Hope (Sally) prepared to walk down the aisle with General Hospital’s Chad Duell (Michael), she got advice not from her co-stars but from their jaded alter egos. Then half of daytime came together for the wedding, which had an unusual theme, the photos from which have to be seen to be believed!

In an exclusive interview, Richard Burgi (Ashland) revealed that his character wants to leave Victoria with one very special gift before he dies… a child. Learn why this is so important to his alter ego.

Iconic soap actor Eric Braeden (Victor) had some moving words for a fan and friend who is currently battling cancer. Be sure to read what he had to say.

With her boyfriend Brock Powell turning 33, Camryn Grimes (Mariah) sent a heartfelt message to the guy who has changed her life.

Abby’s been given some awful news, but we’re not quite sure that it’s as bad as it seems. If Chance really isn’t dead, might he soon show up with a new face?

Candace thought Ashland and Victoria’s big day needed more wedding and less whining, can’t figure out why the show brought Noah home, has been underwhelmed by Marian’s choices and suspects that Victor has set Billy up in her latest The Young and the Restless column.

Coming up…

Find reasons to tune in this week with all the latest spoilers and speculation for what’s ahead on your favorite soap.

Seeing Deacon and Sheila together is not rubbing anyone the right way. But is it the con people suspect? Get a look at what’s ahead in the Bold and Beautiful weekly spoiler video.

weekly spoiler video. As Abe struggles to survive after being shot, he looks back on his life in the Days of Our Lives weekly spoiler video.

weekly spoiler video. Michael asks Amanda to testify against Sutton, Ashland wonders if Adam and Victor are going after ChanceComm, and Billy gives Rey a shot at taking down Adam in the latest Young and the Restless video spoilers.

Primetime

With the future of Chesapeake Shores hanging in the balance, we have a pitch for why the show should be saved and how you can help it happen.

There was plenty and balking about committing to a departure, but Jesse Spencer (Matthew Casey) finally exited from Chicago Fire. However, there’s a chance he’ll return.

As a reboot of much-missed primetime legal soap L.A. Law gets closer to becoming a reality, we take a look at who’s already on board… and who the show really, really needs to land!

Finally, we’re taking a look at some of the characters we miss most and definitely want to see back on our screens in this special photo-filled gallery. Are your favorites on the list?