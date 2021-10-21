Copyright 2021 Crown Media United States LLC/David Astorga

Summer wouldn’t be the same for Chessies without the O’Briens in the mix.

On Sunday, October 17, the Hallmark Channel aired the season five finale of its summer series Chesapeake Shores and left fans with one heck of a cliffhanger. Even though the recent season was so unlike the others before, due to Jesse Metcalfe’s exit as Trace — one of the show’s most popular characters — we were left with way too many loose ends, leaving fans wanting more.

As fans ourselves, we were disappointed when things fell apart with Abby and Trace. After he left the Shores, it was hard to get behind her being with someone else — but we did. Not only could we see her with Jay, Evan ended up being a major contender as well. Abby threw caution to the wind and decided to give one of them a chance, but which one? We have to know!

Then there was Luke and Bree reconnecting after all these years. Now that his legal issues are in order, the characters are in place to have the love story of a lifetime. So yes, we want to watch them fall in love.

And how about the scandal surrounding David’s father? He wouldn’t be the first rich guy to empty his accounts and run for the hills amid an investigation but we can’t help wonder if there isn’t more to the story, especially after that emotional call to his son. Please, Hallmark, don’t leave us hanging.

Speaking of running for the hills… Megan and Mick had just reunited and planned a trip around the world… then boom! She told Mick that she’d been offered a position at a museum in California — her dream job — for one year. If she took it, they had six months to spend together prior to her leaving, but Mick couldn’t get past the fact that it seemed as though she was walking out on him and their family yet again. Will she take the job?

Plus, we have to know… will Connor be okay? The season cliffhanger left viewers in shock as Connor collapsed to the ground from an apparent heart attack with Margaret and his family watching in horror. We know he’s been under a ton of stress lately but could there be something more going on? And, more importantly, will he survive?

Which storyline do you most want to see unfold? Share your thoughts with us in the comment section and be sure to voice your support of the show by reaching out to the network via Hallmark’s Twitter to let them know why you want the O’Briens back on your television screens next summer. Then check out the photo-filled gallery below in which we relive some of our favorite moments from this past season.