Plus, one devil of a riddle!

Find out who did what to — or with — whom last week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, and The Young and the Restless… plus the latest backstage gossip and real-life news!

The Bold and the Beautiful

Ask any longtime fan of Bold & Beautiful and they’ll tell you that if you wait long enough, history is sure to repeat itself… and it’s beginning to look as if that’s about to happen again! Unless we miss our mark, the Steffy/Liam/Hope triangle is about to be revisited… but this time with a new twist courtesy of Finn.

Jacob Young’s (ex-Rick) latest character may have bitten the dust, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s gone for good. Read what the actor had to say about being killed off from The Walking Dead.

Annika Noelle is known for keeping her private life largely out of the spotlight. But she recently opened up about an intensely personal — and painful — event in the hope of helping other women who’ve had similar experiences.

Up was down and down was up as Richard found himself rooting for The Bold and the Beautiful’s bad guys this week. Elsewhere, Thomas made a total rich dude move, Bill read from an old script, and Liam joined the wrong team. Read all about it in this week’s Soapbox column.

Days of Our Lives

When Days‘ headwriter Ron Carlivati was asked which actor was providing the voice of Satan, his playful answer led to a guessing game… and wait until you hear some of the outrageous guesses people suggested on Twitter!

Deidre Hall (Marlena) revealed that playing a possessed woman gives her a special power that none of her co-stars seem able to resist. They don’t seem to be alone either. Learn which primetime star is feeling envious of her.

As we count down to the return of Sami (and portrayer Alison Sweeney), join us in strolling down Memory Lane via a photo gallery of the character’s messy past.

Vanessa Williams (Valerie) has landed a role on primetime, but does that mean we won’t be seeing her mixing it up in Salem? We have the details on her daytime status.

Lori was wildly amused by Chad’s impersonation of John, hopes EJ doesn’t ruin things for Chabby, wishes Chloe would dump Philip and ponders Lani’s paternity possibilities in this week’s Days of Our Lives column.

General Hospital

He may have missed the official Mental Health Day, but the issue was still important enough for former GH heartthrob Ryan Paevey (ex-Nathan) to address. The actor shared a video sharing how he dealt with his own depression.

In response to the passing of talent manager Jenevieve Brewer, Nicholas Alexander Chavez (Spencer) offered a few words of mourning. Read his tribute to the inspiring woman.

Kelly Monaco loves her fans, but admits that she occasionally vanishes from social media. Why? Check out the actresses’ explanation for her periodic vanishing acts.

It may not have been intentional, but a tweet from Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis) spawned an entire online debate about her character’s chaotic love life. Which of her lovers came out on top?

Cameron Mathison (Drew) shared an update on his cancer status before showing his support for his mother as she deals with her own health issues.

Dustin isn’t exactly enthralled by the fallout from the Nixon Falls story, remains baffled by Spencer’s grudge, was shocked by Jason’s honesty, and notes viewer dissatisfaction with the show’s pacing in the latest General Hospital column.

The Young and the Restless

The biggest event of the week was undoubtedly the Ashtoria wedding and we had it covered with a preview of all the major drama and sneaking around taking place in Italy. But, of course, it wasn’t just about shocking twists, it was also about glamor. If you didn’t catch enough of it on your screen, be sure to check out our gallery of all the killer fashions that were on display. Then get behind-the-scenes details courtesy of the bride’s portrayer, Amelia Heinle (Victoria).

Among those to show up in Italy for the big wedding were Summer and Kyle, who recently had an (off-screen) ceremony of their own. Is there a chance they could return to Genoa City on a permanent basis?

On the 36th wedding anniversary of Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki) and Bold & Beautiful producer Edward J. Scott, we take a look back at their real-life love story in a very special gallery.

Although an accident changed everything in her life, it didn’t stop Mishael Morgan (Amanda) from living her dream. Get the whole unexpected story.

Sharon Case (Sharon) is unlikely to forget the day that Mark Grossman (Adam) took her out on his motorbike in Arizona. Catch a fleeting glimpse of the couple in the photos and videos they posted.

Former castmates of one of the show’s most beloved actors joined together to celebrate his 89th birthday. Open up the photo album of Jerry Douglas’ (John) party and take a trip down Memory Lane with the Abbott family.

Candace thought that Victoria and Ashland’s wedding hit some old-school highs, wasn’t thrilled by Nick’s gnarly attitude, finds the writing for Noah rather dry, thought the wedding dress was oversold, and suspects a whodunit could be in the works in her latest The Young and the Restless column.

Coming up…

Now that you’re all caught up on last week’s drama, continue on for a preview of what to expect this week!

Katie warns Carter about Bill, but does she accidentally reveal something else? Get a look at what’s ahead in the Bold and Beautiful weekly spoiler video.

weekly spoiler video. John’s been noticing that Marlena hasn’t been herself lately and he’s not the only one. Could it be too late for Julie? Find out in the Days of Our Lives weekly spoiler video.

weekly spoiler video. Jack stumbles onto Billy’s plans to expose Ashland, Victoria has some important questions for her father, Lauren demands an explanation from Chloe, and Sally kisses Adam in the latest Young and the Restless video spoilers.

Finally, if you’re looking for a little Halloween-costume inspiration, why not turn to the soaps? We’ve put together a ridiculous fun look at some of the best costumes and disguises ever donned by your favorite characters!