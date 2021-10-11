Jill Johnson, Howard Wise/JPI; NBC; ABC

Plus, catching up with a much-loved daytimer!

Don’t miss a morsel of all of the latest news for The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, and The Young and the Restless collected together in one convenient place.

The Bold and the Beautiful

During our recent chat with Scott Clifton (Liam), he shared with us a bit of info about Liam’s past that’s been completely forgotten… yet has the capability of blowing the character’s world apart. Of course, there’s already a bit of trouble brewing in Liam’s life thanks to the arrival of his father-in-law, Deacon. When the bad boy showed up, more than a few viewers had questions about his past in general and why he’d been in prison (this time) in particular. Thankfully, we’ve got the scoop on all things Deacon.

Things have been complicated enough for Eric without the Logan sisters leaping into the fray. Is Brooke betraying Donna by pushing Katie to be there for Eric?

Darin Brooks (Wyatt) continues to share his insider’s look at his wife Kelly Kruger’s (Eva) pregnancy. Don’t miss his funny t-shirt not to mention the real reason she hasn’t thrown anything at him… yet.

With autumn settling in, we’re wistfully casting our minds back to the heat of summer to share a photo gallery of the sexiest swimsuit shoots past and present featuring the California-set sudser’s cast.

The minute Bold and Beautiful paired up Deacon and Sheila, Richard was on board. In this week’s Soapbox column he not only explains why but admits to hoping that the new scheme team manages to teach Brooke and Ridge a lesson and has a few serious questions regarding Paris’ extracurricular activities.

Days of Our Lives

You may not have been invited but that doesn’t mean you can’t feel like you had a front row seat as Emily O’Brien (Gwen) helped one of her oldest friends celebrate her nuptials in vintage style. You won’t want to miss the dazzling photos that she posted of the event.

Fans of one Salem clan were in for an unexpected treat when the Johnson family reunited for a special lunch. Check out what happened when Stephen Nichols (Steve), Mary Beth Evans (Kayla), and their special guest got together.

If you’ve been noticing EJ getting a little more irreverent, you certainly aren’t imagining things. Dan Feuerriegel talked about making the character his own, which has included making him scruffier and scrappier.

Lucas Adams (Tripp) had his fiancée swooning as he celebrated six years with her and admitted he’s still wildly smitten with the beauty.

Lori feels as if the possession story might need a rule book, has enjoyed the humor between Gabi and Philip, thinks EJ is becoming great fun, and suggests it may be time to recast Hope in the Days of Our Lives column.

General Hospital

It’s been quite a while since we heard anything about this veteran of Days of Our Lives and General Hospital. Tyler Christopher (ex-Nikolas) was back on social media last week updating fans about his life. Take a gander at these photos revealing why he’s happy to be home and then read about the moment he says marked a turning point and the picture he posted to prove it.

She may not have come right out and said it, but it certainly looks like Emma Samms (Holly) got married.

It’s been more than a year since the last time that she posted on Instagram and Kelly Monaco (Sam) returned with flare. You’ll definitely want to take a peek at the pic that had fans talking!

Cameron Mathison and Steve Burton may not look alike to you, but never forget that they’re playing twin brothers Drew and Jason! This week, Mathison gave fans anxious to see the pair work together a sneak peek at their first scene.

Dustin was beyond annoyed about the latest rewriting of Valentin’s history, wasn’t feeling the whole Drew-was-brainwashed story, didn’t really buy into Sam and Dante as a couple, has a sneaking suspicions that Nina might not get what she deserves, and is kinda waiting for Carly and Sonny’s reunion to become more interesting in the latest General Hospital column.

The Young and the Restless

Although we’ve been waiting weeks for Victoria’s rushed wedding to Ashland, viewers have been waiting a whole lot longer to finally see Summer and Kyle get the romantic matrimonial moment they deserve. Needless to say, we weren’t the only ones annoyed by the shocking Skyle twist that left many feeling dissed and dismissed.

Speaking of Victoria’s nuptials, Richard Burgi sat down for an exclusive chat with us and revealed why, in his words, “Ashland could lose everything… including Victoria!”

Remember that super-sexy photo Christian Jules LeBlanc (Michael) posted a while back? If not, never fear, we’re going to show it to you again. But if you do remember… the actor now shares the unique backstory behind it!

As her maternity leave wound down, Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea) decided it was time to get a new haircut as she heads back to the grind. Take a look at her new locks.

Melissa Ordway (Abby) amused us all by showing off the many faces of her daughter.

Could a baby be on the way for a pair of Young & Restless alums? Read what Justin Hartley (ex-Adam) and Sofia Pernas (ex-Marisa) say about expanding their family.

Candace considers Billy’s collision course with failure, thinks Mariah needs therapy fast, finds the recent writing for Nick contrived, and laments the show’s ludicrous amount of filler in her latest The Young and the Restless column.

Coming up…

Find reasons to tune in this week with all the latest spoilers and speculation for what’s ahead on your favorite soap.

As Ridge and Liam both worry about Deacon coming back into Hope’s orbit, he and Sheila toast to taking down the Forresters in the Bold and Beautiful weekly spoiler video.

weekly spoiler video. As Rafe admits to how jealous EJ is making him, Jake has a warning for Philip, and Ben tells Ciara he wants a child, but how does the devil feel about it? Find out in the Days of Our Lives weekly spoiler video.

weekly spoiler video. With the guests arriving in Tuscany for the wedding, Sally sneaks into Victoria’s closet, and Victor interrupts Ashland warning Billy in the latest Young and the Restless video spoilers.

Primetime

Will Jack Thornton return from the dead? That’s what some viewers are eager to learn as the hotly anticipated spinoff for When Calls the Heart comes closer to airing. Get even more details on When Hope Calls.

There is a disturbing warning and some distressing calls as a plane vanishes. Find out what else went down in the latest episode of Chesapeake Shores.

